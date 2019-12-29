Bank Of Hawaii's Earnings Likely To Be Mostly Stable Next Year

Earnings are expected to remain steady in 2020 as positive impact of loan growth on the bottom-line is expected to be negated by margin compression and increase in operating expense.

The earnings of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) are likely to remain mostly unchanged in 2020 compared to 2019. This flatness is attributable to low loan growth that will counter the impact of slight NIM compression and modest increase in non-interest expense. Meanwhile, a slightly lower expected effective tax rate will help buoy the bottom-line. As a result of the prospects of flattish growth in net income, I'm assuming that BOH will hold its dividend steady at the current level of $0.67 per share in every quarter of 2020.

External Factors to Suppress Loan Growth

BOH's loan growth is largely dependent on Hawaii's economy. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia last reported the state's leading index at 0.87, which is the lowest level since May 2019. This reading implies that economic growth will continue in the coming quarters, but at a lower rate. This slowdown is likely to dampen credit demand in 2020.

The management also mentioned in the third quarter investor call that they are seeing a flattening of activity. Some of that slowdown is attributable to visitor spending that has come down a little bit. Moreover, the management mentioned that as they are at the latter part of the business cycle, they are seeing heightened pay-downs and payoffs. All of these factors are expected to contribute towards a deceleration of loan growth next year.

On the other hand, the management appears optimistic about the real estate market that has recently continued to remain active. The commercial segment has also proven to be resilient with strong production in the third quarter.

Based on the above mentioned factors I'm expecting BOH's loan portfolio to increase by 3.2% year over year in 2020. This expectation is slightly more pessimistic than the management's comment in the conference call that they are expecting "kind of a mid-single-digit loan growth factor". The table below presents my estimates for BOH's key balance sheet items in 2020.

Margin Likely to Decline Slightly

As mentioned in the third quarter's 10-Q filing, BOH's strategy is to maintain a relatively short investment portfolio duration. In a declining interest rate scenario this strategy will lead to a fall in net interest margin, NIM, because the impact of rate cut on yields will outweigh the impact on funding cost. The results of a simulation conducted by the management shows that a 100bps gradual decline in interest rates could reduce net interest income by 1.7%. Following is the table given in the 10-Q filing that shows the simulation's results.

Further monetary easing is not expected in 2020, therefore the bulk of the pressure on NIM next year is expected to come from the three rate cuts of 2019. As a result of the recent rate cuts and the sensitivity of BOH's NIM to interest rates, I'm expecting a contraction of NIM by 4bps in 4QFY19. In addition, I'm expecting the average NIM in 2020 to be 7bps below the average NIM in 2019. The following table shows my estimates.

Non-Interest Expense to Drag Earnings

I'm expecting BOH's non-interest expense to decline by 6% in 4QFY19 on a linked quarter basis. The company's non-interest expenses were unusually high in the third quarter due to an increase in legal reserves by $6 million. This increase was attributable to a tentative settlement of a class action lawsuit regarding overdraft fees. I'm assuming that BOH will not need to increase the legal reserve again in the coming quarters, which will result in lower non-interest expense in the fourth quarter compared of 2019 to the third quarter. Due to the tentative nature of the settlement, there is risk that the legal reserve will be raised again.

The effect of the absence of legal charge is likely to be countered by higher compensation and other variable expenses due to increased business growth and continued investments in technology. In addition, BOH has a number of projects under completion, which will soon lead to higher depreciation and software costs, as mentioned in the conference call. According to the management their non-interest expense creeps up by 2% to 3% annually, and may increase by that rate again in 2020. I'm expecting BOH's non-interest expense to rise by 2.7% year over year in 2020.

The modest rise in non-interest expense next year is likely to offset the positive impact of loan growth. The higher non-interest expense is also expected to counter the impact of a lower effective tax rate. I'm expecting effective tax rate to be at a normal level of 21% in 2020 after being somewhat higher in 2019 due to a reduction in tax exempt municipal securities and a one-time tax adjustment item.

Overall, I'm expecting BOH's earnings growth to be flat in 2020. On a per share basis I'm expecting a slight increase of 0.4% year over year in 2020 due to a slight decline in number of shares outstanding. The following table shows my estimates for key income statement line items.

As BOH's earnings are expected to be flat next year, I'm assuming the company will hold its quarterly dividend stable at the current rate of $0.67 per share throughout 2020. This will lead to full year dividend of $2.68 and forward dividend yield of 2.82%.

Valuation Analysis Shows Single Digit Price Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-book (P/B) multiple to value BOH. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 2.6 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $38.9 gives a target price of $101.1 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 6.2% from BOH's December 24 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

As the potential price upside is only mid single digit, I'm adopting a neutral rating on BOH. At the current market price the stock does not appear to be a feasible investment; however, it could become attractive if its price dipped to a level that is at least 10% below the target price. Consequently, I believe it is sensible to wait for an entry point of $84 or better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their own investment objectives and constraints before considering investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.