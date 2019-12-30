BGC Partners - It Pays To Be Patient

Adoption of digital broking capabilities has been slow, but steady. Long term growth potential exists with the expansion of the Fenics platform.

The company has been strengthening its new insurance broking business which is expected to become profitable by 2021.

My first article on BGC Partners (BGCP) was in May 2019 - Keep Calm And Hang On With BGC Partners, when I was seeking misunderstood post-spin off opportunities with potential to grow and reward shareholders.

The stock has gained 27% since then (31% total returns when including dividends). This article aims to explain my reasons to believe the company has a lot more growth ahead.

On a side note - I wanted to share with readers that my first year as a contributor on Seeking Alpha has been very rewarding. I am thankful to the SA editors and readers for the support, feedback and insights. I look forward to the continued enthusiasm in the new year. Good luck to all!

Insurance Broking

BGC Partners have made acquisitions to quietly enter the insurance broking space. This started with the acquisition of Besso Insurance in early 2017and Ed Broking in early 2019.

Following the spin-off of Newmark (NMRK), the company’s real estate broking division, BGC is focussing on raising its insurance broking segment. BGCP has consistently created value for its shareholders by growing and spinning off its business divisions. BGCP’s real estate business had grown from £200 million to £1.7 billion in revenue over a seven year period. I believe that BGC will aim to do the same with the insurance broking business, given their track record of generating value in this manner.

Source: BGCP Q3 investor presentation

Acquisitions yet to break even

Since the acquisition of Ed Broking just closed in August, there are integration and transitional costs involved which is affecting profitability in the short run. Management expects the insurance brokerage business to operate around break-even for the next two years (source Q3 conference call).

Expansion of the Fenics Platform

BGCP is slowly converting its voice / hybrid trading businesses to fully electronic services. To understand more about the business segments of BGC Partners, please refer to my previous article about the company - Keep Calm And Hang On With BGC Partners.

The brokerage industry is not known to be a pacesetter when it comes to digital transformation. Hence, the transition from voice / hybrid to digital has been slow. Yet, BGC is investing heavily in its Fenics platform, expanding its capabilities to include more of its conventional offerings. Recently, the company launched an enhanced foreign exchange data package.

Looking at TTM Q3 FY2019, the electronic business formed about 16% of the total revenues. Fully electronic revenues increased 9.3% to $215.4 million in FY2019 (3 quarters) vs the same period in 2018.

Source: Q3 Presentation

The true potential of Fenics is yet to be unleashed. With progress being made in Fenics to add more FX offerings, I anticipate BGC’s insurance brokerage wing to be next in line to have an electronic version of its offering soon. The net loss relating to investment in these new products and services was approximately $14 million and $8 million during Q3 2019 and Q3 2018 respectively. Management has provided a full year guidance on Fenics to be a net loss of approximately $55 million in FY2019 and $40 million in 2020. This business is expected to break even in 2021.

The electronic broking business is substantially higher margin than voice / hybrid and hence is beneficial for the company in the long term. However, the adoption of the digital platform is slow due to the conventionally old fashioned nature of the business.

Source: FY2018 Form 10K

Source: Q3 presentation

Dividend

As we wait for Fenics and the new insurance business to add to the bottom line, investors could take advantage of the high qualified dividend.

BGCP pays a $0.14 dividend per quarter, amounting to a 9.36% yield.

Investors of BGCP Class A common stock are not partners in the firm and hence there is no schedule K-1 to deal with during the tax season.

Due to increased expenses in the integration of new businesses, there are concerns around the company’s ability to maintain the divided. However, looking at the balance sheet, the dividend payout is well within the quarterly funds from operations.

Source: WSJ

Risks

Exchange Rates

BGC Partners faces considerable foreign exchange risk, since 70% of revenue generated outside North America.

During the Q3 report, the company announced that they faced $9 million foreign exchange headwind with respect to the strengthening U.S. dollar.

Technology Changes

Since BGCP is making considerable investments in Fenics and is transforming itself as a leader in the digital broking space, it becomes more vulnerable to sudden and rapid product obsolescence based on development of newer, faster, and better technology. This could create the requirement of additional investment to upgrade / enhance the technology products.

Regulatory Risks

BGC Partners operates in a highly regulated industry. During October 2019, two units of BGC Partners - BGC Financial LP and GFI Securities LLC were fined a sum of $25 million to settle charges their brokers concocted fake trades to fraudulently induce clients to transact in foreign exchange options at unfair prices.

As a resolution, the company has agreed to retain an independent monitor for one year, upgrade oversight and training, and cooperate with James’ ongoing investigation. Occurrence of such practices is a risk for investors and has the potential to damage the brand value and reputation among customers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.