Our Family Investments:  2020 Portfolios Goal Setting For Income Investors

As we near the beginning of another new year its time to set our family goals for our investment portfolios. We have found that consistently setting and then verifying progress versus the goals we set has helped us make more informed and better strategic decisions. Achieving short term goals also helps us work towards achieving our long term goals.

This year the decision was made to use my grandmothers portfolio as a proxy for the rest of our investments. Of all the portfolios I track, this is the only one that does not have new funds being invested into it. The sole source for being able to add investments is by reinvesting dividends paid out by the companies the portfolio holds. It is also the portfolio that has the most consistent position sizing, thus giving us a more balanced look at how each company is contributing to reaching our overall goals. As a counter example, in our portfolio, if Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) have double digit gains the increases put forth by the rest of the portfolio are usually gravy as most of the time the goal can be met because of the size of those positions. While I will still track the goals for the rest of the portfolios, I will track the results for this portfolio here.

Grandma's Portfolio: The Income Perspective

Back in July I did a deeper dive discussing my grandmothers portfolio and how the companies have performed from a total return perspective. As part of this exercise here is how much each position produces towards her total income output:

With thirty-two roughly equal sized positions the average income position size is 3.125% and only one company Altria (MO) has more than a double income position within the portfolio. Lockeed Martin (LMT), Cisco (CSCO) and Southern Company (SO) are the next three largest income producers. On the other side of the equation the portfolio also includes Amazon (AMZN) which does not pay a dividend. If you remember this is a stock that grandma really wanted to own, and she has her current income needs covered. The portfolio also still holds its position in General Electric (GE) whose dividend has been slashed to paying a penny a quarter. The other two lowest income providers are Costco (COST) and Starbucks (SBUX) who have been growing the dividend well since purchase, but due to the low yield at the time of purchase they remain the smallest income producers.

Since my first article on Seeking Alpha I have been consistent that one of the reasons I track the income side of the equation more than the total return is because year over year the trends tend to be pretty easy to track and follow. This portfolio, starting its seventh full year helps solidify this further. Remember that for the most part all of these positions were purchased within a few months of each other in 2013 and were roughly all the same sized purchases. Three companies in the portfolio have reduced distributions since inception: Kinder Morgan (KMI), Kraft Heinz (KHC) and General Electric. One currently has a frozen dividend, General Mills (GIS) and the other 27 have consistently raised their payouts. One of the three that reduced payments has come back and started increasing them again. I suspect that at the end of the year we will see some small differentiation in the percentages, but for the most part the income components will remain fairly constant. The largest difference usually being new additions to the portfolio. I know that is a comfort for grandma, and it makes managing the portfolio easier for me.

Setting The Goal

In going about setting our goal we broke down the three areas where income growth will come from and from there will use those goals to help set the point where we would like the portfolios income stream to be at the end of 2020. The first area we look at is the organic growth of the components of the portfolio, because of the structure of the rules for this portfolio (no selling) we do have two companies where I expect there to be no dividend growth at all in the coming year, General Electric (GE) and Kraft Heinz Corporation (KHC). The portfolio also holds Amazon (AMZN) which does not pay a dividend. With a 32 stock portfolio we know that roughly 10% of it will have zero dividend growth. Thus we are setting our organic growth for the year at 6%, obviously we hope the figure is much higher than this but I think its a realistic goal to shoot for. With the three companies listed above not having their current issues, we would have set our goal at 6.5%

The other two components that need to be considered are free cash sitting in the account right now which we hope to use to fund positions going forward. We currently hold about 3.4% of the total value of the portfolio in cash. For projection sake the goal being set is to invest these funds and on average receive the average yield of the portfolio which today sits at 2.66%. The third component that we need to also figure is that through the year the portfolio will receive that 2.66% yield in cash that can be also used for investment into new positions. For projection sake I again am using the average portfolio yield as my goal here for these investments.

For 2020 our goal if every dollar is able to be invested will be to see the portfolio's income increase by 11.85% As I report changes through the year I will note where we are in this goal as well as any additions to the portfolio. When reporting back at the end of the year, any funds not invested with have the average yield reduced from the total to give ourselves an apples to apples comparison.

Obstacles to Reaching Our Goals

I see two obstacles to reaching our 2020 goals. One pertaining to each side of the equation.

First on the organic growth of the income stream having 10% of the companies in the portfolio showing no income growth for the year created a situation where we lowered our expectations a little. The challenge will become a bit easier if Lockheed Martin, Altria (MO) and Cisco (CSCO) can all provide increases well over the goal percentage gain. Lockheed Martin showed year over year earnings growth in 2019 of just over 23%, with expectations for 2020 of over 11% growth and a payout ratio in the mid forties I would be surprised if we don't get another double digit rise from them this coming year. Altria last year showed dividend growth of 9.33%, slower than they have been growing, but consistent with the companies long term payout strategy. The bigger question there is the strength of the underlying earnings component as the companies issues with E-Cig's gets worked out. Cisco's dividend growth slowed fairly dramatically last year but still came in at 7.81%, with a payout ratio in the 40's it still has room to grow along with earnings. If none of these three pan out, it will be very difficult for us to reach our goal.

The other obstacle is finding valuations where we are comfortable initiating or adding positions that help us reach our goal. For long term success I'm not going to pass up adding a company simply because it doesn't help this years goal set. For instance as a family we've decided that we're going to add Mastercard (MA) to this portfolio at some point. Obviously with the way we've set up our current income goal structure adding a company whose yield is .53% is going to hinder the chances of reaching our yearly goal. However, if there is a pull back, I'm not going to let the short term goal get in the way of adding a company who long term should help the entire portfolio continue to flourish. Of the companies we are interested in adding only Reality Income (O) Royal Bank of Canada (RY) and Amgen (AMGN) are close or over the yield point we would like to average. Other companies of interest include Disney (DIS) Nike (NKE) and American Water Works (AWK), each of which has a yield substantially below the portfolio average. We also have room to add slightly more Dominion Resources (D) which was being filled when Scottrade discontinued its FRIP program.

Conclusion

From nearly every aspect 2019 was an amazing year for our family and our investment portfolios all did well. We believe that setting goals and working towards achieving them is a great way to help ensure long term success. For those that have not sat down and figured out your investment goals for 2020, I urge you to do so. For those that have, what goals are you shooting for this year? Are there any companies out there which fit into the structure of helping to meet both our short and long term goals that you have not seen discussed? if so, please let us know.

From our family to yours, we wish you a very Happy New Year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long All companies listed and may initiate purchases on companies listed as potential investments in the near future. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.