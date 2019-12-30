Walgreens Boots Alliance: Down In An Up Year

Investment Thesis

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is a Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) component. But despite a good year for the index, Walgreens Boots had a down year. In fact, it has the worst return of all stocks in the index (as of December 21, 2019). Even worse the stock is trading far below its 52-week high of $74.94. The current stock price is ~$58.39. The stock is also trading below its all-time high set in late 2015. On the positive side, Walgreens Boots is a Dividend Aristocrat, having raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years. The current yield is ~3.1%, and the dividend is well-covered by earnings and free cash flow. Hence, the stock may interest some investors seeking income or dividend growth. But with that said, Walgreens’ is facing reimbursement challenges, litigation related to opioids, and company-wide margins have been declining for several years. It is not clear that Walgreens Boots’ attempts at improving operational efficiencies and cutting costs or driving retail pharmacy organic sales growth are taking hold. I believe the downside factors outweigh the upside factors, and thus, I am not a buyer of this stock.

Overview of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance is the world’s largest retail pharmacy that traces its history to 1901. The company operates about 13,000 pharmacies in the U.S. and other countries. It is the largest retail pharmacy with slightly over 20% market share in the U.S. Roughly 76% of sales are from Retail Pharmacy U.S., ~8% from Retail Pharmacy International, and around ~17% from Pharmaceutical Wholesale. As of August 31, 2019, the Retail Pharmacy U.S. segment operated 9,277 retail stores under the Walgreens and Duane Reade brands in the United States; and 6 specialty pharmacies. The Retail Pharmacy International segment operates 4,605 retail stores under the Boots, Benavides, and Ahumada in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Norway, the Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Chile; and 606 optical practices, including 165 on a franchise basis. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment operates in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Turkey, Spain, the Netherlands, Egypt, Norway, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania. The company also owns a 26% equity stake in AmerisourceBergen and a 40% equity stake in Sinopharm Holding GuoDa Drug Store Co. Ltd. The largest shareholder of Walgreens Boots is the current CEO, Stefano Pessina, who owns approximately 15% of shares.

(Source: Walgreens)

Walgreens Boots Is Selling More But is Less Profitable

Walgreens Boots is struggling to grow operating profits despite growing revenue. The chart below shows that Walgreens continues to increase the top line largely through acquisitions and new store openings. But this has not translated into greater profits, as company-wide gross margin and operating margin have been declining for several years. Net profit margin was relatively stable, but this is partially due to the positive impact of equity investments and a lower tax rate. But in the past couple of years, net profit margin has also started to decline. Notably, the decline in gross margins coincides with the merger between Walgreens and Boots Alliance that was fully completed at the end of 2014.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Generics Are Squeezing Walgreens Boots Profits

Much of the difficulty for the U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment is due to lower profits from generics. The company is facing reimbursement pressures in the U.S. The cost of generics continues to decline, but reimbursement rates from insurers are falling faster than costs. The shrinking difference between the two squeezes Walgreens Boots’ margins and thus profits. Generics make up 85% of U.S. prescriptions, and thus, increasing volumes of branded prescriptions is not a possible solution. Historically, generics prices declined but at lower rates than present. However, lower prices were made up by increased volumes. Today, generic prices are falling, and volume growth is flat for the most part and even declines in some years, leading to declining margins.

The difficulty for Walgreens Boots is that pharmacy benefit managers have grown in size and now match the scale of Walgreens Boots retail network. This gives PBMs the ability to negotiate prices, especially considering that the top three PBMs control about 78% of the market and cover over 180 million enrollees. But the situation is arguably worse for Walgreens Boots than its largest competition, CVS Health Corporation (CVS). The latter acquired its own PBM in the U.S., whereas Walgreens Boots did not. In addition, another large PBM, OptumRx, is owned by UnitedHealth Group (UNH), an insurer. This allows UnitedHealth to negotiate on the PBM side and also the reimbursement side, putting more pressure on margins for pharmacy retailers. CVS Health addressed this problem by acquiring Aetna, the third-largest insurer. But again, Walgreens does not own an insurer. The changing generic and reimbursement pricing landscape is largely out of Walgreens Boots’ control. But with that said, CVS took a different approach to address these challenges growing into a vertically integrated healthcare giant. On the other hand, Walgreens Boots has attempted growth in retail through tie-ups and acquisitions and improving operational efficiencies by announcing $1 billion in cost cuts, as discussed below.

Walgreens Boots is also facing similar margin pressure in the U.K., where it operates the Boots drugstores. There, the National Health Service has been cutting reimbursement to the pharmacies. The Boots pharmacies are also facing intense competition in the beauty business from discounters, supermarkets, and online stores. Boots has lost about 5% market share in the past decade, with market share losses accelerating in the past few years.

Other Downside Factors for Walgreens Boots

There is also the negative news regarding opioid lawsuits on distributors and retailers and potential settlements in the U.S. Reportedly, Walgreens handled nearly 1 in 5 of the most addictive opioids. The extent of legal liability for Walgreens Boots is probably not well-defined at the current moment. Furthermore, Walgreens Boots could negotiate a settlement as several healthcare companies and distributors have done. But arguably, the existing lawsuits are impacting acquisition or merger pricing and are pressuring the stock price, and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Walgreens Boots bought almost 2,000 Rite Aid stores and three distribution centers in 2017 and is slowly integrating these stores. These stores tend to have lower productivity than original Walgreens stores. Roughly 600 Rite Aid stores will close, and the remainder will convert to Walgreens Boots and its prescription network. But this will take time and cost about $1.25 billion by 2020, pressuring margins.

Upside Factors for Walgreens Boots

The stock market has punished Walgreens Boots stock price for its lackluster performance. It is clear that Walgreens must right-size its cost structure. The company is making efforts to do just that with four strategic priorities: (1) accelerate digitization, (2) transform and restructure retail offerings, (3) create neighborhood health destination around a modern pharmacy, and (4) deliver a transformational cost management program.

Much of the efforts revolve around the Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International segments, as seen in the two graphics below. The intent is to drive revenue growth and also reduce costs. The company has a goal to reduce costs by $1.8 billion by 2022. But these efforts will take time to show up on the bottom line, and certainly, not all will work. Hence, the jury is still out on Walgreens Boots’ cost optimization effort.

(Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance Q4 and Fiscal 2019 Slide Presentation)

(Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance Q4 and Fiscal 2019 Slide Presentation)

(Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance Q4 and Fiscal 2019 Slide Presentation)

Walgreens Boots Dividend and Safety

In the meantime, the forward dividend is $1.83 per share, and Walgreens Boots offers a ~3.1% yield that is covered by earnings and free cash flow. The company has raised the dividend for 44 straight years. The dividend is well-covered by earnings. The payout ratio is ~31% based on a forward consensus earnings per share of $5.93. This is a good value and meets my threshold of 65%. The payout ratio has been trending down since the merger in 2014, which is a good sign. But still, the pressure on margins and declining profitability adds an element of risk for the dividend.

The dividend is also well-covered by free cash flow. In Q4 2019, operating cash flow was $2,379 million and capital expenditure was $456 million, giving free cash flow of $1,923 million. The dividend required $399 million, resulting in a dividend-to-FCF ratio of ~20.7%. This is a good value and below my criteria of 70%. Even on an annual basis, the dividend is covered by free cash flow. In fiscal 2019, operating cash flow was $5,594 million and capital expenditure was $1,702 million, resulting in free cash flow of $3,892 million. The dividend required $1,643 million, giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of ~42.2%.

Walgreens Boots’ debt is high but not unreasonably so. Short-term debt is $5,738 million and long-term debt is $11,098 million that is offset by $1,023 million in cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio is over 2.5X and interest coverage is a tad over 7X. This are OK values, and debt does not currently place the dividend at risk. But a leveraged buyout of Walgreens Boots would probably increase both ratios drastically, placing pressure on the cash flow required for the dividend.

Walgreens Boots Valuation

Now let’s examine Walgreens Boots valuation. Consensus fiscal 2020 earnings are $5.93 per share. This may be low if the company’s operational efficiency efforts are successful. But for now, that is the number that we will use. The trailing 10-year earnings multiple is ~15. But this includes a time period before the merger and also when the company had higher margins and did not face reimbursement pressures.

We discount this value to 11.0 for declining margins, changes in the industry, and to match its main competitor. Our fair value estimate is $65.23, indicating that there is still some upside for multiple expansion. The upside is even higher if the stock returns to its historical valuation multiple of 15X.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 10.0 11.0 12.0 Estimated Value $59.30 $65.23 $71.16 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 98% 89% 82%

(Source: DividendPower.org Calculations)

But if fiscal 2020 earnings come in better than expected due to the company’s efforts to improve margins, then the consensus earnings estimate will likely be low. These fair value estimates compare reasonably well to Morningstar’s discounted cash flow method that gives a fair value estimate of $65.00. Walgreens Boots has one direct competitor with similar scale - CVS Health - which can provide a direct technical comparison. Compared to CVS, Walgreens Boots is not that undervalued. Interestingly, both stocks trade at depressed earnings multiples relative to the broader market. The market is likely valuing these companies lower than historical averages due to current challenges and uncertainty over long-term strategy.

Technical Comparison of Valuations

Walgreens Boots CVS Health Price-to-earnings ratio 9.83 10.59 EV-to-EBITDA 10.54 11.39

(Source: DividendPower.org and Seeking Alpha)

Overall, we see that Walgreens Boots is somewhat undervalued at this point. There is probably on average a 10% annual upside for the next several years, accounting for 4-5% earnings growth, a 3% yield, and multiple expansion. This is decent.

Walgreens Boots is a reasonably safe stock, but the company is facing margin pressure due to a changing reimbursement environment. The company also faces intense competition from CVS Health and potential new online entrants. This will likely have a long-term impact that is greater than expected by some investors. The trailing 5-year beta is roughly 0.95, so it is not a volatile stock. Morningstar gives the stock a narrow moat but with a negative trend. Value Line gives the stock a safety score of "2", a financial strength of "A+", a price stability of 75 out of 100, and earnings predictability of 95 out of 100. But the safety score was taken down by one notch after the merger. The Dividend Power score is 9.23 relative to a baseline of 9.0. These are all good values.

Final Thoughts on Walgreens Boots

Walgreens Boots has been showing up on screens as a potentially undervalued stock for dividend growth investing. However, changes in the retail pharmacy landscape in the U.S. and U.K. have resulted in reimbursement headwinds. This has pressured margins and made the company less profitable over the past several years. There is also the overhand of litigation. Walgreens has raised the top line through acquisitions and joint ventures, but this has not yet had significant impact on the bottom line. That will arguably take time. But it is unclear if management’s strategy will be successful in the long run. Walgreens retail operations are dependent on pharmacy prescriptions, particularly generics, and these are becoming less profitable. The company has little control over this. Despite the yield, dividend coverage, and history as a Dividend Aristocrat, I am staying away from Walgreens Boots at the moment. Hence, I am not a buyer of this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.