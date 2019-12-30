NetEase's Stellar 2019 Rally May Be Nearing An End

While NetEase's stock is not expensive relative to the overall market, it is overvalued relative to major US-listed Chinese peers.

NetEase's forward growth may be much more difficult to maintain after the company divested two of its fastest-growing business units.

With its stock up 31% year to date, NetEase (NTES) has had a spectacular year. What made it special was not its relative outperformance to the S&P 500's 29% gain, but its ability to rally while many US-listed Chinese internet peers badly underperformed US market indexes. A major contributing factor for NetEase's annual gains has been a significant earnings rebound from a rare cyclical downturn the company experienced in 2018. Estimated 2019 non-GAAP EPS is expected to be $16.14 compared to $9.70 posted in 2018. While NetEase's earnings recovery this year has been significant, both revenue and earnings growth moving forward is expected to slow dramatically which could temper further upside for its shares.

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

Once again NetEase crushed Wall Street expectations with its third quarter non-GAP EPS of $5.08 compared to analysts' average estimates of $3.10. Revenues did miss by a wide margin but was likely due to analysts not adjusting for lost revenues from the sale of its e-commerce Kaola division. In the first three quarters of 2019, NetEase has surpassed Wall Street earnings expectations by over 49%. Continued massive earnings surprises may have been the main reason for the stock's continued upward momentum.

To be fair to Wall Street analysts, NetEase has never given any official earnings guidance. Even when asked on general directional operating metrics during earnings conference calls, management would only respond with vague adverbs. In addition, NetEase has recorded significant non-operating gains so far this year. In the third quarter alone, non-operating profits even after excluding the over $1.2 billion gain from the sale of Kaola raised pre-taxed profits by 21%. Benefits from investment, foreign exchange, and interest gains accounted for as much as $0.75 in the company's quarterly non-GAAP EPS.

In fact, on an operating level, NetEase's operating profit actually decreased sequentially despite the massive non-GAAP EPS growth. Due to the sale of Kaola, total revenues declined by 22% sequentially. Despite a sequential revenue increase of slightly over 1% excluding Kaola's contribution in Q2 2019, quarterly operating profit declined sequentially by 10.5% due to a 13% sequential rise in operating expenses. Cost savings initiatives the company undertook since the end of 2018 have already peaked and have started to revert back to 2018 levels.

(Data from NetEase's quarterly reports. Revenue figures in billions of RMB.)

Revenues Trends

The majority of NetEase's profits are derived from its gaming business. In the third quarter, gaming revenues accounted for 78.8% of total revenues at a gross margin of 63.8%. NetEase's other two business segments posted gross margins of 15.2% and 25.8% in comparison. After reaching an intermediate peak in Q1 2017, gaming revenues dipped and did not surpass this mark for another seven quarters. While gaming revenues posted higher levels during the last four quarters, Q3 2019 levels are only 7.45% above Q1 2017 levels.

(Data from NetEase's quarterly reports. Revenue figures in billions of RMB.)

As I noted in my last NetEase article, the company posted another sequential gaming revenue decline in the prior quarter which has been a rare event in the company's two-decade history as a public entity. While third quarter gaming revenues stabilized, sequential gains were marginal at 1%. Without meaningful growth in this important segment, NetEase would be hard-pressed to organically grow operating profits.

The company recently made organic growth more difficult by divesting two of its fastest-growing businesses. While Kaola's revenue growth was slowing in recent quarters, it was still a main contributing factor in NetEase's 20.2% e-commerce revenue growth in Q2 2019. In addition, NetEase also IPO'd its online education unit Youdao two months ago. While the company still owns a majority stake in Youdao and its near-term contribution would be minimal to NetEase's overall results, this divestiture could result in lower earnings growth in the future. As a result, current Wall Street expectations only call for 2.6% non-GAAP EPS on 3.5% revenue growth in 2020.

NetEase's main competitor, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) in comparison has been growing at a much faster rate despite being over six times larger in terms of total revenues. With the exception of annual gaming revenue growth, Tencent has outperformed NetEase in the third quarter 2019 as the chart below shows.

(Data from NetEase's and Tencent's third quarter earnings reports.)

Tencent is also expected to grow 2020 non-GAAP EPS and revenues by 21.8% and 24.2%, respectively.

Technical Picture

NTES is currently still in a bullish uptrend with its current price above both its 50 and 200-day moving average. The stock has also been in a clear uptrending channel as the chart below shows. While there was a recent break below the lower channel band, its 50-day moving average is only slightly lower and should help support the stock and potentially help it recover back into the uptrending channel. NTES should rebound from recent levels and it would be extremely negative if it does not rebound back into this channel in the very short term.

(Daily chart for NTES with 50 and 200-day moving averages shown in green and red, respectively.)

While the trend for NTES is still bullish, it should be noted the stock has been relatively weak compared to major peers during the past month. As the chart below shows, NTES has underperformed Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by over 14% in the past month. Continued divergence could signal investors shifting to higher growth peers.

(Daily chart for NTES with comparative performance of Tencent and Alibaba shown in blue and purple, respectively.)

In a longer-term time horizon, NTES has shown some resistance around the $325 level as shown in the chart below. While the NTES closing high was $371 in late 2017, the stock has spent very little time above the $325 level. The weak divergent MACD trend during the 2019 rally could indicate the stock's recent uptrend may not be sustainable.

(Monthly chart for NTES with 50 and 200-month moving averages shown in green and red, respectively.)

Final Thoughts

While NetEase has been expertly managed and has grown significantly during the past two decades, the company may have reached an intermediate-term hurdle that may take some time for the company to overcome. With its core gaming business stalling and its divestiture of two revenue growth drivers, NetEase runs the risk of low to no growth in the coming year. Thus, 2020 could be a transition year lacking drivers that helped propel the stock during 2019.

At the headline level, NetEase's quarterly earnings in 2019 have been impressive. However, investors need to keep in mind results were being compared to cyclical troughs experienced in 2018. Comparisons will be much more difficult in 2020 and some of the company's non-operating gains which made up a significant portion of its pre-taxed net income may not repeat. For example, a portion of the company's assets were not in native RMB and thus resulted in exchange gains as the RMB weakened throughout most of 2019. Other mark to market investment gains may also not reoccur should equities not repeat its stellar 2019 performance. With operating income already posting sequential declines in the latest quarter, diminishing non-operating gains could potentially result in earnings contraction next year.

Whether earnings increase or decline in 2020, the magnitude in either direction should be minimal. At about 19x forward earnings, NetEase is discounted relative to the overall market indexes. Much like the overall market, NetEase trades at a heavy premium to its current long-term growth potential which may struggle to exceed double digits. Compared to US-listed Chinese peers, NetEase's growth has underperformed many companies including much larger competitors such as Tencent and Alibaba. Thus, based on growth potential, NetEase trades at a premium to its direct peer group. With higher relative valuations and potential stagnant forward earnings, much of NetEase's market gains may have already been witnessed during 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.