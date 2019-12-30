Twilio: Stuck At $100

For the last couple of months, Twilio (TWLO) has been stuck around $100. After absorbing the SendGrid acquisition, my investment thesis was negative on the stock, based on a trend towards investors chasing revenue expansion and fading stocks with decelerating revenue growth. As 2019 ends, the company is on a path towards normalized revenue growth, and the question is what is the appropriate valuation for a stock with 30% growth, not something wild like 70% growth officially reported in the last quarter.

Revenue Trends

The biggest issue is that Twilio lapses the anniversary of the SendGrid acquisition in February. These days, companies do a horrible job of breaking out pro forma revenues and organic revenue growth.

For Q3, Twilio reported 75% growth on revenues of $295 million. The cloud communications company actually missed the base revenue targets of $277 million and now faces a quarter where the 2018 comp benefited from the extra revenues from multiple sources:

First recall that strong political traffic and the ramp of a large international customer benefited growth by about 10% in Q4 2018. And we do not anticipate those to occur again this year making for a difficult comp in Q4.

Hidden in the earnings call was details that organic base revenue only grew 47%, with the SendGrid revenue base growing just 31% YoY to $49 million. If anything, the revenue trends of the next couple of years has ticked down over 2019. Analysts now forecast 2021 revenues only growing 27% to $1.86 billion.

In addition, a lot of the reported net expansion rates haven't been impacted by the inclusion of the SendGrid revenue base and aren't accounting for organic growth trends. On the Q3 earnings call, CFO Khozema Shipchandler was clear that the net expansion rate would dip from the Q3 rate of 132% next year with the addition of the slower-growing SendGrid revenue base:

SendGrid's historical dollar-based expansion rate had been about 115%, give or take a few points in any given quarter. And we’ll therefore lower the overall expansion rate once combined next year.

Valuation Trends

Cloud software companies growing in the mid-20%'s range typically offer P/S valuation multiples of 6x-8x revenues. With Twilio predicting a fully diluted share count of 148 million shares now, the market valuation is already $15.2 billion.

The below chart highlights how both the market cap and diluted share count has surged over the last three years. Even in this chart, Twilio still has a listed diluted share count of only 136 million versus the reality of hitting 148 million in the current quarter.

The problem here is trying to justify a stock rally for Twilio with a market value already reaching $15.2 billion, while revenues for 2020 are forecast below $1.5 billion. The stock already trades at 10x forward revenue estimates, not providing any logical upside for new investors.

Another way to view the revenue growth in 2019 is to look at the revenue per share. For 2018, Twilio had revenue of $650 million and a diluted share count of 108 million. For 2019, the cloud communications provider has a projected revenue base of $1.11 billion with a diluted share count of 143 million. Revenues per share only grew 29% to $7.79 per share from $6.02 per share from last year. This key revenue metric is mostly ignored by investors caught up with top line growth metrics.

Investors should look for a potential January dip in the market to provide that opportunity to buy Twilio at the recent lows around $90 and possibly closer to the 2018 trading levels in the $70-80 range. The fundamental tailwind in 2019 becomes a headwind in 2020, potentially leading to a retest of the ending 2018 stock prices.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Twilio has an impressive business with undeniable positive growth trends in cloud communications software as a service. The issue is what investors have been willing to pay for a stock based on misleading revenue metrics. Based on the forecasted growth going forward, the stock is likely to trade much above $100 and a $15 billion market cap. Any major selloff would provide an ideal entry point.

