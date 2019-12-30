Winter Is Coming And Gulfport Energy Is Ready For It

Less debt, new capex guidance and working capital adjustments increased our NAV from $3.97 to $4.44 and DCF value from $8.30 to $9.00.

GPOR is adjusting to the new environment by cutting its workforce, changing the board, buying back discounted debt and divesting its non-core assets.

Since our initial buy recommendation for Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR), the stock price is up 18%. Also, Firefly, the largest activist shareholder has increased its stake from 8.4% to 9.9% (source). The sentiment of the industry is negative and large players have already started writing off some of their natural gas assets. However, I believe that the companies that prepare for the coming winter will come out stronger than the competition. GPOR could prepare by being very diligent on capex spending and redirecting those cash flows to buy discounted debt.

Consider this article as a follow-up to my original article, if you would like to understand the company and review my original investment thesis, please read here.

Lately, the stock has been trading in line with natural gas spot prices.

Winter is coming

Big energy companies such as Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and BP PLC (BP) utilized natural prices of $3.50 to $4.00 per MMBtu for their long-term planning. However, as they believe future natural prices will stay around $2.00, they have started to write off assets. BP PLC, Repsol SA (OTCQX:REPYF), Equinor ASA (EQNR) and Chevron (CVX) have written off more than $21bn USD of shale assets in the US (source and source). This is a clear indication of the difficulties the industry is, and will, be facing in the medium term. While GPOR has not written off any assets yet, it has done a couple of things to mitigate the windfalls of the industry as we will discuss in this article.

Event 1: Cutting the workforce, stopping the share buyback and changing the board

Mid-November, GPOR announced that it was suspending the stock buyback program, reducing its workforce by 13% and changing its board. I think the workforce reduction was inevitable at current natural gas prices. In the last 12 months, general and administrative expenses were $53.1m. But as some of the expenses of labor are in expense lines other than G&A, we cannot obtain an accurate figure of the savings. But a realistic estimate would be between $3m and $6m based on the 350 employees GPOR had as of December 2018. However, we shouldn’t expect any benefits in cash flow from this initiative in 2020 and 2021 due to the increase in severance expenses.

I see the suspension of the share buyback program as slightly negative to neutral depending on how the funds are reallocated. If those funds are used for capex, I see it as a negative as the return on those funds would be low due to the low prices of natural gas. However, if those funds are used to retire discounted debt, value for shareholders would increase.

It seems GPOR is following this approach as it has been buying back debt. As of December 2019, GPOR had repurchased $190m in the face value of unsecured senior notes for $140m, which is a 26% discount. Currently, GPOR bonds are trading at 0.65-0.85 offering a 15% to 35% discount.

The chairman to the board, David Houston, will not stand for re-election and two other directors are stepping down. I see this as a positive as refreshing the board is required to stir the ship. Firefly has been vocal that they want one of those seats to be assigned to a Firefly principal.

Event 2: Divestment of non-core assets

On December 19th, GPOR announced that it sold non-core assets in SCOOP for $50m at closing with an additional $50m over 15 years. This deal is expected to close in 1Q20. Also, other interests in Utica should be divested for $29m by the end of the year. Thirdly, a royalty interest was sold for $7m.

I think GPOR is doing the right thing as they are allocating those funds to lowering debt. I expect more sales of non-core assets speeding up deleveraging.

Debt

As of 3Q19, the financial debt stood at $2.08bn USD. After 3Q19, GPOR retired $41m in debt bringing debt down to $2.04bn USD. It is still a lot of debt but the next significant maturity is in 2023. Unless natural gas prices recover or capex is reduced by 15% to 25%, GPOR won’t be able to pay the 2023 maturity even if it sells the remaining non-core assets. However, I think GPOR will be able to refinance it, but at a higher coupon.

Free cash flow 2020

For 2020, I expect cash flow from operations to decline to $723m (based on a natural gas price of $2.30). Capex should be around $513m composed mainly of maintenance capex to maintain the current production and only $50-60m of that amount would be invested in growth capex. After paying around $130m in interest, GPOR should have generated $78m in free cash flow. That cash could be used to retire $105m in debt, reducing interest expense by $6.7m for 2021.

Valuation

In the previous article, I estimated NAV at $3.97 per share. Buying debt at a discount and updating working capital causes NAV to increase to $4.44 per share. The DCF valuation increased from $8.30 per share to $9.00. This increase was mainly driven by debt reduction, capex modifications closer to guidance and working capital adjustments.

Conclusion

While GPOR is in a difficult position, it can survive if it allocates capital efficiently. By keeping capex to the minimum and using those funds to retire discounted debt, GPOR could come out in a very good position once prices recover. The stock is offering a 40% upside to our NAV valuation of $4.44 and a 185% upside to the DCF valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.