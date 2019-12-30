Fiesta Restaurant Group Is Going Even Lower

Image source: frgi.com

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) have been absolutely pummeled in the past year and a half. The company – which operates the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands – has lost roughly two-thirds of its value since October of 2018, and has nearly been cut in half in 2019 alone. The company’s brands are struggling and its earnings have declined significantly as a result, leaving investors to drop the stock and move on to greener pastures. With the stock having declined so much, it can be tempting to think shares represent value. However, I don’t think Fiesta is any good, even costing less than a Hamilton, so it is still a sell.

The wheels have come off

Fiesta used to produce outstanding top line growth, as seen below with revenue charted in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

The company saw its top line soar higher by double-digit percentages in 2014 and 2015 as it opened new stores. However, that growth quickly gave way to much more modest totals, with 2017 even coming in at -6%. The company has struggled with its menu’s relevance with consumers in the past, and given that its brands are niche – one serves citrus-marinated chicken in a tropical atmosphere, while the other is a Tex-Mex open-air kitchen – it has had a difficult time scaling the two concepts. In addition to that, comparable sales of late have been downright terrible, causing further pain for both the top and bottom lines.

So far in 2019, the company has seen total revenue decline by nearly 4%, with Q3 accelerating the loss in the top line. Q3’s revenue decrease was 6% as comparable sales at Pollo Tropical fell 3.8%, while Taco Cabana – the chronic underperformer – saw its comparable sales decline 4.8%. The company is in the midst of a crisis with its revenue production, and what it has done to date to fix it – including everyday value menu items, off-premise sales focus, and limited run menu items – aren’t working. That isn’t to say the situation is completely hopeless, but the weight of the evidence suggests at this point that Fiesta must do something else to right the ship.

Source: Seeking Alpha

What’s slightly puzzling is that analysts believe that – after this year’s decline – revenue will move meaningfully higher in the next two years. New unit development has slowed to a trickle so that isn’t going to move the needle, which just leaves comparable sales to fuel top line gains. Color me skeptical but I’m not ready to assume Fiesta is going to suddenly figure out what ails it and see comparable sales higher by two or three percent next year. I think there is sizable downside risk to these estimates.

In addition to the top line woes we just looked at, Fiesta has struggled enormously with its margins in recent years. Below, we have gross margins, SG&A costs, and operating margins for the past few years, and it isn’t pretty.

Source: TIKR.com

When Fiesta’s revenue problems began, so did its margin issues. This is common for restaurants that see top line weakness because the knee-jerk reaction to weak sales is to use promotions and discounts to get people into the stores. Sometimes that works and sometimes it doesn’t, but in almost every case, the result is lower margins. Fiesta’s seen its gross margins decline by ~4% of revenue in recent years, which is enormously difficult to overcome. With SG&A costs rising as a percentage of revenue, operating margins were decimated, declining from 10% of revenue in 2015 to just 2% in 2017. SG&A cost declines were positive for margins last year, but gross margins continue to suffer.

So far this year, adjusted operating income has fallen from just over $18 million to ~$6 million as a result of weaker revenue and significant deleveraging of operating expenses. These declines are concerning enough on their own, but in the context of declines that occurred in prior years, they are quite alarming.

Apart from revenue and margin gains, the third and final way a company can grow EPS is via reducing the share count. Doing so makes each dollar of earnings more valuable to each remaining share, and Fiesta has only very recently begun doing this. Below, we have the company’s share count in millions for the past few years.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see a small measure of dilution occurred during this time frame, which is the opposite of what investors want to see. Dilution has been very slight so it isn’t necessarily a problem, but the share count has moved in the wrong direction in the past. This year, Fiesta has accelerated its repurchase efforts but thus far, has only moved the share count down to 26.5 million shares. That’s progress, but only just. The company authorized a further million shares for repurchase in the Q3 earnings release, bringing the total available to be repurchased to ~1.8 million shares. However, with profits waning and a not-so-clean balance sheet, I’m not sure how these repurchases will be made with any expediency.

Fiesta’s net debt can be seen below, in millions of dollars, and for a company with very little in the way of operating earnings, it is substantial.

Source: TIKR.com

Net debt has ticked higher in recent years and while it certainly isn’t to the point where the company cannot sustain it, Fiesta is already spending ~$4 million annually on interest on its debt. It has paid down a bit of debt in 2019, but on the whole, its debt situation looks largely the same. In other words, with virtually no profits being produced, and very little room on its balance sheet, where is the cash going to come from for these 1.8 million shares that have been authorized for purchase? I don’t have the answer to that, so I don’t think we can reasonably expect it to be a meaningful source of EPS expansion in the years to come.

Here’s the problem

Fiesta is struggling, and there is just no other way to put it. Its comparable sales are diving lower, profitability is down to literally nothing, and while it is repurchasing stock, it isn’t doing so anywhere near quickly enough to make a material impact.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This year is going to see Fiesta produce a huge loss but that is because it has written down the goodwill value of its Taco Cabana unit, which produces a non-cash loss. This year is therefore not a representative year of EPS since the goodwill impairment won’t reoccur in 2020. Next year is a better look at what the company can potentially produce, but even that looks rosy to me.

Fifty cents of EPS implies Fiesta will make ~$13 million of earnings next year, which I have a difficult time believing. Comparable sales are still nosediving with no end in sight, and profitability has shrunk to the point where it is barely positive. Keep in mind that Fiesta has made roughly two million dollars in operating profit per quarter this year, and that is before including taxes and interest expense. Fiesta would need an enormous improvement in sales and margins next year just to hit the $0.48 of EPS that is currently being forecast, and that is not a bet I’m willing to make.

Thus, even at just under $10, Fiesta is way too expensive. This company has some core issues with its menu and ability to generate traffic, and I don’t see any signs of life at this point. I think Fiesta will end up lower into the single-digits before it moves higher, so investors should take the opportunity to sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.