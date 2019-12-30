An End-Year Review For DBB

We expect the rebound in DBB to continue into H1-20, with a price target of $16.50 per share.

The rebound has been subsequently driven by the de-escalation of US-China trade tensions after the Phase 1 trade agreement on December 13.

DBB is set to end the year broadly unchanged, despite a rebound since September.

Investment thesis

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on the degree of fundamental tightness/looseness across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

DBB is set to end 2019 broadly unchanged, despite a rebound since September. While the rebound came initially in response to tighter refined market conditions, it has been subsequently supported by an improving macro environment thanks to de-escalating US-China trade tensions.

In 2019, we argue that refined market conditions in copper, aluminium, and zinc were overall tighter, but copper was DBB’s metal experiencing the tightest fundamental backdrop, hence its price outperformance.

Given the friendlier macro forces for the base metals space and the seasonally strong demand period in Q1-20, we are constructive on our short-term outlook for DBB.

We see DBB trading at $16.50 per share by the end of the first half of next year.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

DBB's assets under management total $150 million, with an average daily volume of $1.18 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.10%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Recap (macro, micro)

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Copper was the best-performing base metal in DBB this year, delivering a gain of nearly 6% on the LME. In contrast, aluminium was down 2% , and zinc was down by a deeper 6%.

Driving the weakness price performance in DBB in H1-19 was the deterioration of the macro environment, caused by US-China trade frictions. The US-China trade dispute slowed investment spending, weakening global manufacturing activity in the process. All the base metals were hurt by the negative macro.

The resilience of copper was driven by its relatively stronger fundamental backdrop. According to the International Copper Study Group (ICSG), the global refined copper market should record a deficit of 320,000 tonnes in 2019. Even though the refined market of aluminium and zinc could also be in deficit this year, the size of their respective deficits is relatively smaller, as the World Bureau Metal of Statistics estimates.

The tightness in the refined copper market has been driven by supply-side factors, reflecting larger-than-usual refined supply disruptions, in part caused by an extremely tight concentrate market. Demand conditions have been constrained by the contraction in global manufacturing activity as a result of the US-China trade frictions.

Overall, we argue that the fundamental backdrop in the base metals space was bullish, but the macro backdrop was bearish in 2019.

Exchange inventories

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

In our previous updates, we focused on the fluctuations in LME inventories. In this final review, we focus on global inventories, that is, LME and SHFE stocks, which provide a more accurate picture of the global market.

Global inventories in copper, zinc, and aluminium were all down in 2019. The steepest decline was recorded by zinc, with global inventories down 39%.

Although the smallest decline was posted by copper (-3%), we believe that the stock fluctuations were distorted in H1 due to the liquidation of inventories (~100,000 tonnes) by Tewoo, one of the largest Chinese commodity traders, due to its financial troubles. The noticeable decline in visible inventories in H2-20 corroborates this view.

Overall, the signal from global exchange inventory flows in DBB’s was bullish in 2019.

Nearby spreads

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The front-end of the LME zinc curve was backwardated most of 2019, implying tight refined market conditions.

In contrast, nearby spreads in LME aluminium were in contango most of the time, pointing to a relatively looser fundamental backdrop.

Nearby spreads in LME copper were overall tight this year, with frequent periods of backwardation in the cash/three month spread. This signals a relatively tight fundamental picture.

Overall, the signal from changes in nearby spreads across DBB’s metals was bullish in 2019.

Positioning among the speculative community

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The speculative positioning for DBB’s metals was broadly unchanged in 2019. It improved in Q1, deteriorated sharply in Q2 and Q3, and improved anew in Q4.

While the current spec positioning is currently neutral (the average LME net spec length in copper, aluminium, and zinc represents around 0% of global consumption), we believe that spec buying pressure, which started in Q4-19, could continue in the first quarter of next year considering 1)the positive macro backdrop for commodities and 2)the seasonally strong demand period, especially after the Chinese New Year, which often coincides with a pick-up in restocking activity.

The signal from DBB’s metals’ spec positioning was neutral in 2019.

Closing thoughts

DBB ended 2019 broadly unchanged, as upward pressure from tighter fundamental dynamics was counterbalanced by downward pressure from weaker macro dynamics.

Given the noticeable reduction in macro uncertainty after the US-China phase 1 trade agreement on December 13, we argue that investors could be inclined to reassert upside exposure to the base metals space, resulting in more spec buying (reflecting improving forward fundamentals). This is especially true considering that present refined market conditions across most base metals are already tight, with global inventories having fallen in 2019.

In Q1, refined demand conditions tend to be stronger due to a pick-up in restocking activity. This demand boost could push DBB stronger, all else equal.

Against this backdrop, we see DBB trading at $16.50 in the first half of next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.