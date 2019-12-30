Surgutneftegas: The Anomaly Of The Year

Nobody knows why this happens, but new rumors continue to appear.

It's time to take a look again at how our sweet insider swamp called Surgutneftegas (OTCPK:SGTPY, OTCPK:SGTZY) is going. In this article, I'd like to provide an update on Surgutneftegas and reflect a bit on a new scenario of what can happen to the company in the near term. As always, I prefer to stay away from the stock and my advice to you is to do the same.

Pumping Without Dumping

This year, Surgutneftegas's ordinary shares have sharply risen thrice:

in August - by 21%

in October - by 30%

in December - by 17%

Surgutneftegas has never been so expensive in ruble terms. The price of an ordinary share has peaked since 2006 and currently stands at 50.8 rubles. If you were lucky to buy Surgut's ordinary shares before the hype (I can't imagine a single reason for this, however), I congratulate you with the jackpot of +90% YTD performance.

Source: TradingView

Aside from decent dividends, the capital gains for preferred shares aren't that appealing, as the stock has only returned to last year's price levels.

Source: TradingView

An interesting fact is that ordinary shares are not only more expensive than preferred ones (which is unique for Surgut due to low dividend yield for ords), but the spread between them has also become huge. It seems that someone wants to get as much voting rights in Surgutneftegas as possible. This leads us to a new possible explanation of what's going on around the company.

Rosneft Is Going To Buy Surgutneftegas (Or Not)

One of the new rumors discussed in the Russian stock market is that Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) is actually the mysterious buyer of Surgutneftegas shares.

Surgutneftegas has $52 billion of cash on its balance sheet and an oil business that generates around $5 billion in profits. At the same time, the value of all ordinary shares of Surgut which give voting rights is just $27.5 billion, i.e. there's a 50% discount just to the cash. Rosneft's debt amounts to $56 billion. Therefore, the cash pile of Surgutneftegas will dramatically reduce Rosneft's debt burden and open up opportunities for new acquisitions (Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY), for example).

In my opinion, this explanation of the recent stock growth looks the most logical. Although, it should be noted that at the moment there are no facts, confirmations or refutations in favor of this scenario. However, for Rosneft, this is one of the most obvious ways to get rid of a significant portion of its debt in a fairly short time.

This also fits the trend of consolidation of the Russian O&G industry. The state obviously wants more direct control over the industry and therefore islands of relative independence like Surgutneftegas and Lukoil should be eliminated in the next few years.

Furthermore, against the background of depletion of easily extractable oil, Rosneft needs to consolidate remaining attractive oil deposits in Russia to maintain low production costs.

Thus, the next year the situation around Surgutneftegas may end in three ways:

The growth of the stock turns out to be one of the greatest market manipulations in the Russian stock market Surgutneftegas goes private (I still consider this option) Rosneft buys Surgutneftegas

In my opinion, all three scenarios can end up badly for Surgut's shareholders as I don't see a more or less predictable way to benefit from any scenario without risk of massive capital losses. If it becomes 100% clear that minority shareholders won't get a single penny from the $50 bn cash stash, Surgut will go down with the speed of light and not a single stock buyout would help the share price.

Final Thoughts

The more I learn about Surgutneftegas, the less I want to touch this stock even with a kilometer-long stick. Insiders obviously don't care about minority shareholders at all and it is unlikely that the company will share such a large amount of money with minorities in any form. The hype around the company is growing, and in the Russian stock market, there are calls again to invest in Surgutneftegas as the company is "extremely undervalued." Perhaps these are the right calls because new investors who continue to come to the Russian stock market will be completely cured of naivety after investing in Surgutneftegas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.