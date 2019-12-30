U.S. Housing Market - Steady As She Goes

Our housing market statistics tell us that this is what we actually have, just about right.

On the other hand we don't want to have a moribund market, we'd like to have that Goldilocks temperature.

We are- we should be at least - worried that perhaps the U.S. housing market will get away from us all again leading to, as last time, an appalling crash.

The housing problem

It's not that difficult to trigger a housing boom. Restrict new supply, cut interest rates to make monthly purchase costs fall and you're pretty much done. The problem with this being that booms always do turn to busts.

It's also pretty easy to kill a housing market, reverse ferret on those interest rates and place monthly payments out of the bounds of mere mortals.

We don't in fact desire either. What we do want is a steady market, one with transactions in it, prices gently rising along with real incomes. That's what incentivises the construction of the new housing needed but without triggering that boom and bust cycle.

That's also what we as investors want. A gentle but steady appreciation - along with those real wages - of prices gives us the stability we desire. Of course, any specific real estate investment depends upon location - oh, and location, also location. But we do want to make sure that the basic macroeconomic situation is amenable before we start to consider those details.

The situation we have in the US right now is just that amenable macroeconomy. Thus real estate in this larger sense is an eminently reasonable sector for us.

New House Sales

Census releases data on new house sales:

(New home sales from Census)

Or, in text:

Sales of new single‐family houses in November 2019 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 719,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 1.3 percent (±11.0 percent)* above the revised October rate of 710,000 and is 16.9 percent (±19.4 percent)* above the November 2018 estimate of 615,000.

We also have a stock of a little over 5 months at the current sales rate. Which, given that it takes very much longer than 5 months to plan and build a house is fine.

Existing home sales

We've also existing home sales, plus a slightly different measure of new, from the National Association of Realtors:

(Existing home sales from National Association of Realtors)

We can also look at prices:

The median single-family house price is up 5.4% year over year, and the median condo/co-op price is up by 4.5%.

And:

The not seasonally adjusted median price of new single-family homes was $330,000, about 7.2% higher than in November 2018. The average price of new single-family homes was $388,200, which is 5.7% higher than a year earlier.

Note that these are nominal prices. So, if we take inflation at 1.5 to 2% (dependent upon which measure we use) and add real income increases of 2 to 3% and - we're there, right?

We have a healthy housing market, a decent number of transactions. And yet we've not a frenzy nor do we have prices rising unsustainably. For prices can - hopefully will - rise at the same rate as real incomes forever.

My view

Please do note what is not being said here. That the time has come to flip houses again. Or that any and every real estate investment is just bound to make money - those are signs of the frenzy that leads to the inevitable bust.

However, it is true that the real estate market is heavily overshadowed by macroeconomic factors. Even in the worst stock market bust in history there were still stocks rising, companies expanding in the depression or any other recession. This isn't so much true of the real estate market.

So, we need to check and make sure that we're not about to enter a bust before we think of investing in this sector. Once we've done that, great, we've still got to go find the specific opportunity having done our sectoral research.

As far as we can see the real estate market is just about right. We're in neither boom nor bust. Prices are rising sustainably. We've no particular reason to think there will be any great interest changes any time soon. In macroeconomic terms we're fine.

The investor view

It is necessary to once again emphasise that this isn't a statement that any specific real estate investment is guaranteed. However, given this background there's no general reason why one wouldn't be. An investment - either personal to actually live in or as a rental dependent upon a secure rental stream - in residential real estate is approved we might say.

The real message here being that there's nothing in the general economy to say don't invest in real estate at present. Pulling the trigger requires finding the specific situation within this general environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.