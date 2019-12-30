Chevron, Kimberly-Clark Among 13 Companies To Announce Modest Dividend Increases In January

Mostly, though, the announcements of payout boosts were in the low single digit percentages, including from very mature companies like Dominion Resources, Nucor and AT&T.

It was a mixed bag for dividend growth companies in December. Abbott, J&J Snack Foods and Stryker led the way with 10%+ increases.

Those of you who follow this series of articles know that I track the dividend increases of a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the end of November, I provided predictions for 15 long-term dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in November.

Before I get into my results from last month, I want to point out other notable dividend increases from other companies. Drug manufacturer Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announced its 11th year of dividend growth with a 10% boost to an annualized $1.80. The company has a forward yield of 2.81%. The Toro Company (TTC) also began its 11th year of dividend growth; the company’s 11% increase gives it a forward yield of 1.25%. And specialty chemical manufacturer WD-40 Company (WDFC) announced a 10% boost to give it a yield of 1.36%. (Seeking Alpha author FerdiS provides a weekly rundown of all the dividend increases; you can find more information about these and other dividend growth companies in his blog posts.)

Before I provide my predictions for 13 companies that traditionally announce their annual increases in January, we’ll take a look at how well I did with my predictions from last month (you can see the original article here):

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Friday, December 27th.)

Results for the 15 Dividend Increase Predictions from December

ABM Industries (ABM)

Prediction: 2.8% increase to $0.74

Actual: 2.8% increase to $0.74

Forward yield: 1.92%

The facility and building management company continued its streak of 2-cent annual dividend increases.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Prediction: 10.9 – 15.6% increase to $1.42 - $1.48

Actual: 12.5% increase to $1.44

Forward yield: 1.65%

Earnings growth across all business segments powered another double-digit boost from Abbott Labs. This is the 47th straight year of dividend growth for the medical device and nutrition company.

Franklin Resources (BEN)

Prediction: 9.6 – 13.4% increase to $1.14 - $1.18

Actual: 3.8% increase to $1.08

Forward yield: 4.11%

Franklin Resources’ assets under management came under pressure this year, which hit earnings accordingly. I thought that the asset manager would take advantage of its low payout ratio to reward investors, but unfortunately my prediction proved optimistic.

C. H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

Prediction: 5.0 – 7.0% increase to $2.10 - $2.14

Actual: 2.0% increase to $2.04

Forward yield: 2.62%

This is another example of declining revenues overcoming a company’s dividend growth history. This is the logistics company’s 22nd year of payout increases.

Dominion Resources (D)

Prediction: 3.5 – 4.6% increase to $3.80 - $3.84

Actual: 2.5% increase to $3.76

Forward yield: 4.59%

Dominion Resources payout boost of 2.5% matches the low end of the utility’s earnings growth guidance for 2019. I had hoped for more in the company’s 15th year of dividend growth.

Ecolab (ECL)

Prediction: 10.9 – 13.0% increase to $2.04 - $2.08

Actual: 2.2% increase to $1.88

Forward yield: 0.98%

This is my biggest disappointment for the month. Despite expectations of 10% EPS growth, Ecolab’s 33rd year of dividend increases is well below the company’s decade-long average of 12% growth.

Graco Inc. (GGG)

Prediction: 6.3 – 9.4% increase to $0.68 - $0.70

Actual: 9.4% increase to $0.70

Forward yield: 1.34%

In spite of a drop in earnings, the manufacturer of coating machinery still rewarded investors with a very nice boost in its 21st year of dividend growth.

J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)

Prediction: 10.0 – 14.0% increase to $2.20 - $2.28

Actual: 15.0% increase to $2.30

Forward yield: 1.23%

It’s another year of 10%+ dividend growth for the snack food maker and distributor. This is J&J Snack’s 15th year of dividend growth.

Nucor (NUE)

Prediction: 0.6 – 1.3% increase to $1.61 – 1.62

Actual: 0.6% increase to $1.61

Forward yield: 2.84%

Metals company Nucor returned to minimal payout growth in its 45th year of dividend increases.

Pentair plc (PNR)

Prediction: 2.8 – 5.6% increase to $0.74 - $0.76

Actual: 5.6% increase to $0.76

Forward yield: 1.66%

Despite flat earnings this year, Pentair still hit the high end of my expectations in its 44th year of dividend growth.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Prediction: 9.1 – 12.1% increase to $0.72 - $0.74

Actual: 6.1% increase to $0.70

Forward yield: 1.06%

Despite a low payout yield, the investment manager played it safe in its 29th year of dividend growth.

Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Prediction: 10.6 – 13.5% increase to $2.30 - $2.36

Actual: 10.6% increase to $2.30

Forward yield: 1.09%

The medical equipment manufacturer’s 27th year of dividend growth brought another year of double-digit increases.

AT&T (T)

Prediction: 2.0% increase to $2.08

Actual: 2.0% increase to $2.08

Forward yield: 5.30%

The legacy telecommunications company is weighed down by debt from its merger with Time Warner and slow revenue growth. This is AT&T’s 12th straight year of 4-cent annual dividend growth, and its 36th year of dividend growth overall.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

Prediction: 1.8% increase to $1.12

Actual: 1.8% increase to $1.12

Forward yield: 4.58%

The retail REIT saw a decline in funds from operations, which led to its 5th year of 2-cent annual dividend growth.

Waste Management (WM)

Prediction: 5.9 – 7.3% increase to $2.17 - $2.20

Actual: 6.3% increase to $2.18

Forward yield: 1.91%

Waste Management’s 17th year of payout increases was right in line with the company’s long term dividend growth rate.

Predictions for January’s 13 Announcements of Dividend Increases

Here are my predictions for the 13 dividend increases I expect in January:

AFLAC (AFL)

Insurer AFLAC receives nearly 70% of its revenue from Japan, with the remainder coming from the U.S. market. This means that the company’s performance is driven to a large extent by Japanese economic conditions and by the Dollar – Yen exchange rate. In Yen terms, income from premiums was down 1% over the first three quarters; in Dollar terms however, premium income was up nearly 3%. On top of that, investment income grew nearly 9% over the same period. Based on the foreign exchange rate, AFLAC is projecting EPS growth of nearly 6% for the full year. Last year’s 4% boost was below the company’s 10-year average of 7% and with the current EPS growth projection, I expect AFLAC to come in with another modest increase for its 38th year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 3.7 – 5.6% increase to $1.12 - $1.14

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.13 – 2.17%

Air Products (APD)

Like AFLAC above, Air Products will announce its 38th straight year of dividend growth in January. The industrial gases company has a 10% compounded growth rate over the last decade. Last year’s boost of 5.5% was sub-par, but we might see a nice increase in January – the company is grew fiscal year EPS by 10% in 2019 and is guiding FY20 EPS growth to between 14% and 17%. The debt-to-equity ratio is around 30%, so the debt burden shouldn’t weigh down the dividend boost. I’m expecting Air Products to announce a dividend increase right around 10% towards the end of January.

Prediction: 8.6 – 10.3% increase to $5.04 - $5.12

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.14 – 2.17%

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

Missouri-based Commerce Bancshares saw revenue increase over the first 3 quarters of the year, which was more than offset by write offs for bad loans.; this resulted in a drop in EPS by 1% year-over-year. The bank holding company has grown dividends for 51 years and has paid out an annual 5% stock dividend since 1994. Including the effects of the stock dividend, Commerce Bancshares has compounded dividends by 8.5% over the last decade. Last year, the company had EPS growth that powered a 10% increase in the cash dividend – on top of the stock dividend. With EPS flat this year, I expect Commerce Bancshares to rely mostly on its stock dividend, with a potential for a small cash dividend increase.

Prediction: 0 – 3.8% increase to $1.04 - $1.08 (excluding 5% stock dividend)

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.52 – 1.58%

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF)

It will be another good year for investors in the insurance company, which is having fantastic EPS growth after a 22% increase in 2018. So far in 2019, Cincinnati Financial’s EPS are up 26%, boosted by an increase in premiums and investment income. 2020 brings Cincinnati Financial’s 59th year of dividend growth, putting it in the top echelon of dividend growth companies. However, when it comes to growth rates, the company takes it slow and steady. Both the 5- and 10-year growth rates are around 4 – 5% and even last year’s EPS growth only resulted in a 6% payout boost. I’m looking for another increase in the mid-single digits.

Prediction: 5.4 – 7.1% increase to $2.36 - $2.40

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.27 – 2.31%

Chevron Corporation (CVX)

After blowout earnings in 2018 – EPS were up 60% from 2017 – business is moderating at the oil and gas giant. Year-to-date EPS are down 13%, in part from a tax charge resulting from the repatriation of cash from overseas. Despite the drop, Chevron is well-positioned for its 33rd year of dividend growth. Although the company sports a payout ratio of 70%, it has little debt on the books. While the relatively high payout ratio is a bit concerning, I still think we will see an increase somewhere between the 5-year and 10-year growth averages of 2.4% and 6%.

Prediction: 2.9 – 5.0% increase to $4.90 - $5.00

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.07 – 4.16%

California Water Service Group (CWT)

The parent company of water utilities in California, Washington, New Mexico and Hawaii is benefitting from previously approved rate increases. California Water Service saw 4% EPS growth in the first three quarters of the year – the result of those rate increases, offset by increased operating expenses. California Water has grown dividends for 52 years and, like many mature utilities, has a very slow rate of dividend growth. Last year’s 5.3% increase beat the decade-long average of 3%, but given the modest EPS growth so far this year, it looks like California Water’s 53rd year of payout growth will be closer to the long-term average.

Prediction: 2.5 – 3.8% increase to $0.81 - $0.82

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.57 – 1.59%

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Like California Water Service above, New York City’s electrical utility has grown dividends for decades, but not very fast. With a 10-year average of 2.3%, Con Ed is another example of a mature dividend company – slow, steady payout boosts that keep up with inflation. After good EPS growth in 2018, the company expects earnings to be flat in 2019. With an anticipated payout ratio near 70%, Con Ed will be hard pressed to beat its average over the last decade in its 46th year of dividend growth. I’m not expecting a large dividend boost when the company announces its annual increase in mid-January.

Prediction: 1.4 – 2.7% increase to $3.00 - $3.04

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.34 – 3.38%

Franklin Electric Company, Inc. (FELE)

Named after America’s first electrical engineer, Benjamin Franklin, Franklin Electric produces fuel and water pumps for customers worldwide. Despite headwinds to earnings growth – for example, the one-time benefit from the tax cuts in 2018 will not be repeated in 2019 – the company is still guiding full year EPS growth to around 5%. This bodes well for Franklin Electric, which has grown dividends for 27 years and compounded them over the last 10 years at 9%. Last year’s 24% boost was well above the average. The company has little debt and a payout ratio around 25% so, even though EPS growth is in the mid-single digits, I think there’s a decent chance that we’ll see another double-digit increase.

Prediction: 6.9 – 12.1% increase to $0.62 - $0.65

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.09 – 1.14%

J. B. Hunt Transport (JBHT)

The shipping and logistics company has seen mixed results over the first 3 quarters of the year, with income increases in the Intermodal and Contract Services business segments more than offsetting drops in the Integrated Contract Services and Truck segments. The net result is a small year-over-year EPS increase of 3% year-to-date. J. B. Hunt has a nice dividend growth record, but dividend increases have been decreasing recently: the 10-year growth average is 9%, but over the last 5 years the compounded growth rate is less than 6%. With slow EPS growth, the company will be hard pressed to match the long-term growth rate. Instead, I think we’ll see an increase closer to the 5-year average in J. B. Hunt’s 17th year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 3.8 – 7.7% increase to $1.08 - $1.12

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.93 – 0.96%

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Formed in 1872, Kimberly-Clark is one of the oldest publicly traded companies in the United States. The company started paying dividends in 1972 and has grown them every year since. As you might expect with a very mature company, what Kimberly-Clark’s dividend record has in longevity, it lacks in magnitude – last year’s 3% increase was only slightly less than the 5-year growth average of 4%. It will be another year for a slow payout increase, as Kimberly-Clark is guiding to organic sales growth of 3 – 4% and EPS growth of between 2 – 4%. I’m expecting the company’s 48th year of dividend growth to be similar to last year’s boost.

Prediction: 2.9 – 4.4% increase to $4.24 - $4.30

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.07 – 3.11%

Polaris Industries (PII)

Polaris designs and manufactures recreational vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and snowmobiles. Revenues have been under pressure over the last several years, leading to 4 years of dividend increases in the low-to-mid single digit percentages. Things are a bit mixed this year: while sales year-to-date are up 13%, when adjusted for extraordinary items, EPS are down 5%. This, along with Polaris’ recent history of low-to-mid single digit percentage increases means that the company’s 25th year of dividend growth will be very modest.

Prediction: 1.6 – 3.3% increase to $2.48 - $2.52

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.45 – 2.49%

SJW Corporation (SJW)

When the merger of SJW with Connecticut Water Service closed in October, SJW expanded its service area beyond California and Texas to the Northeast. The bulk of the merger costs are behind it, but SJW had to re-record some reserves they were booking to cover infrastructure costs. The 28 cent per share hit is a big part of the 30% drop in EPS over the first 3 quarters of 2019. While temporary, this should put the brakes on SJW’s dividend growth this year as SJW adjusts to the merger of Connecticut Water. Although the utility has a 5-year growth average of 10% and boosted its payout by 7% last year, I expect SJW’s 53 year of dividend growth to be about half the 5-year average.

Prediction: 3.3 – 6.7% increase to $1.24 - $1.28

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.73 – 1.79%

S&P Global, Inc. (SPGI)

A few years ago S&P Global reinvented itself, getting away from its legacy textbook business and moving towards becoming a financial intelligence company. The move has clearly paid off, as dividend growth has accelerated along with EPS growth. Over 4 of the last 5 years, S&P Global has boosted its payout by at least 10%, punctuated by a 14% increase last year to an annualized $2.28. The company is (once again) guiding full year adjusted EPS growth to 10% in 2019; with an expected payout yield of 25%, it’ll be another good year for investors as S&P Global extends its streak to 47 years of dividend growth.

Prediction: 9.6 – 13.2% increase to $2.50 - $2.58

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.91 – 0.94%

Summary

Overall, I was happy with the increases announced in December and my predictions – of the 15 predictions provided, I was accurate on 9 of them, overestimated 5, and underestimated 1. The biggest disappointments were from Franklin Resources and Ecolab. But this was more than offset by double-digit boosts from Abbott, J&J Snack Foods, and Stryker.

In contrast, January’s announcements will be muted. While I believe there’s a possibility of up to 3 10%+ increases, the vast majority of the payout bumps will be in the mid-to-low single digits, a result of expected increases from several utilities and other mature companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in any of these stocks over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.