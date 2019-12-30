Weekly Cannabis Report: The Winners And Losers Of 2019

U.S. stocks held steady with major MSOs up slightly; MedMen plunged again after announcing the divestiture of Arizona and Illinois assets.

Canadian stocks were led lower by Aurora and HEXO; the latter announced a $25 million equity raise at an inopportune time.

Weekly Cannabis Report

Trading Summary

It was a short week due to holidays. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) declined 4.2%, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) fell 2.3%, and the Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF rose 0.2%.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Canada: Aurora Cannabis (ACB) declined another 15% as recent management exodus continues to ferment. HEXO Corp. (HEXO) plunged 20% after the company announced a $25 million at $1.67 per share plus warrants.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

The U.S. and International: Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) rebounded 4% after falling 14% in the previous week as a result of the short report from Grizzly Reports. Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) rose 10% after announcing that its 5 stores in Illinois will offer adult-use sales on day 1. MedMen (otcqb:MMNFF) plunged 26% after announcing the sale of its Nevada licenses and an Illinois growing and processing facility.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

Industry News

MedMen signed term-sheet to divest its Arizona licenses and a growing and processing facility in Illinois for gross proceeds of $54 million

HEXO announced a $25 million equity offering selling shares at $1.67 per share along with 50% warrant coverage at $2.45 per share

Green Thumb expects to begin offering adult-use cannabis sales at its five stores in Illinois when sales begin on New Year's Eve

Looking Ahead

After a turbulent 2019, most cannabis stocks are set to end the year in the red. However, a small number of stocks still managed to outperform and produce positive returns for investors. Please note these lists are based on the limited number of cannabis stocks we follow.

Canadian Extraction : MediPharm (otcqx:MEDIF) and Valens Groworks (otcqb:VGWCF) both produced triple-digit returns as these specialized service providers signed big contracts with companies that lack in-house capabilities. The launch of cannabis 2.0 products in Canada also helped generate demand for the white label and private label extraction services. We think their fate in 2020 will depend on the success of the 2.0 products.

: MediPharm (otcqx:MEDIF) and Valens Groworks (otcqb:VGWCF) both produced triple-digit returns as these specialized service providers signed big contracts with companies that lack in-house capabilities. The launch of cannabis 2.0 products in Canada also helped generate demand for the white label and private label extraction services. We think their fate in 2020 will depend on the success of the 2.0 products. GrowGeneration (OTCQX:GRWG) rose 88% on the back of its uplisting to Nasdaq and consolidation strategy within the fragmented hydroponic retail market. We discussed this stock back in October 2019.

(OTCQX:GRWG) rose 88% on the back of its uplisting to Nasdaq and consolidation strategy within the fragmented hydroponic retail market. We discussed this stock back in October 2019. Village Farms (VFF) surged on the back of its superb performance at the cannabis JV, Pure Sunfarms. The JV completed the conversion of its first large-scale greenhouse within a short time period and is currently producing at full capacity. However, the JV could face headwinds in 2020 as oversupply will render its ongoing conversion of greenhouse #2 risky. Its dispute with the 50/50 JV partner Emerald (otcqx:EMHTF) also creates funding uncertainty and distraction for the cannabis business.

(VFF) surged on the back of its superb performance at the cannabis JV, Pure Sunfarms. The JV completed the conversion of its first large-scale greenhouse within a short time period and is currently producing at full capacity. However, the JV could face headwinds in 2020 as oversupply will render its ongoing conversion of greenhouse #2 risky. Its dispute with the 50/50 JV partner Emerald (otcqx:EMHTF) also creates funding uncertainty and distraction for the cannabis business. Trulieve and Curaleaf (otcpk:CURLF) are both large-cap U.S. cannabis stocks that posted impressive results in their respective markets. Trulieve dominated Florida and remained highly profitable. Curaleaf announced two major acquisitions, Select and Grassroots, that will transform the business into the largest in the country. We remain positive on these two.

and (otcpk:CURLF) are both large-cap U.S. cannabis stocks that posted impressive results in their respective markets. Trulieve dominated Florida and remained highly profitable. Curaleaf announced two major acquisitions, Select and Grassroots, that will transform the business into the largest in the country. We remain positive on these two. Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) is a cannabis REIT that is capitalizing on the thirst for capital among cash-starved cannabis firms. Without access to traditional banking and a challenging financing market, IIPR is doing a lot of deals with major cannabis firms which pushed its share price to record levels. We think the current downturn will continue to push more companies to do business with IIPR. However, regulatory changes could have a material impact on the stock.

(IIPR) is a cannabis REIT that is capitalizing on the thirst for capital among cash-starved cannabis firms. Without access to traditional banking and a challenging financing market, IIPR is doing a lot of deals with major cannabis firms which pushed its share price to record levels. We think the current downturn will continue to push more companies to do business with IIPR. However, regulatory changes could have a material impact on the stock. Planet 13 (OTCQB:PLNHF) opened its Superstore in Las Vegas in November 2018 and it has grown its sales to ~$16 million. Shares surged as investors applaud the explosive growth and a potential second location in California. However, Q3 sales only increased by 1% from the previous quarter as we had feared. We think the stock will suffer from stagnating sales and its unproven ability to replicate its success in other markets. However, if Planet 13 could pull it off with its new location in California and achieve similarly impressive economics, we think the stock could re-rate higher because of its proven, replicable business model.

(Source: Yahoo Finance; as of Dec 27, 2019 )

With only a handful of strong performers in 2019, the list of worst performers runs much longer with much bigger losses. The 10th worst performer among our list is Green Growth (otcqb:GGBXF) which lost 83% of its value in 2019. Instead of going through each stock individually, we have summarized the key common traits underpinning the big share price declines:

Frequent and Dilutive Capital Raises : Many of the worst performers in 2019 suffered from weak balance sheets and frequent dilutive capital raises. Zenabis (otcpk:ZBISF) for example was a victim of numerous equity issuances at increasingly depressed share prices. Emerald (otcqx:EMHTF) was another example of a company running out of money while trying to complete its facilities construction.

: Many of the worst performers in 2019 suffered from weak balance sheets and frequent dilutive capital raises. Zenabis (otcpk:ZBISF) for example was a victim of numerous equity issuances at increasingly depressed share prices. Emerald (otcqx:EMHTF) was another example of a company running out of money while trying to complete its facilities construction. Corporate Failures: CannTrust (CTST) is the prime example of things going wrong with its illegal growing scandal. Sunniva (otcqb:SNNVF) became the latest victim of its failure to execute a transition to California while failing to monetize the Canadian assets. Half of the worst performers are small-cap Canadian LPs that essentially lost relevance as they either failed to commence production with available funding or they never had a viable business plan to begin with.

(Source: Yahoo Finance; as of Dec 27, 2019)

Looking ahead into 2020, we think funding and access to capital will become a key factor in determining the fate of cannabis stocks. We expect more small companies to suffer steep losses due to a lack of capital and the perils of raising hugely dilutive equity at increasingly more depressed share prices. Furthermore, investors will only invest in companies with a demonstrated business model and a clear path to profitability, moving away from historically speculative metrics such as funded capacity, number of states, international exposure, etc. The year 2020 will see a return to fundamentals that should bode well for disciplined investors that avoid risky stocks. Some of the stocks that fit these requirements include Green Thumb, Curaleaf, Cresco Labs, and Trulieve. We remain of the view that the U.S. cannabis sector holds much larger potential than the Canadian sector due to its growth prospects and the key catalyst of potential federal legalization in the future. We look forward to sharing our 2020 outlook in the new year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.