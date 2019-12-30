Gold For The Price Of Silver: Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT is effectively identical to its limited partner cousin Brookfield Property Partners, except it is a REIT resulting in a 1099 instead of a K-1 come tax time.

For those unfamiliar with the Brookfield entities, we strong encourage you to review our previous pieces on the family of limited partnerships and the "oddball" cousin Brookfield Property REIT (BPR). We'll provide a few key highlights from that series in this article as well.

Management Matters

Brookfield has been around for over 120 years, with Brookfield Property Partners' IPO taking place in 2013. Brookfield is the largest real estate and alternative investment manager globally. Our lead portfolio manager has worked with Brookfield on the institutional side and has conducted months of due diligence into its multi-billion dollar real estate and infrastructure funds. He spent months getting to know its staff, strategy, and track record. Brookfield has an array of entities and an excellent track record across the board.

The real estate segment, which shares its management team and strategy with BPR, has achieved gross internal rates of return ("IRR") of 13-20% from 2005 through 2019. Notice, this includes all of the Great Recession. This top-quarter performance, however, doesn't guarantee that Brookfield's public stocks are necessarily attractive.

The publicly traded Brookfield entities are uniquely structured, particularly for public equities. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is responsible for managing all the entities, including Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) and Brookfield Property REIT. Shares of BPR can be converted to BPY.

In addition to the real estate stocks, the Brookfield empire consists of Brookfield Asset Management as the investment management arm, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP), Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP), and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU). We've performed comprehensive analyses on all these stocks in the last two quarters.

The total capitalization of fee-bearing assets for BAM exceeded $227 billion at the end of last quarter. BAM receives management and performance fees on the distributions of BPY, BIP and BEP and unit price of BBU when certain thresholds are met.

Institutional Real Estate By The Top Institutional Player

Brookfield manages a tremendous amount of assets; each of its investment vehicles represents tens, if not hundreds, of billions of dollars. Large transactions are required to move the needle for Brookfield.

Brookfield solves this problem through a) the purchasing and development of high-quality assets across several countries and b) large M&A transactions such as Blackstone and Brookfield's dissection of General Growth Properties' remains. Brookfield focuses in large cities and engages when it perceives a strong competitive advantage.

Brookfield's portfolio construction is unique with 41% office, 43% retail, and the rest in a 16% tranche of LP investments which are heavily diversified. Besides the ability to co-invest with Brookfield private equity vehicles, another special attribute of Brookfield's strategy is capital recycling. While most publicly traded REITs do this to some extent, it's a core element of Brookfield's strategy.

A buy-and-hold investor who only sells occasionally or when seismic shifts are detected (e.g., Ventas (VTR) selling skilled nursing properties just in time) is representative of your average REIT. Brookfield's attitude to the market is similar to WER's; they seek to enter certain markets and investments when the situation is unusually compelling with a concrete plan to sell the asset established prior to investing.

Given the competitive landscape for real estate globally, capital recycling and tactically managing the portfolio is the only way Brookfield can consistently hit its internal rate of return targets. Let's go over a few examples.

Representative Transactions

Brookfield's most famous recent project is 1 Manhattan West. As someone with significant experience in Manhattan, I can attest to the vision and execution behind this project. This area of Manhattan was ignored for decades, while the rest remained one of the most attractive areas for investment for domestic and foreign buyers. As friends of mine who work in the new development can attest, it's a game changer. This project embodies what Brookfield seeks; outside-the-box, large-scale, and transformative investment in quality but undervalued real estate. Investors are sitting on $1.0 billion in unrealized gains as a result.

The thesis behind this asset is tied to one of our better investments in 2019: British Land Company Plc (OTCPK:BTLCY), a REIT domiciled in the U.K. and concentrated in London. We'll quickly explain the thesis behind the creative recommendation which is encompassed in the article "It's Team Time: Our Top Growth And Income REITs In The U.K.". Not coincidentally, we mentioned BPY and BPR in that article.

Their loan-to-value of only 28% is very conservative relative to U.S. REITs and they recently expanded their liquidity with 1.4 billion pounds in new financing. Their development projects are 76% pre-leased which is very strong and mirrors that of Brookfield Property Partners and Brookfield Property REIT. British land maintains occupancy rates of 97.8% at the portfolio level with average lease lengths of 6.9 years; top U.S. REITs would be envious of these metrics.

Another key facet of our thesis on BTLCY was which segments of the business were and were not performing.

A quick look at this diagram shows that effectively all the decrease in the NAV is due to lower property valuations. Why does this matter? If the underlying profit or "other" categories were much weaker or financing activity costs much higher, we'd have a different story. The weaker in the broader London markets has caused property valuations to decrease not the actual property performance. Poor performance is more likely a permanent or costly problem while valuations can go the other direction in a market recovery. In addition, the distribution is not paid from valuation performance but from profits. For that reason, British Land is able to maintain and in some cases modestly increase the distribution rate without penalty to its operating performance.

"Boots on the ground" research goes a long ways too, if utilized correctly. I did just that in the summer months.

As many of subscribers know, I spent a month in London and Ireland this summer. I walked all around Canary Wharf and the key districts in London, and no surprise to you all, casually asked their opinion on the local market, vacancy, job losses, et cetera. Large companies are facing significant risks due to Brexit - no doubt about it. At the same time, there is still impressive new construction occurring all over the city and the local economy is doing quite well. I counted over 20 tower cranes on one trail ride across London. The lower pound is causing a resurgence in tourism and the city has a deep history of overcoming obstacles. London is still more economically active and vibrant than many of the major European cities I visited in Germany, Spain, France, and Italy, among others, in the past 24 months.

Our price alert for subscribers executed at $6.05, with our projections targeting an 18% compound annual return for the next three years.

As we expected, Brexit doesn't impact our thesis, and shares have recovered from crisis levels toward our exit price representing nearly 50% gains in six months.

The reason we went into this tangent is two-fold: our thesis on BTLCY was derived from reading commentary and research from large institutional players, including Brookfield, and the same story that's already positively impacted British Land will eventually do the same to BPR/BPY.

When Brookfield invested in the Canary Wharf in London, it was taking development risk, which is as high as it gets in real estate. I read over pages and pages of the company's thoughts on the implications on Brexit and London's job and real estate market. I compared this to other sources and then used that data to evaluate BTLCY's portfolio, operating performance, and potential drivers to a stock price recovery. In summation, Brookfield and I came to the same conclusions.

Most REIT management teams, with firms like W.P. Carey (WPC) being exceptions, do not have a strong track record outside of North America. Brookfield's international opportunity set provides flexibility and diversification benefits.

Now that we've covered projects in the two greatest financial hubs globally, let's move on to the macro environment.

Is Commercial Real Estate Still Viable?

We are working on a more comprehensive "2020 Outlook" piece, but let's hit a few critical areas pertaining to BPR and BPY. After the General Growth Properties acquisition, and as noted previously, BPR's portfolio is mostly retail and office.

Cap rates are a simple equation: Net Operating Income / Purchase Price.

In other words, the income a property produces as a percentage of its price. What cap rates really measure, however, is perceived risk. As we are all aware, the market often misprices risk, but rarely does it do so gratuitously for long periods of time. Eventually, more capital investment will push prices higher or other events occur to rationalize the environment. As shown above, cap rates for office properties remain strong even as interest rates have once again slid toward all-time lows. The same has occurred with higher-quality mall properties. What's occurring is property-level income continues to grow faster than property price appreciation. As a result, and despite significant price appreciation across commercial real estate in the U.S. and other major regions, cap rates in these two areas are back toward 2010 levels despite the 10-year treasury trading at less than half the levels of 2010.

Consequently, the spread between the two income streams is very wide, suggesting a good buying environment. Remember, borrowing rates are ultimately tied to the 10-year treasury. That means real estate companies like Brookfield can borrow at unusually low rates while obtaining still-compelling yields in the form of 6.0-7.0% cap rates. Despite a lot of negative headlines, the data confirms there are still attractive buying opportunities.

Financials and Cash Flow

BPR and BPY continue to maintain annual cash flow from operations ("CFFO") growth of 5%. The other return component is tied back to the capital recycling and LP investments discussed previously. Adding the realized gains from LP earnings growth of 10% results in annual distribution of 6%. Given the focus on higher-quality, core properties in established markets and the fees paid to BAM, the annual distribution growth of 6.0% is appealing and difficult to match.

We think 6-9% growth is a realistic range for annual distribution growth. This underwrites a moderate but not severe recession in the next five years. Equally importantly, Brookfield has been retaining 25-30% of earnings to provide a solid cushion to distribution safety and reduce debt. Debt has been a concern for some time, and it's clear Brookfield recognizes this.

Property value will increase modestly from $66.0 billion to $73.0 billion over five years, while property-level debt is targeted to decline by $3.0 billion to $33.0 billion. This permits solidifying investment grade metrics on each property of approximately 50% loan-to-value ("LTV"). Unlike many other REITs, Brookfield applies property-level debt to increase flexibility and decrease risk to the firm and investors. Borrowing costs are slightly higher for the option to cease payment on a given project, but given each project's scale and Brookfield's reputation, the penalty is minor.

Upside Potential and Conclusion

The above chart was created by Brookfield. On the left, the jump from $20 to $28 assumes the 5-year distribution growth rate of 5% is successful. The columns on the right assume Brookfield's NOI growth occurs coupled with a decline in cap rates to 5% and 4%. Note the previous chart showing current cap rates for Retail and Office properties; neither type has traded below 5% during this bull market. We consider the 24% IRR target associated with the 5% cap rate the most optimistic that is still feasible. Brookfield is bearish on interest rates and expects most of the globe to trade between -2% and +2% for the foreseeable future.

Looking at the more meaningful nine months ended figures on the right, we see good gains in Office, exceptional gains in Retail, and modest gains in LP investments, which tend to be more lumpy. We think a 16-24% IRR at an attractive entry point modestly below where the stock trades today is a good estimate of "base-case" and "optimistic" return scenarios. BPR's 7.25% current yield is compelling on its own, and our forecast suggests Brookfield can deliver another 8.67% in base-case annual returns from its opportunistic LP investments and general capital recycling and development programs. That's modestly below Brookfield's own target of 10.0%.

An investment in Brookfield Property REIT or Brookfield Property Partners entails a substantial degree of development projects, above-average leverage profile, and a high concentration in office and retail. These risks are partially offset by the international diversification, extremely high asset quality, reasonable payout ratio, property-level non-recourse debt, and Brookfield's track record and aligned interests. Brookfield is the largest investor in its funds and partnerships.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting - WER Portfolio Managers

