ZIV: How Volatility Investing Lost Its Shine

We expect that the next year or so will be difficult for ZIV due to relatively high volatility and a flat VIX futures term structure.

The VIX term structure has flattened due to a rise in volatility as well as a flattening of the futures curve for any given level of the VIX.

ZIV has struggled to generate sustained gains over the last two years due to a flattening of the VIX term structure.

ZIV performance is driven by the VIX, the volatility of the VIX and the shape of the VIX term structure.

ZIV is one of the few ways in which retail investors can take advantage of the volatility risk premium in the equity markets.

Volatility investing has been a source of returns for many years for both institutional and retail investors. After living through the pain of the financial crisis, long VIX exchange-traded products became popular by allowing investors to hedge their exposure to the market. However, once market anxiety lessened, investors turned their attention to inverse VIX products which took advantage of relatively low volatility and a steep VIX futures term structure. The poster boy product for this investment strategy - XIV - generated incredible returns until it crashed spectacularly.

In this article, we try to pick up the pieces and see whether volatility investing still makes sense for investors. In particular, we focus on the more staid product: the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium-Term ETN (ZIV) which shorts lower-volatility medium-term VIX futures.

We find that ZIV tends to generate positive returns at a relatively steep level of the VIX term structure. The current term structure is very flat for two reasons: a relatively high level of the VIX but more importantly a repricing to a flatter term structure for any given level of the VIX.

One of the core tenets of our service Systematic Income is not taking uncompensated risk. For this reason, we don't find ZIV a compelling strategy in the current volatility regime and remain underweight this investment strategy in our strategic allocation framework.

The Volatility Risk Premium

Many investors are familiar with risk factors like carry, momentum, value, quality and others. Volatility is another risk factor which has generated positive returns over the last several decades across many asset classes.

Since volatility is akin to selling insurance, it is no surprise that sellers of volatility, much like sellers of insurance, would price volatility so as to retain an expected gain from their transactions. The volatility risk premium is the compensation that accrues to sellers of volatility. It is variable and depends on factors like supply and demand and the expectation of future volatility.

Volatility can be traded across many asset classes like bonds, currencies, equities and others. It can also be traded in many different formats like options, variance swaps, volatility index futures and more. Many investors already participate in this type of investing via covered call funds which sell single-stock or index call options on top of an existing long portfolio. This type of strategy throws off a healthy amount of cash although it has had challenges, particularly in the post-crisis strong market.

The Many Flavors of VIX Volatility Investing

VIX volatility investing is one type of equity volatility investing that comprises three distinct strategies:

VIX Implied Volatility - trades VIX options to take advantage of the difference between implied volatility of VIX options and subsequent realized volatility of VIX futures.

VIX Term Structure - trades VIX futures to take advantage of slide or rolldown of VIX futures towards the VIX.

VIX Skew - VIX options reflects the fact that the volatility of VIX is higher at higher levels of VIX and this strategy attempts to take advantage of the disparity between implied and realized skew.

Unfortunately, retail investors are only able to invest in the Term Structure strategy via either short-term or medium-term VIX futures. This is unfortunate because it limits the sources of volatility risk premia as well as any diversification among them.

RIP XIV

XIV was a highly popular investment vehicle which for many years delivered huge returns until it didn't. The history of this product is covered well elsewhere so we won't rehash it here.

A hint of why XIV was not an attractive vehicle for long-term allocation comes from the following chart which plots the beta of XIV to SPY. Prior to its termination, XIV reached a beta of nearly 8. The fund's beta had been steadily growing due to its popularity which took an ever-increasing share of the VIX futures volume that the fund had to rebalance each day.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

This meant that XIV moved the market to a larger and larger extent until the liquidity was no longer sufficient to support it.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Enter ZIV

Broadly speaking, ZIV does the same thing as XIV except for the fact that ZIV sells medium term rather than short-term VIX futures. Because medium-term VIX futures tend to trade in a more narrow range, ZIV volatility was significantly below that of XIV and remains at a reasonable level.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

This is how the two products performed historically. ZIV did fall about 30% in the first half of February 2018 - the period of Volmageddon. This is certainly painful but not nearly as deadly as it was for XIV.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

As far as the beta to SPY, the beta of ZIV is fairly high by equity fund standards but low by XIV standards. This is a metric worth watching for ZIV investors in case it starts creeping up.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

What Drives ZIV Performance?

Inverse volatility products are particularly inscrutable. Without understanding the sources of returns, it makes it difficult to judiciously allocate any capital to a given investment strategy. Being able to explain why a given asset performed the way it did and whether the drivers of return are trading at attractive valuations is essential to including it in a broader portfolio.

In this section, we review the performance drivers of ZIV. They are:

ETN fee

Slippage/trading costs of rolling the VIX futures

Cash interest based on 3-month TBills

Volatility decay due to VIX volatility

Change in VIX futures prices due to change in volatility

Change in VIX futures prices due to slide (rolldown)

The first three costs are fairly small, static, predictable and not particularly unusual. The last three are sizable and volatile. In order to get some intuition about how ZIV responds to these three drivers we run a monthly return regression on the VIX, VIX volatility and the level of the medium-term VIX futures term structure.

To summarize the impact on ZIV from these three drivers:

Like other inverse products, ZIV is hurt by volatility decay which is caused by the volatility of VIX futures with higher volatility leading to larger losses.

which is caused by the volatility of VIX futures with higher volatility leading to larger losses. ZIV benefits from a steep medium-term VIX term structure (high/steep term structure = longer-term VIX futures priced higher than shorter-term VIX futures). This is because with the passing of time, all else equal, VIX futures prices move towards the VIX. In the case of a steep term structure this means VIX futures drop in price which benefit ZIV because it is short futures.

(high/steep term structure = longer-term VIX futures priced higher than shorter-term VIX futures). This is because with the passing of time, all else equal, VIX futures prices move towards the VIX. In the case of a steep term structure this means VIX futures drop in price which benefit ZIV because it is short futures. ZIV benefits from lower VIX futures prices. This makes sense as ZIV is short futures.

Normally, we would run a daily regression, however, on a daily basis the ZIV return is driven predominantly by the VIX as both the slide and volatility decay take time to accrue to a non-trivial level. The R-squared of the regression is a respectable 70.4% with highly significant t-statistics. The coefficients are intuitive: positive changes in the VIX, higher VIX volatility and inverted VIX futures term structure lead to negative ZIV returns and vice-versa.

This is how the three-variable model compares to ZIV actual returns.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The regression model gives us the ability to disaggregate the monthly return into the three main drivers with the difference between the actual and predicted return shown as the residual.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The chart shows a few interesting things. First, overall returns tended to be positive in 2016 and 2017 and have since then become more mixed. Secondly, the bulk of the positive return comes from the term structure slide (when the term structure is upward sloping) with very occasional negative returns (when the term structure is inverted). Negative components of return come from VIX volatility (due to volatility decay) and occasional drawdowns from rises in the VIX, particularly more recently which have pushed the VIX to a relatively high level (18.47 as of the last close).

While the key short-term driver of ZIV is the change in the VIX, the shape of the VIX futures term structure and the VIX volatility are much more important on a longer-term basis.

If we look at annual returns, strong ZIV performance (blue bars) occurred during years when the VIX term structure (green bars) was steeper than average and VIX volatility (orange bars) was below average. Since 2018, the VIX term structure has been fairly flat which has generated little profit from slide for ZIV. VIX volatility has also been relatively high which has negatively impacted ZIV via greater volatility decay. The two dynamics are related since higher volatility is associated with a higher VIX and a less steep term structure.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Where Do We Go From Here?

Let's take a look at the longer-term trend of the VIX term structure. We see two key trends over the last decade or so. Coming out of the financial crisis, the term structure steepened as volatility subsided and long-VIX investment products came to the fore. Long VIX ETNs buy longer-dated futures and sell shorter-dated futures which steepens the futures term structure. Once several years passed after the crisis, investors became less anxious about the economy and markets and as long-VIX products failed to perform, the market shifted towards short volatility products which flattened the VIX term structure.

Currently, the medium-term VIX futures term structure is quite flat which means that ZIV is going to struggle to generate strong returns.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

This chart shows that the medium-term futures term structure needs to be around 0.3 or so for ZIV to generate positive returns. Yellow dots show data from the last year and red dots from the last 3 months. Current levels of the term structure are below this important level.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The corollary of this finding is that buying ZIV when the VIX is high (and hence term structure is low) does not appear to be a winning formula. Perhaps counterintuitively, the best time to buy ZIV is when the term structure is high (at least above 0.3). This tends to happen when the VIX is low.

Why Is the VIX Term Structure Flat/Low?

There are two reasons why the VIX futures term structure can be flat or low: if the VIX is high or if the term structure is low for any given level of VIX. To see what is going on we plot the VIX against the medium-term VIX futures term structure.

The chart shows, for instance, that for a VIX level of 20, the term structure has historically varied from about -0.1 to 1.0. Yellow dots show data from the past year and red dots from the past three months. Clearly, the data shows for any given level of VIX, the term structure from the past year has been on the low side of its historic range. What is particularly disappointing is that for no level of VIX has the term structure been above the key level of 0.3 - the level above which ZIV has historically generated positive returns. Little surprise then that ZIV has struggled.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Why has this happened? We don't have a clear answer. Our best guess is that sufficient trading interest to sell volatility has pushed down the VIX term structure to a level at which it generates little gain. Perhaps the market needs to go through a sustained period of high volatility to shake out short-sellers. How likely are we to go through this period?

Analysis by Neuberger Berman suggests we may very well see that happen over the next few years. The firm forecasts that volatility is likely to stay elevated into 2021.

Source: Neuberger Berman

Conclusion

ZIV is a much more robust inverse product than funds linked to short-term VIX futures. Its beta is high by equity fund standards but low by volatility product standards. This means that in the current environment it is unlikely to blow up. That said, the current volatility regime of a relatively flat VIX futures curve makes it difficult for ZIV to generate positive returns. The VIX term structure is flat due to the level of the VIX being elevated as well as the curve being relatively flat relative to history for a given level of the VIX. Perhaps a few years of elevated volatility is needed to shake out volatility shorts and for the market to rebalance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.