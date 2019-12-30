Why Guess Still Has A Lot To Offer

(Image source)

Shares of apparel retailer Guess?, Inc. (GES) have been on fire in recent months. The stock bottomed at $13 in late August, only to see a parabolic rise into $22 today. The company’s recent earnings reports have been good, fueling investor demand for shares. Although the stock has risen as much as it has, I think the combination of the valuation and capital returns means the stock is still worth a look from the long side.

Getting back on track

It is no secret that Guess has struggled in the past. Niche retailers like Guess come and go all the time as consumer tastes prove to be fickle, meaning that only the best chains have staying power. Guess produced some truly awful years in the past decade, but as we can see below, recently, the chain has been undoing much of the damage that was done previously.

Note that revenue below is in millions of dollars.

(Source: TIKR.com)

The company saw its top line decline in fiscal 2015 by 6%, followed by another 10% the next year and a flat performance in fiscal 2017. Those aren’t exactly stellar numbers, but in fiscal 2018 and 2019, revenue soared. Guess produced ~8% higher revenue two years ago and ~10% higher last year as it focused on rebuilding comparable sales figures that had been in tatters for years. Refocusing its efforts on the best stores, fixing its merchandise assortment, and optimizing its supply chain have worked wonders for Guess in recent years. The only downside to this - and it is a first-class problem to have - is that growth from here is a bit more challenging thanks to the higher base.

As we can see below, revenue growth is expected to be much more muted looking forward.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Total revenue so far this year, through three quarters, is up 3.6%. However, excluding currency fluctuations, that number is +7.1%. Americas Retail continues to be the ugly duckling of the group, producing a fractional decline yet again. However, Americas Wholesale is flying, adding 13.2% to the company's top line so far this year. In addition, the Europe business is up 7.3% in US dollars and up a staggering 13.3% in constant currency. In other words, while the Americas Retail segment continues to be the clear weakling of the group, Guess has focused its efforts on the segments that are working, and the results have been terrific.

The next piece of the puzzle is margins, which is another place where the company has struggled in the past, but it is getting better of late. Below, we have Guess’ gross margins, SG&A costs, and operating margins for the past few years to illustrate the relationship between the three.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Gross margins fell in fiscal 2017 when Guess was struggling mightily with its revenue production. The company did what most struggling retailers do: it cut prices via markdowns and promotions. This helps clear inventory and produce higher revenue, but it kills profitability. Gross margins fell 2% just when SG&A costs rose, cutting operating margins in half from fiscal 2016. That’s devastating for any company, but recent strength in its Wholesale and Europe businesses has afforded Guess some pricing power, which has seen margins reflate.

So far this year, adjusted operating margin is up 40bps to 2.6% of revenue, but keep in mind that fiscal Q4 is hugely profitable for retailers, so that figure will rise markedly when the full-year is reported in a couple of months. Guess has seen strength from pricing power via higher initial markups in its Europe business, and even the Americas Retail business, which is actually contributing to profits at this point. Things are certainly looking up for margins as Guess continues to build upon its strengths.

Apart from revenue and margins, the third way a company can grow EPS is via lowering the share count, thereby making each dollar of earnings more valuable to each share. As we can see below, however, Guess, hadn’t done a great deal of this in the past.

(Source: TIKR.com)

The company’s share count has fallen from 85 million at the end of fiscal 2015 to 82 million as of the end of last year. However, as of the end of this year's Q3, the share count had declined all the way to 67 million. Guess issued $300 million of 2% convertible senior notes a few months ago to buy back stock, as well as open market and privately negotiated transactions, all of which totaled more than 16 million shares. That’s about one out of every five shares that was outstanding at the end of fiscal 2019, which is quite astonishing for a single year.

Guess has added to its debt position in doing so, but as we can see below, that certainly isn’t a problem. Guess’ net debt in millions of dollars is depicted below, and it is a very favorable story.

(Source: TIKR.com)

The company used to have a net cash position of nearly $500 million but has slowly whittled away at it, and today, net debt is just over a billion dollars. However, almost all of that is due to new accounting rules for operating leases, which are now shown as a liability on the balance sheet. Excluding that, net debt is still quite manageable at less than $400 million. Plus, Guess pays almost no interest expense, since its debt is cheap and the company invests its cash into interest-bearing instruments to help offset some of that cost. The point of all of this is that while it is true that Guess has increased its leverage to buy back stock, the results have been outstanding at very little cost.

Still cheap despite the rally

After such a strong rally, I would generally recommend unloading the stock and looking for greener pastures. However, Guess has bought back so much stock this year that even with the big run in shares, they are still relatively cheap looking forward.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

EPS is slated to rise 32% this year, followed by 23% next year and 16% the year after that. If we look out just two years to the end of fiscal 2022 - which will end ~25 months from today - the stock is trading at just 11 times earnings. Even next year, shares are just 13 times earnings. For the amount of growth this company is producing, that is far too low. Knowing now that management is willing to take on a bit of cheap leverage to drastically reduce the share count is a huge positive given it still has lots of room on its balance sheet for more debt, the proceeds of which could fuel huge amounts of share repurchases.

With the Americas Retail business finally helping the company’s consolidated results for the first time in a long time, continued strength in Americas Wholesale, and the Europe business flying, Guess is a buy. You get a stock with strong growth prospects for a very reasonable price, and in a market with lots of expensive stocks, Guess stands out in a good way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.