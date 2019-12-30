How We Played The Big Drop In Hanesbrands

Prepared by Stephanie and Tara of BAD BEAT Investing

A few weeks ago, our firm put out a winning trade on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI). We wanted to share with you the idea we played, and more so, bring it to your attention because we see continued upside.

Now, we are going to say upfront this is not a flashy idea whatsoever. This is not going to be a home run. We do see a chance for a rapid return in the mid-single digits as likely, which suggests perhaps an option could boost returns. Maybe a stand-up double, to stick with the baseball references. We do like this one for the medium term, despite what seems like years of stagnation. This truly is a boring company. However, it took a bit of a BAD BEAT a few weeks ago and we pounced on it. We are talking about shares of Hanesbrands. They were hit for a surprising 4% plus after Bank of America Merrill Lynch moved to an underperform rating down from a neutral rating. What is going on with this?

Source: Company website

Well, analyst Heather Balsky (who we know has an okay track record, not stellar) warned on the risk of multiple contraction on Champion sales and the negative impact from the C9 exit at Target. We admit, there will certainly be volatility. But we think a lot of that was priced in, and is definitely priced in here at $14.40.

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

As we mentioned the company has been stagnant for years. This is a terrible 5-year chart, but now we see some value and think much of the erosion is done. We think there is a quick bounce here.

The play we ran

Target entry: $14.45-$14.60

Target exit: $15-$15.25

Stop: $14.25

Options play: Jan 17 2020 $15 call for $0.40, sell for $0.50

(CLOSED Dec 18th, 2019)

What drove the decline and drew our attention was the bearish call from Bank of America which lowered its price target to $13 from $16, while in case you are wondering, the overall average sell-side PT on Hanesbrands is over $18. We think $16-$17 sounds about right based on the valuation metrics discussed below.

Discussion

So what is Hanesbrands? Well, it is an American clothing company that sells innerwear and activewear whereby the innerwear makes up about two thirds of sales with activewear contribution the remaining third. The company operates in 43 countries and owns several brands under which it markets and sells its products. Well-known ones include Champion, Hanes and Wonderbra.

The company is well-positioned for continual organic growth across the Innerwear and Activewear divisions globally. HBI has seen revenue increase as a result of rapid growth in these divisions across the world. The revenue in the activewear division alone increased by over 10% from last year.

China is also another international bright spot. In China, a new second distribution partner has been added to the network. This will accelerate expansion of the Champion branded stores, and increase their online presence beginning in 2020. Again, this is focusing on a very high growth brand in Champion, which will lead to increased revenues. The online presence is strong.

International sales increased by over 10% from last year, led by innerwear and activewear growth in both Europe and Australia. The macro trends for innerwear and activewear are very positive, with a lot of growth projected moving forward.

Good dividend that is safe

Hanesbrands currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share or $0.60 per year. At the most recent trading price of $14.80 per share this makes the trailing twelve months dividend yield 4.05%. This yield is supported by a healthy payout ratio. HBI pays out about a third of its free cash flow out in dividends to shareholders. Nevertheless, with a yield at 4% that is backed by a low payout ratio, the stock is currently attractive for investors looking for income.

Recent performance

For the quarter ended Sept. 28, 2019, net sales increased 1% to $1.87 billion as reported and increased 2% in constant currency. International sales growth of 7% as reported and 11% in constant currency exceeded expectations with growth in both activewear and innerwear. Global sales of Champion activewear and innerwear increased 25% as reported and increased 26% in constant currency, both excluding the U.S. mass channel.

Third quarter GAAP operating profit increased 5% to $270 million, while adjusted operating profit increased 1% to $280 million. GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.51 increased 9%, and adjusted EPS of $0.54 increased 4%.

Global consumer-directed sales, consisting of company-owned or brand retail stores and all online channel sales, increased 10% on a reported basis in the third quarter, representing 23% of total sales. On a constant-currency basis, consumer-directed sales increased 13%, up double digits both domestically and internationally.

Debt a touch problematic

One downside risk is that Hanesbrands is heavily leveraged with a leverage ratio of 6.2 and a debt to equity ratio of 3.1. When taking all liabilities into account, the company is around 15% financed by equity.

When looking into the balance sheet, the company pays a spread of around 300 basis points on its debt compared to the 10-year treasury rate. As of Sep 2019, HBI carried a Ba1 credit rating from Moody’s. If the market turns bearish overall, the interest that HBI pays on its debt could increase quite substantially, so that is a risk of their speculative grade debt.

We would like to see the debt addressed more aggressively. Nearly 1/5th of operating income goes towards interest payments which is safe but it still takes a good portion of operating earnings. The company has identified the need to deleverage and has reduced net debt-to-EBITDA, which is a strong sign. Compared with the end of the third quarter a year ago, net debt has been reduced by $470 million. The company’s leverage at the end of the quarter was 3.3 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA. The company expects to further reduce leverage to 2.9 times by the end of the year. That remains to be seen with the next earnings report. Keep an eye on it.

Valuation

Stephanie's valuation analysis justified our buy on this stock as we saw a rebound likely to $15.

Source: BAD BEAT Investing Valuation Calculations

The stock offers strong value, and a great yield to wait.

Take home

There is some debt risk but we think the stock rebounds higher. With shares back under $15, we think that at a 4% yield, income-oriented investors still have an attractive entry point.

