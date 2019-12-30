'Unaccounted-For' Crude Oil Mystery

Much more likely is that non-refinery demand for crude accounts for the disparity.

This is a major factor keeping oil prices low and is missed by most analysts.

Art Berman suggests 300 million barrels of extra storage exists, and can be brought to market by the flip of a switch.

Art Berman, a petroleum geologist who has been interviewed for past Seeking Alpha articles, was recently interviewed on MacroVoices. He discussed his theory about a line item on the Energy Information Administration’s Weekly Petroleum Status report, line 13, Adjustment.

He tallied up the cumulative adjustment and shows it totaling 308 million barrels since July 2016 (the graph is mislabeled to say July 2017). His point is that this oil exists somewhere and could be brought into the market by someone flipping a switch, and that is why oil prices are depressed. It is also a factor missing in most market analyses.

However, I’m not buying that theory due to government reporting regulations. The instructions for the EIA’s weekly survey states that reporting of crude stocks is mandatory according to Public Law 93-275.

And Public Law 93-275 states:

The EIA published a table showing that 99 percent of crude oil storage had been reported:

The EIA has also published that:

Therefore, I do not believe the hypothesis that 300 million barrels of crude oil are unreported in the United States.

Alternative Hypothesis

I had read another hypothesis that the adjustment was under-reported crude petroleum production, which the EIA estimates each week by a model. However, the analyst who held that theory gave up on it recently: “One thing is of certainty now though - the weekly + adjustment US oil production in the weekly EIA reports no longer explains production.”

Unaccounted-For Crude Oil Is Most Likely Being Consumed

The EIA states that the Adjustment is “Formerly known as Unaccounted-for Crude Oil, this is a balancing item. See Glossary for further explanation.”

The Glossary states:

Represents the arithmetic difference between the calculated supply and the calculated disposition of crude oil. The calculated supply is the sum of crude oil production plus imports minus changes in crude oil stocks. The calculated disposition of crude oil is the sum of crude oil input to refineries, crude oil exports, crude oil burned as fuel, and crude oil losses.”

And that Crude Oil Losses “Represents the volume of crude oil reported by petroleum refineries as being lost in their operations. These losses are due to spills, contamination, fires, etc. as opposed to refinery processing losses.”

I found a definition of foreign crude burned as fuel:

The amount of foreign crude oil burned as a fuel oil, usually as residual fuel oil, without being processed as such. Imported crude oil burned as fuel includes lease condensate and liquid hydrocarbons produced from tar sands, gilsonite, and oil shale.”

Shale Oil Can Be Used As A Raw Material

In addition to being refined, shale oil can be used directly. “Production of gases like hydrogen, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide from shale oil raw material is common,” according to LexInnova.

Source: LexInnova.

And the average percentage of the Adjustment is only 2 percent of crude inputs to refineries, a very small amount that may be used without refining.

There is also a trend, in its infancy, of crude oil-to-chemicals (COTC), a revolutionary technology advancement in refinery and petrochemical integration. “These projects, in effect, cut out the ‘middleman,’ and merge a refinery and petrochemical plant into one; while returning great margins to the refiners relative to fuels products,” according to IHS Markit. And “an announcement by Exxon Mobil (XOM) in 2013 confirmed that its new steam cracker at its refining and petrochemical complex in Singapore could process an unprecedented range of feedstocks, including crude oil.”

Exxon chairman and CEO, Darren Woods, said, “Our Baytown chemical expansion will put us in a solid position to maximize the value of increased Permian Basin production and will deliver higher-demand, higher-value products produced at our Gulf Coast refining and chemical facilities.” And so the integration of refineries and petrochemicals is on its way and the Adjustment factor is likely to get larger, unless the EIA creates a new category of reporting.

Conclusions

Federal crude oil reporting requirements render Berman's hypothesis nearly impossible. And under-reporting of crude production was proven to be false as an explanatory factor. That leaves under-reporting of demand as the most likely explanation.

The disposition of crude oil in EIA’s calculations target crude oil refinery inputs and exports. But that leaves out any crude that may be diverted from traditional refining. My hypothesis is that the weekly adjustment is, on balance, being consumed either as residual fuel (as stated in the definition) or is being diverted to chemicals, for example, in hydrogen production. As crude-to-chemicals grows, this Adjustment factor is likely to get larger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.