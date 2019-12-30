Assessing The Chances Of A Bull Or Bear Market In 2020

Concludes with two possible scenarios as to whether we will have a Bull or Bear Market in 2020 and they all relate to what happens to President Trump going forward.

The new record highs that we have been seeing in the markets recently, seem to be the result of certain "High RISK ON Trades" that have been implemented. The reason I consider them high risk is because they were placed at a time when three potentially dangerous events were going on.

Impeachment of President Trump China-USA Trade War Brexit

Two Down, One to Go

If just one of these events had turned out badly, the markets could have easily cratered. Thus, from a “Capital Appreciation through Capital Preservation” point of view, those who placed those bets were really gambling and not investing. Luckily for them, two of the three events mentioned above have turned out well and we are only left with the possible impeachment of President Trump to worry about. Amazingly, President Trump was Impeached in the House of Representatives and the markets went up. This is because the markets believe that the President will not be convicted by the Senate.

Who Is Doing The Buying?

Now the question is, who is responsible for all the recent buying we have been witnessing? The simple answer is = the companies that make up the S&P 500 Index. These companies repatriated $trillions in foreign cash stockpiles after President Trump signed the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” and have largely used those assets to do stock buybacks. The buybacks were curtailed after President Trump announced tariffs on China as that scared many executives into inaction on the buyback front. With those worries now almost cleared up, since the phase one trade deal was first announced, managements have been buying back company shares, hand over fist.

The problem with this behavior is that it is causing already overbought stock markets, to become even more overbought as measured by the Buffett Indicator.

Advisor Perspectives

The purpose of the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” was originally to encourage companies to repatriate the massive cash stockpiles each had overseas and reinvest them back in the USA. The goal was for companies to build factories and produce products in the USA rather than overseas. Instead, most of the money has been used for stock buybacks and this happened because most CEOs' pay packages are based on the performance of each company’s share price. CEOs are thus given a choice to either build out operations in the USA or simply buy back shares, thus reducing the shares outstanding and artificially increasing the earnings per share; effectively making millions of dollars in bonus pay for themselves. Shareholders don’t complain as this behavior causes their shares to go up as well, but such behavior does very little for growth rates on Main Street.

We, on our part, have invested in companies that are building out businesses on Main Street by using its cash to acquire other companies. Accenture (ACN), for example, is constantly using its cash flow to purchase smaller niche companies that helps expand its digital operations.

Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) are forever buying companies that are helping expand each firm's payment processing operations, while constantly innovating.

Ryman Hospitality (RHP) is going against the buyback trend and has issued new shares in order to purchase the Austin City Limits franchise, which will go a long way in helping it totally dominate the Country Music scene.

Chart and Datafiles Above Courtesy of Friedrich Global Research, Inc.

Accenture, Mastercard and Visa also do buybacks, but each does so while also expanding the growth of its operations.

Companies that are only doing buybacks are not helping out Main Street's growth very much. GDP growth is not really helped through buybacks as no additional products are produced, resulting in GDP growth rates such as these.

Advisor Perspectives

With interest rates so low, companies have even borrowed money to do more buybacks, while consumers have maxed out their borrowing through mortgage financing and have taken on more credit card debt. Even worse investors are borrowing money on margin in order to buy stocks.

Possibly worst of all, though, is what is happening to the next generation in their taking on record levels of Student Loan Debt.

Advisor Perspectives

Why have student loans increased by so much? Well, you can blame the Colleges and Universities for that statistic.

Advisor Perspectives

Everyone is worried that Social Security and Medicare will go bust someday, but you will probably see the $1.5 trillion in Student Loan debt cripple the US Government one day, way before Social Security and Medicare debt enters the picture.

The Federal Reserve’s mandate is to keep inflation under control and to try and achieve full employment. Well, it has achieved both.

It is inconceivable that the Federal Reserve can further lower interest rates anytime soon, therefore taking one bull market tool off of the table. Also, always remember that the US government has $23 trillion in debt and just a 1% increase in interest rates means the US government will eventually have to pay an additional $230 billion in interest payments annually to service its debt. As portions of the debt mature each month and would need to be replaced with the higher rate debt.

Despite all the negative data I have presented above, I am not expecting those major negative concerns to cause the markets to correct anytime soon. Markets may be overbought, but I believe that if the Impeachment of President Trump fails in the Senate, we should continue to have a bull market rally.

Good Value Is Getting Harder To Find

In such an environment, attractive investments are not easy to find because I am also looking for companies that have a unique story as well, which will allow them to dominate, such as Lockheed Martin (LMT) for example, whose F-35 fighter will alone generate about $1.5 trillion in revenue for the company over the next 20 years in plane sales, replacement parts and service contracts.

Courtesy of Friedrich Global Research, Inc

Like Warren Buffett who is sitting on $128 billion in cash, I am first looking for Mega Cap companies, because of a simple thing on Main Street called “economies of scale.” The larger the company is, the cheaper are its cost of production and the greater its margins can be unless like Ryman Hospitality Properties they are a monopoly already with huge return on equity.

Going forward, “Capital Appreciation through Capital Preservation” always comes first and quality always matters. If Trump survives his Impeachment trial, then the markets should like that. If the markets continue to go up, as most usually do in an election year run-up, then there is a good chance he could get re-elected. If his re-election also allows the House to swing Republican, then expect the Bull Market to continue.

Now, if he were to get impeached in the Senate then look out below, and as a result one could very well see a Democratic party sweep in 2020. Either way, investors should try to do what we do every day and that is to try and find elite companies, with dominant products and services that also have elite management at the helm. Like Warren Buffett, we are having trouble finding such companies in this overbought market environment, but that does not stop us from trying.

