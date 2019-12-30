Darden Restaurants: Mr. Market Might Soon Offer A Bargain

The company can increase its revenue by opening new stores and is also able to increase same-restaurant sales more than 2% on average.

In my article “10 Stocks for 2020: Picks for the new year,” I mentioned Darden Restaurants (DRI) as great investment and stable performer during the last two recessions and called the company more or less recession-proof (not necessarily the stock, but at least the fundamental business).

In the following article, I will take a closer look at Darden Restaurants and start with a small business description followed by a short overview of second-quarter results, which Darden Restaurants reported last week. Following that, we will look at the growth potential as well as the competition and finish with an intrinsic value calculation and a look at the technical picture.

Business Description

William (Bill) Darden opened his first restaurant in 1938, and thirty years later – in 1968 – he opened the first Red Lobster restaurant. The restaurant became successful and expanded quickly. In 1970, Darden had opened three more restaurants, and later that year, he sold the business to General Mills (GIS). 25 years later, General Mills decided to spin off its restaurant chains and Darden Restaurants had its IPO. Today, the company has about 185,000 employees and 1,785 restaurants (end of May 2019). During the year, it served nearly 390 million guests in communities across North America. Darden Restaurants is including eight restaurant chains under its brand and is reporting in four different segments:

Olive Garden - Olive Garden is the flagship of Darden Restaurants, with 866 restaurants open in 2019 and more than $4 billion in annual sales. It is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator in the United States. Last year, Olive Garden increased its revenue 5.0% and reported a margin of 20.6% for the segment.

- Olive Garden is the flagship of Darden Restaurants, with 866 restaurants open in 2019 and more than $4 billion in annual sales. It is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator in the United States. Last year, Olive Garden increased its revenue 5.0% and reported a margin of 20.6% for the segment. LongHorn Steakhouse - The second most important brand is the LongHorn Steakhouse, a full-service steakhouse restaurant, which generated $1.7 billion in sales and had 514 restaurants in May 2019. In the last year, LongHorn Steakhouse could increase its revenue 6.3% YoY and the margin was 17.9%.

- The second most important brand is the LongHorn Steakhouse, a full-service steakhouse restaurant, which generated $1.7 billion in sales and had 514 restaurants in May 2019. In the last year, LongHorn Steakhouse could increase its revenue 6.3% YoY and the margin was 17.9%. Fine Dining - This third segment includes The Capital Grille and Eddie V’s. The Capital Grille has 58 restaurants and generated about $450 million in sales; Eddie V’s has 21 restaurants and generated about $135 million in annual sales. The segment could increase its revenue 5.5% YoY in 2019 and reported a margin of 21.1%.

- This third segment includes The Capital Grille and Eddie V’s. The Capital Grille has 58 restaurants and generated about $450 million in sales; Eddie V’s has 21 restaurants and generated about $135 million in annual sales. The segment could increase its revenue 5.5% YoY in 2019 and reported a margin of 21.1%. Other businesses - This segment includes Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Season 52 and Bahama Breeze. The biggest two are Cheddar’s Scratch with 161 restaurants and about $650 million in annual sales and Yard House with 79 restaurants and about $575 million in annual sales. This segment could increase its sales 5.0% YoY in 2019 but had only a margin of 14.3%.

(Source: Darden Restaurants Investor Presentation)

Second-Quarter Results

Judging by the reaction of investors (6.7% decline since earnings were reported), market participants were not really pleased with second-quarter results, although the results were quite solid. Sales growth was 4.2%, and the operating income could also be increased. Reported net income on a GAAP-basis was only $0.20, and therefore, significantly lower than the same quarter last year, but the adjusted earnings per share increased 21.7% to $1.12. Same-restaurant sales grew 2.0% in the second quarter, with Olive Garden reporting same-restaurant sales growth of 1.5% and LongHorn Steakhouse increasing same-restaurant sales by 6.7%.

(Source: Darden Restaurants Earnings Presentation)

Growth

When looking at the growth potential in the years to come, it will most likely stem from two different sources - opening new restaurants and growing same-restaurant sales. When looking at the potential to open new restaurants, we see that Darden Restaurants could increase the number of all eight restaurant chains during the last years. Since 2000, the number of restaurants increased about 7.1% annually (and the revenue for the restaurants increased even 9.14% in the same time). But, of course, not every new restaurant is profitable in a similar way, and at some point, new restaurants might cannibalize the profit of existing restaurants (although, I would argue that Darden Restaurants is far away from that happening, as the density of restaurants even for Olive Garden is far too low).

(Source: Darden Restaurants 10-K)

When looking at the density of the different restaurant chains, there is definitely the potential to open additional restaurants in the years to come. Olive Garden is the restaurant with the highest density - with one restaurant for every 377k residents in the United States. When looking at other restaurants or similar businesses, we see much higher numbers. McDonald’s (MCD), for example, has more than 14,000 fast food restaurants in the United States, and Starbucks (SBUX) has about 15,000 locations in the United States. And when someone would point out that you can’t really compare Olive Garden to McDonald’s, I would not disagree, but the growth potential of opening new restaurants should be obvious. If one Starbucks and one McDonald’s for about 22,000 residents is profitable, Olive Garden should at least be able to double or triple the number of its restaurants (and the other restaurants chains have even more room to grow). In fiscal 2019, the company opened 46 restaurants and closed 7 restaurants during the years (three LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants and four Olive Garden restaurants). For 2020, management is expecting about 50 new restaurants.

Additionally, Darden Restaurants can grow by increasing the same-restaurant sales for already existing restaurants. While same-restaurant sales growth was especially impressive for LongHorn Steakhouse (+6.7% YoY), we also see declining same-restaurant sales for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Seasons 52 and Bahama Breeze.

(Source: Darden Restaurants Earnings Release)

But when looking at the same-restaurant sales growth for the whole company (black line), we see positive numbers every quarter at least since Q1/16 (I didn’t go back further), and on average, same-restaurant sales growth was 2.33%. Average same-restaurant sales growth for LongHorn Steakhouse was even 2.83% and for Olive Garden it was 2.87% (since Q1/16).

(Source: Own work based on earnings releases)

A problem is the weak traffic growth during the last few quarters, especially for Olive Garden. In the last three quarters, traffic decreased 1.2% in Q2/20, 0.8% in Q1/20 and 0.4% in Q4/19. Right now, same-restaurant sales growth stems from pricing and menu mix. But I don’t see any reason why Darden Restaurants should not be able to increase same-restaurant sales about 2-3% in the years to come, with growth stemming from traffic, pricing and menu mix.

Aside from those two sources of growth, Darden Restaurants can acquire additional businesses like it did with Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in 2017. And as Darden Restaurants is operating mostly in the United States, there is also the potential for international expansion - although this is not as easy as it sometimes sounds.

Competition

While it seems pretty obvious that Darden Restaurants can grow by increasing same-restaurant sales as well as by opening new restaurants, there are also a lot of factors the company can’t influence. First of all, the sales are fluctuating seasonally: typically, the average sales per restaurant are highest in the winter and spring and lowest in the fall and holidays. Severe weather conditions might also influence the sales numbers. Additionally, the restaurant business is affected by changes in consumer tastes, demographic trends or traffic patterns and forces management to constantly react.

And, of course, Darden Restaurants is facing intense competition. Not only are the barriers to enter very low for this segment (it is rather easy to open a restaurant), there are also very low switching costs for customers and the bargaining power over its customers is almost non-existent.

Management considers its brand names - especially Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse - to be valuable and important to the company’s marketing efforts. And the brand names are certainly important and can serve like a shortcut when deciding at which restaurant one might eat, but Darden Restaurants’ brands are far away from having the same value as the brand names Starbucks or McDonald’s, for example. And as the company’s expenses are mostly for food and beverages (about 28% of total revenue), restaurant labor (about 33% of revenue) and restaurant expenses (18% of revenue), it is also difficult to create cost advantages, as these are very high fixed costs where it doesn’t help much to have hundreds of restaurants (maybe Olive Garden can buy products a little cheaper than competitors).

It is difficult to create an economic moat around a business like Darden Restaurants, as competitors can copy its strategies, its menu mix and most other aspects of its business. However, the past numbers are quite impressive and indicate an economic moat. Not only is revenue growing with high consistency in the mid-single digits, gross margin is also very stable (operating margin, however, fluctuated much more) and the average return on invested capital was 16.31% during the last decade. These are all numbers indicating some kind of moat around the business.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Rewarding Shareholders

Darden Restaurants is also rewarding shareholders in two different ways. First of all, it is constantly buying back shares. During the last decade, the number of outstanding shares was decreased about 13%, and during the last 20 years, the number was even reduced 36.81%. During fiscal 2019, the company repurchased about 1.9 million shares for a total cost of $208 million and had approximately $304 million remaining under the current $500 million repurchase authorization.

Data by YCharts

Darden Restaurants is also paying a dividend since its IPO in 1995. As management had to decrease the dividend from $2.20 in 2015 to $2.12 in 2016, it only has a streak of four years of consecutive dividend increases. However, the last three dividend increases were pretty impressive, and with a quarterly dividend of $0.88 right now, the company has a dividend yield of 3.25% and is interesting for dividend investors. With a payout ratio of 55%, the dividend also seems to be well-covered.

(Source: Darden Restaurants Earnings Presentation)

Intrinsic Value Calculation

I think we have established so far that Darden Restaurants doesn’t necessarily have a wide economic moat around its business, but definitely has growth potential and has performed with high stability and consistency in the past two and a half decades. But to decide at what price the company could also be a good investment, we need an intrinsic value, and as always, we use a discount cash flow analysis.

For realistic assumptions regarding what cash flows are realistic in the years to come, we first of all look at the performance during the last two recessions, as these times are a good indicator how stable the performance of the business really is and how well the business can “handle stress”. During the last two recessions, Darden Restaurants could increase its revenue every single year (revenue decreased a little bit in 2007 compared to 2006). Aside from revenue, the company could also increase its net income almost every year - net income decreased about 2% in 2003 and 2009.

When looking at the long-term performance, Darden Restaurants could increase its revenue 4.46% annually, and during the last decade, the company could increase revenue 1.66% annually on average. But we have to consider that it sold Red Lobster in 2014, which generated about $2.4 billion in annual revenue. When leaving out Red Lobster sales, Darden Restaurants could increase its revenue 6.36% on average annually during the last decade. Since 1993, net income increased 8.19% annually, and during the last decade, the company increased net income 6.72% annually on average (once again, profit from Red Lobster is missing).

For our calculation, we will take the free cash flow of 2019 (which was $779 million and a little lower than in the last four quarters). For 2020, we will assume free cash flow declining 10% to reflect a potential recession, and in 2021, we will assume 10% growth, as companies usually come out strong after a recession. For the following years, we will assume that Darden Restaurants can increase FCF 6% until 2029 (for the first decade). For perpetuity, we will assume 5% growth (about 1-2% will stem from share buybacks and 3% from revenue growth, which seems more than realistic - opening new restaurants and same-store restaurant sales growth should lead to that number).

When calculating with these numbers, we get an intrinsic value of $119.34, and the stock is already a bit undervalued at this point.

Technical Picture

In case of Darden Restaurants, it also makes sense to look at the technical picture. When looking at the weekly chart, we see a long-term trend line, which has been in place at least since the low in 2009 and has been tested at least four times. But a few weeks back, the stock broke through that long-term trend line.

(Source: Own work based on Traderfox)

When looking at the daily chart, we see that about two weeks ago the stock pulled back to the 200-day moving average (red line) as well as the long-term trend line (green dotted line), and bounced off and continued its decline. At this point, it seems likely that Darden Restaurants will decline further.

(Source: Own work based on Traderfox)

When looking at potential targets where Darden Restaurants stock could turn around again, there are several levels providing strong support and make the stock go up again. The 200-week moving average is currently at $92.70, and we have several lows on the way down - the first at $96, then at $83 and again at $76. A good turnaround point could be at $83, as we also find the 61% Fibonacci retracement at that level.

At this point, it is also possible that Darden Restaurants will enter a greater correction after it broke a trend line that held for more than a decade, and a steeper decline is also not unlikely. In the past, we saw several corrections of 40%, and during the financial crisis, the stock corrected about 70% (despite the fact that the fundamental business was pretty solid). The stock corrected several times about 15-20% (since the financial crisis, it corrected 15% at least six times).

Conclusion

Darden Restaurants is operating in an industry in which it is difficult to create a wide moat around the business. Nevertheless, since its IPO in 1995, the company has not only grown with a solid pace but also reported stable gross margins and impressive return on invested capital in the past decade. And although DRI seems to be fairly valued, I think lower stock prices are possible in the next few months, as an important trend line was broken recently, making further declines likely.

