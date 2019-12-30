Fox Corp. Update: Significantly Undervalued Based On Its Buyback Program

I estimate its true value is 37% higher at $50.21 per share, based on its increasing cash flow, margins, and comps.

Fox Corp's recent announcement of a $2 billion buyback program, including a $500 million "near term" buyback, will push Fox stock higher to its true value.

Fox kept its word. The company had said after its listing that it would detail a major buyback program by the time of the annual meeting in November.

I wanted to update my analysis of FOX Corp from six months ago after the company was spun off from Twentieth Century Fox in late March.

Fox Corp Stock Significantly Undervalued Especially After Its Buyback Announcement

I wrote an article on Fox Corporation (FOX) (FOXA) stock on June 14, several months after its March 19 spin-off listing from 20th Century Fox ("21CF"). I urge you to read that article first before reading this update. My previous article explains the basic differences between the voting B FOX class shares and the non-voting FOXA shares. I recommended buying the B class FOX shares, even though both classes have the same dividend rights.

At the time, I pointed out that Fox Corp. had undertaken to announce a significant buyback program, with certain limitations, by the time of the annual meeting in November. Fox has kept its word.

On November 6, 2019, the company announced a $2 billion share repurchase program. This includes an intention to (1) conduct an accelerated share repurchase for $350 million of the non-voting Class A FOXA shares, along with (2) an intention to "promptly repurchase" $150 million of the voting Class B FOX shares.

I believe that the $150 million share voting share buyback will be completed by the end of this quarter. I estimate the accelerated $350 million non-voting FOXA share buyback will be done by no later than the end of this fiscal year (June 30, 2020), but probably much sooner.

Before I assess this program, I want to point out an important fact. Prior to the spinning off of FOX Corp., as a result of the sale of 21CF to Disney (NYSE:DIS), management had a stellar record in buybacks. 21CF had an excellent track record in returning excess capital to shareholders. During the four-year period ending 2017, 21CF bought back $15 billion in shares. This reduced its share count by over 21 percent.

I believe that Fox Corp. intends to do something similar to this. As a result, I believe the Fox Corp. stock is now worth $50.21, or almost 37% higher than today. This article will show how I derived that valuation.

Details Of The Share Buyback Program

Right now, the Murdoch family controls 38.9% of the voting Class B FOX shares and less than 1% of the non-voting Class A FOXA shares. The Class B shares constitute 42.9% of the total shares outstanding. But since they are slightly lower priced than the non-voting FOXA shares, the FOX shares represent 42.4% of the total market valuation:

Source: Hake

The $2 billion share buyback program will include both Class B (voting) and Class A shares. Now since the Murdoch Family Trust ("MFT") and Murdoch family members have such a large stake, they agreed to limit the effect of the buybacks on the voting structure on the company. Here is how that will work:

1. FOX will not take actions that will allow the MFT and family members to own more than 44% of the voting power of Fox Corp.

The $500 million share buyback will reduce shares outstanding by about 2.2% by the end of June 30, 2020, or possibly earlier.

The remaining $1.5 billion in buybacks will likely lower shares outstanding by another 5.4%, assuming a 20% share price increase.

The total reduction in shares will be about 7.75%, depending on how close to 20% the stock price rises.

I believe that with the immediate $150 million share buyback of B Fox shares the MFT and family will have less than 1% reduction in voting power.

I suspect Rupert Murdoch himself or the MFT or other Murdoch family member("s") are the sellers.

You can see these calculations in the table I prepared below:

Source: Hake estimates

2. The company agreed to not buy back more shares of the voting B FOX shares so as to increase the MFT or family members to have more than 44% of the voting power of the company's B shares. I roughly estimate that this means that it can buy back 5% to 6% of the company's B FOX voting shares. This is because the family already controls 38.9% of the voting shares.

3. The company agreed to not buy back shares to allow the MFT or family members to increase their voting power by more than 1.75% during any 12-month rolling period.

4. The MFT would forfeit votes to the extent necessary to ensure that the MFT and the Murdoch family collectively do not exceed 44% of the outstanding voting power of the Class B Shares, except where a Murdoch family member votes their own shares differently from the MFT on any matter.

5. The stockholders' agreement will terminate upon the MFT's distribution of all or substantially all of its Class B common stock. I believe that the vast majority of these shares are probably held by the MFT, family members, or loyal people to the Murdoch family. I suspect it is theoretically possible that the MFT will someday distribute all the B shares, but that likely won't ever happen while the present generation of Murdoch family members are alive.

The Effect Of The Buyback Program On Fox Corp. Stock

I suspect that the stock is significantly undervalued. First, I decided to model out the buybacks on the number of shares outstanding. This is in the table above.

Then I divided the estimates for Fox Corp. earnings, EBITDA and free cash flow ("FCF") over the next two fiscal years ending June 30 by the new number of shares outstanding. Then I compared these estimates to the valuations of its peers and derived a valuation estimate for FOX stock. This shows whether FOX stock is overvalued or not.

Source: Seeking Alpha estimates and Hake calculations

As noted, I compared these estimates and valuation metrics to Fox Corp.'s major peers:

Source: Hake estimates and Seeking Alpha data for peers

This shows that Fox Corp. stock is undervalued in three metrics: EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA and especially FCF Yield. So I decided to see if Fox Corp. stock has average margins lower than its peers:

Source: Hake estimates

The table shows that on average Fox has 21.6% higher margins than its peers, mostly attributable to its high FCF margins.

So I decided to apply a 20% premium to the calculation of Fox Corp.'s true value metrics. Here is how that works:

Source: Hake estimates

Applying a 20% premium calculation to each of the metrics and then multiplying them to the estimates for Fox Corp. in 2020, leads to a true value price of $50.21. This represents an upside of 37% for FOX stock.

Catalysts Apparent

1. Sports and News. Sports is a huge percentage of Fox Corporation's revenue. FOX does not break out its revenue by sports, news, unscripted, etc. However, based on figures it presented at its initial spin-off, sports represent about 65% of revenue:

Source: Fox Corporation Investor Relations

Recently, Fox announced that it had sold out its SuperBowl ad inventory. Moreover, the rates the ad slots were sold at were 6% higher than last year. This acts as a catalyst for higher sales and margins. It helps build the FOX brand as a major sports distribution channel to various advertisers.

In addition, the news cycle this year should heat up with the upcoming election. Fox News is well-positioned to take advantage of this. In addition, recent rankings show Fox Business News ranking very high.

2. Acquisitions. In addition, acquisitions will act as a sort of pseudo catalyst. CEO Lachlan Murdoch has indicated that the company wants to pursue more content acquisitions (as opposed to distribution, TV stations, etc., I presume). Those kinds of acquisitions are likely accretive to the company's value.

But in August 2019, Fox Corp. paid $265 million for Credible Labs, a consumer lending marketplace. Analysts are still scratching their heads on how this fits into the company's content strategy. Mr. Murdoch compared the Credible deal to the company’s $236 million purchase of a 4.99% stake in the online sports-betting company The Stars Group (TSG). In addition, he believes it is similar to the company's plans to start a sports-betting app, Fox Bet.

Not too many others see the connection with these acquisitions and Credible Labs. That is why I suspect that the company could easily lose focus with a string of non-content-related acquisitions that have no real connection with the Fox brand.

3. Free Cash Flow. Here is what is going on with Fox's FCF. Fox produces over $2.4 billion in FCF each year. The dividend only costs about $280 million or so, depending on the buybacks. There are three major non-dividend uses of FCF: Net debt reduction, buybacks, and acquisitions.

So far this year, net debt has fallen by $500 million. For example, look at the tables I have prepared showing this:

Source: Hake

This shows that the company is using its FCF very conservatively. It also implies that there is still plenty of money left over for buybacks and acquisitions.

For example, since Fox spends $280 million on dividends annually, along with $250 million in quarterly debt reduction, it still has roughly $1.1 billion or so remaining for share buybacks and acquisitions ($2.41 billion - $0.28 billion - $1 billion (i.e. $0.25 billion in net debt x 4) = $1.13 billion).

I pointed out above that Fox is likely to spend $1 billion to $1.5 billion or so over the next year on buybacks. That leaves no room at all for acquisitions without increasing the net debt of the company.

So I believe the announcement of the buyback program will stunt the company's ability to make any crazy acquisitions or at least ones like Credible Labs that no one understands how they fit. That is why I believe acquisitions are a sort of pseudo-catalyst for the stock (both good and bad).

Summary And Conclusion

Fox Corporation stock is likely 37% undervalued and is worth $50.21 per share based on a comps analysis. The company produces large amounts of free cash flow, over $2.4 billion annually. FCF represents over 10% of its $23 billion market value.

Fox has announced a major $2 billion buyback program. I estimate that it will spend about $1 billion to $1.5 billion annually in buybacks. That will act as a major catalyst for the stock to move to its true value of $50.21 per share.

