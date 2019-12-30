DuPont: The Path Is Becoming Clearer

I hold a sizable position in DuPont, and I have no plans to sell any shares in the near future.

I believe that the announced deal with International Flavors & Fragrances will turn out to be a catalyst for the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (DD) stock has significantly underperformed the broader market since Corteva (CTVA) was spun out of the old Dow Chemical-DuPont in June 2019.

Macro concerns have negatively impacted the stock, but, in my opinion, the downward pressure has largely been related to management's failure to help the investor base understand the long-term strategy for this new(ish) entity. Now, however, the path is becoming clearer, and it appears that management believes that narrower is better.

Narrower Is Better (So They Say)

DuPont entered into a complex transaction with International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) that will create a combined entity with an estimated enterprise value of ~$45 billion. IFF will merge with DuPont's Nutrition business (valued at ~$26.2 billion), and current DD shareholders will own a 55.4% stake in the newly combined entity ("new Co"). DuPont ("old Co") will also receive $7.3 billion in cash once the deal closes.

Management provided the following projects/estimates for the deal:

New Co has pro forma 2019 revenue and adjusted EBITDA of ~$11 billion and ~$2.6 billion, respectively.

The deal will be structured as a Reverse Morris Trust, so it will be tax-efficient for shareholders.

Expected cost synergies of ~$300 million and revenue synergies of ~$400 million three years after the closing of the deal.

New Co will have an investment grade balance sheet with a below-3x delever goal after two years. Moreover, management expects for new Co to be able to maintain IFF's existing dividend policy.

Management also believes that new Co will be a leader in several key categories and that the deal is a game-changer, especially from an R&D perspective, but as properly described by Mark Hake CFA in this recent article, there are still a bunch of questions that need to be answered.

Two points to consider:

1. The Nutrition unit has been a major contributor to DuPont's operating results.

Over the first nine months of 2019, the unit accounted for ~28% and ~26% of DuPont's net sales and adjusted EBITDA, respectively. Therefore, management will need to replace a significant chunk of the company's consolidated operating results after the deal closes.

2. As I recently described here (before the deal was announced), the Nutrition division receiving a valuation anywhere above $25 billion should be viewed as positive news. Remember, DuPont's total market cap is only ~$47 billion (as of December 29, 2019), so the numbers in the deal with IFF are material.

Even after considering the questions that are unanswered, I remain bullish on DuPont for three main reasons:

Stake in new Co - Current DuPont shareholders, including myself, will own a stake in the newly created entity, which is encouraging given the fact that the Nutrition unit has promising long-term business prospects. While all of the exact numbers are not known yet, it is important to remember that DuPont shareholders will have a majority stake in new Co and will keep their position in old Co. Seems like an okay position to be in considering the next two points.

- Current DuPont shareholders, including myself, will own a stake in the newly created entity, which is encouraging given the fact that the Nutrition unit has promising long-term business prospects. While all of the exact numbers are not known yet, it is important to remember that DuPont shareholders will have a majority stake in new Co and will keep their position in old Co. Seems like an okay position to be in considering the next two points. Addition by subtraction - Again, I think that the Nutrition unit has promising business prospects, but make no mistake about it, old Co will still have a strong portfolio of businesses after the IFF transaction closes. Let's also consider that management has failed to articulate their long-term strategy for DuPont after spinning off Corteva, so why would I want this promising division to stay under a misguided team (this is too strong of a word, but you get my point). Sometimes smaller is better, especially when it comes to a collection of businesses that may not fit under one roof - i.e., a better-managed "small" company is worth more than a poorly managed "large" company. And lastly, the $7.3 billion cash infusion will create a lot of optionality for DuPont's management team after the deal closes (yes, I believe that it is easier to manage a streamlined company that has businesses that are more closely related). Enter old Co and new Co.

- Again, I think that the Nutrition unit has promising business prospects, but make no mistake about it, old Co will still have a strong portfolio of businesses after the IFF transaction closes. Let's also consider that management has failed to articulate their long-term strategy for DuPont after spinning off Corteva, so why would I want this promising division to stay under a misguided team (this is too strong of a word, but you get my point). Sometimes smaller is better, especially when it comes to a collection of businesses that may not fit under one roof - i.e., a better-managed "small" company is worth more than a poorly managed "large" company. And lastly, the $7.3 billion cash infusion will create a lot of optionality for DuPont's management team after the deal closes (yes, I believe that it is easier to manage a streamlined company that has businesses that are more closely related). Enter old Co and new Co. Cheap is cheap - DuPont is cheap based on several key metrics.

While it is too early to put real numbers on paper (management will first need to answer a few key questions), I like the DuPont-IFF deal because (1) it creates a new entity that has a collection of businesses that are more closely related and (2) it leaves DuPont with a solid portfolio of businesses, while also putting management in a better position to make easier capital allocation decisions.

Risks

A recession and a broader market selloff will cause downward pressure for DD shares. However, I do believe that the (potential) asset sales (there are other asset sales that are also rumored to be "for sale") and the company's multiple shareholder-friendly initiatives should help form a base for the stock price.

Additionally, the IFF tie-up is not a surefire win, so investors should continue to pay close attention to management's commentary in the months/quarters ahead. As such, investors should closely monitor the IFF transaction and any other asset sales over the next few years.

Bottom Line

The path is becoming clearer. I think that the IFF deal is great news for shareholders who are willing (and able) to stay long for the next three-five years. Do we have all of the answer right now? No, but I believe that this is a case of addition by subtraction. Plus, DuPont negotiated a hefty price tag for the division, so old Co is also in a great position to benefit from the transaction (and the cash infusion).

Analysts will soon be able to pinpoint an exact valuation after management provides more details, but if you ask me, this deal will play out to be a catalyst for current DD shareholders for the reasons mentioned above. To this point, I plan to stay long the stock through at least the close of the announced IFF transaction.

Additional disclosure: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DD, CTVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.