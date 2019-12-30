General Electric: Life Sciences Appears To Have Cracked

If Danaher seeks to renegotiate its Biopharma acquisition then it could be disastrous for GE.

Life Sciences revenue at Danaher and Agilent is also stagnant. Such headwinds could metastasize to GE Biopharma.

GE Healthcare. Source: Wall Street Journal

Financial markets have melted up, spurred by tax cuts, thawing trade tensions and easy money from the Federal Reserve. General Electric (GE) has been a beneficiary of the market's rise. It has spurred GE's own share price and made it more conducive to hive off assets in order to pare debt. In Q3, Ge received approximately $4.6 billion of cash (net of taxes) related to its Wabtec (WAB) exit and sale of part of its stake in Baker Hughes (BKR). GE bulls are waiting with bated breath for its $21 billion sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher (DHR).

Chatter suggests the transaction values Biopharma at around 17x EBITDA. I estimate the sale could cut GE's debt load from $93 billion to about $63 billion, yet GE's debt would still be considered junk status. The scary question is, "What happens if the sale doesn't go through?" Such an event could be devastating for GE. Danaher is clearing the decks for a potential deal closing in Q1 2020:

During the quarter, we achieved several important milestones related to the GE Biopharma. Earlier this week, we announced that we signed an agreement to sell certain businesses to Sartorius for a purchase price of $750 million. The revenue to be divested is approximately $140 million and consists of our label-free biomolecular characterization chromatography hardware and resins, microcarriers and particle validation standards businesses. All of these businesses are part of our life science platform. While the sale to Sartorius remains subject to certain regulatory approval, it represents a significant step in the GE Biopharma regulatory process. Timing around meeting certain closing conditions such as regulatory approvals can, of course, be uncertain. However, we remain very encouraged by the progress we're making and expect to close the GE Biopharma transaction in the first quarter of 2020.

Danaher management seems excited about the prospects of adding GE Biopharma to its portfolio of businesses. At a valuation of 21x EBITDA the deal would imply a certain amount of earnings growth from the target company. Financial results imply that GE Healthcare's Life Sciences division (which houses Biopharma) could be facing headwinds.

GE Life Sciences Appears To Have Stagnated

Biopharma is part of GE Healthcare's Life Sciences division. Healthcare Systems revenue was $4.0 billion in Q4 2018, and has been flat to declining ever since. It had revenue of $3.6 billion in Q3 2019, flat sequentially and Y/Y. Life Sciences revenue was $1.4 billion in Q4 2018; the segment reported Q3 2019 revenue of $1.3 billion, flat sequentially and up by double digits Y/Y.

It is difficult to tell how GE Biopharma performed within Life Sciences. Still, I expected explosive growth from the segment, given the robust purchase price multiple for Biopharma. If Biopharma performed in line with the overall Life Sciences division then its growth prospects could be questionable, and potentially less than Danaher expected when agreeing to the $21 billion purchase price.

What drew my attention to GE's Healthcare results was commentary from GE's Q3 2019 10-Q regarding the segment:

Revenues increased $0.6 billion, or 4%, organically due to higher volume in Life Sciences, driven by Biopharma and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics, as well as higher volume in Healthcare Systems. Profit increased $0.3 billion, or 11%, organically primarily driven by volume growth and cost productivity due to cost reduction actions, sourcing and logistics initiatives, design engineering and restructuring actions. These increases were partially offset by inflation, the impact of U.S.-China tariffs, and investments in programs including digital innovations and Healthcare Systems new product introductions.

Were some of the cost reductions attributed to the Biopharma business? If so, then why would GE cut costs at a division that is considered a growth company? Any cost cuts at Biopharma could be done for window dressing purposes - to maintain the segment's EBITDA or give the illusion of organic earnings growth. Danaher should be asking these types of due diligence questions prior to closing the Biopharma deal.

The stagnant revenue growth for GE's Life Sciences division comes amid trade tensions with China. The trade war is likely impacting medical technology and medical devices manufactured by GE and others. President Trump had previously suggested that U.S. companies completely remove their supply chains out of China. Whether the trade war is impacting GE Biopharma's financial results remains to be seen.

Other companies with life sciences operations have also seen their revenue growth stagnant. In its most recent quarter, Agilent Technologies (A) reported revenue from its Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group ("LSAG") of $622 million, up 4% Y/Y. LSAG's results benefited from the $1.2 billion acquisition of Biotek that was completed earlier this year. LSAG's core revenue actually declined:

LSAG revenues declined 1% on a core basis as we faced some market headwinds. We remain committed to investing for future LSAG growth and market share gains. Our new product development pipeline remains full. During the year, we introduced a number of innovative new products, including the launch of a new family of groundbreaking gas chromatographs and molecular spectroscopy instruments.

Danaher reported Q3 2019 revenue of $1.7 billion from Life Sciences, up 6% Y/Y. However, it fell 1% sequentially. In May 2019, Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch questioned whether the Biopharma deal was in jeopardy amid a weak life sciences market. Given the lack of sequential revenue growth at the life sciences operations at GE, Danaher and Agilent, I believe Inch's concerns are still valid. Headwinds could potentially cause Danaher to reduce its purchase price for Biopharma. Worst, Danaher could walk completely.

Conclusion

Danaher management is a steward of investor capital and may have a fiduciary responsibility to revisit the Biopharma deal. If it seeks to renegotiate the Biopharma acquisition then it could be disastrous for GE. Any renegotiation could hamper GE's ability to pare debt and protect its investment grade credit rating. Sell GE.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.