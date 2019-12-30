2019: The Big Events

Next comes Brexit which I expect to finally happen. The fallout is yet unknown but fallout there will be.

It had long come to my attention that people of accomplishment rarely sat back and let things happen to them. They went out and happened to things. - Leonardo da Vinci

Well, there were plenty of things this year that you could happen to, if you so elected. There were actually some history changing events that had never occurred before in the long expanse of mankind. To that extent, 2019 was a remarkable year.

The first unique experience was the advent of negative yielding interest rates and bonds. Never before had this taken place, going all the way back to the Pharaohs. This was totally caused, in my estimation, by the actions of the central banks where they printed "Pixie Dust" money, and used it to buy both sovereign and corporate debt.

The "Why" of it is easy enough to understand, if you step back and consider the entirety of the situation. All of the nations with negative yields were, and are, in an economic quagmire, even if they hide it in the vault and mislead you to the best of their abilities. The traditional methods of raising taxes, or selling off assets, just were no longer workable and so they took the easy way out, as all of their central banks, unlike the Fed, have NO independence and work at the beck and call of their governments. The political types in the European Union, Japan and Switzerland could not afford their budgets, and their social programs, without severe political consequences and so they had their central banks print "Money for Nothing," to get themselves out of their Dire Straits.

Now that ain't workin' that's the way you do it Lemme tell ya them guys ain't dumb Maybe get a blister on your little finger Maybe get a blister on your thumb - Dire Straits

I don't know if this is Aldous Huxley's "Brave New World" but it is sure a "New World," when you get paid by the lenders to borrow money and you can get away with it. Harry Houdini couldn't have pulled off a better trick. The year of 2019 would be notable for this occurrence alone.

Then there was America becoming energy independent. Not in the last 100 years had this happened and the technologies that have accomplished fracking, re-fracking and horizontal drilling have changed the face of the world. This has not only affected America's tax base, for the good, but also allows us, if we take one more step forward, to become an oil and natural gas exporter, to break the control that OPEC has had over us.

Halleluiah!

Then there is our "Game of Thrones" with China. If you take the viewpoint that this is a "tariff war" then you are taking a far too narrow view, in my opinion. It is the biggest economy wrestling with the second biggest economy for power, control and domination. The essence of this struggle is not unseemly but China's methodology of stealing Intellectual Property, forcing foreign companies to turn over their "code," and utilizing their people to steal America's technological advances is a fraud which America has finally called out after decades of doing nothing about it. I applaud the current government's response to China about all of this. Frankly, it should have been done decades ago.

Next comes Brexit which I expect to finally happen. It will reshape the European Union both politically and economically and free the UK from the shackles of those who sought to remain in control on the Continent. The fallout is yet unknown but fallout there will be. I would not ignore the consequences of this event as we head into the New Year.

Then there is our ongoing Impeachment process. It has not affected the markets much but it might. If the Senate just decides to vote, an almost certain win for President Trump to remain in office, then nothing much might affect either equities or debt. If, however, there is a lengthy trial, where many witnesses are called, then I expect all sorts of dirt to be flung about which will almost certainly move the markets in one way or another.

Finally, I would state that 2020 is not going to be anything like 2019 economically. Yields will remain low and risk assets will continue their compression to Treasuries but nothing like the pace and pick-up of this year. I still find closed-end funds, where double digit yields can be found, and where one can get monthly dividends, as the most over-looked sector of the public markets. I am still a fan of this sector and I think that it provides huge opportunities, if you know what you are doing.

In equities I look for some upward movement but at a fraction of the gains made this year. Equity valuations are stretched, in my view, and earnings will be far less robust in the year to come. In fact, I would be examining your strategies now as what worked in 2019 may not work nearly as well, as we head into our new decade.

History is merely a list of surprises. It can only prepare us to be surprised yet again. - Kurt Vonnegut

