Sentiment Speaks: What May Be My Biggest Miss In A Decade

The first quarter of 2020 will likely tell us if the market has chosen a less probable path to our long term target of 4000 on the SPX.

I have been providing analysis to people following my work for a bit over a decade now, and have been doing so publicly through our Elliottwavetrader site for over eight years. And during that time, I have also been publishing articles outlining my analysis on Seeking Alpha, where I now have over 46,000 followers, and have averaged more followers per article than almost all other Seeking Alpha authors.

Those that have followed my work during that time know that I am a technical analyst, and I focus primarily upon Elliott Wave analysis, which is a very esoteric form of technical analysis. For those that want to understand my analysis methodology in greater detail, I have written the following six-part series outlining my method on Seeking Alpha:

When you consider that I am a technical analyst, and have been the number one metals analyst and either the number one or number two equity markets analyst for the great majority of the time I have been writing on Seeking Alpha, it would likely strike you as being unusual. I mean, for a technical analyst to rise to prominence on a fundamental website is highly unusual.

Yet, my perspective has always been that I am providing you my accuracy in analysis rather than an explanation of the fundamentals of the market. And, over the years, many of you have come to recognize the high level of accuracy we strive to provide in our analysis, to the extent that we have become the 2nd largest service within Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace, and that we have grown to over 5000 subscribers and over 500 money manager clients within all our services.

For those that have been following my work during the time I have been publishing it, I am quite certain you would be familiar with our successes through the years. So, allow me to highlight some of the major market calls you have seen from our work over the years. It will then lead me to a potential failure which may have been seen in 2019 as we close out this past decade.

Back in July of 2011, when the Fed was throwing QE at the market and everyone was calling for a dollar crash because of it, I was calling for a multi-year rally in the US Dollar (DXY) from the 74 region to an ideal target of 103.53. When you consider that the market was looking for a dollar crash at the time and I was calling for the exact opposite expectation when calling for a 40% rally in the DXY (especially because you “cannot fight the Fed”), I am sure you can understand how many were laughing at my perspective at the time. As we now know, the DXY hit a high of 103.82 five and a half years later, and it has been the high in the DXY for the last two years. It seems my DXY call of five and a half years earlier was off by 29 cents.

Back in August of 2011, during the parabolic rally in gold wherein we were seeing days of $50 or more increases in the price of gold, I called for a top to the rally in the $1,915 region. For those that remember that time period, everyone in the market was quite certain gold was on its way to strongly eclipse the $2,000 mark. And, as we know, gold topped within $6 of my target, taking almost everyone else by surprise.

Throughout the years, there have been many more smaller degree market calls we have made that have exhibited the power of our Fibonacci Pinball method of Elliott Wave analysis. Yet, throughout that time, I was constantly chided that while I was able to get “lucky enough” to call the top to the metals in 2011, I would not be as lucky in being able to call the bottom as well.

Well, back in late 2015, I began telling our subscribers that I was starting to buy back into the metals complex in a big way. Moreover, in September of 2015, we were so confident in our expectation that the metals complex was bottoming out, we rolled out a Metals Miners service on Elliottwavetrader in preparation for the bottoming we expected in the complex. And, in early December of 2015, I penned the following summation to those willing to listen:

As we move into 2016, I believe there is a greater than 80% probability that we finally see a long term bottom formed in the metals and miners and the long term bull market resumes. Those that followed our advice in 2011, and moved out of this market for the correction we expected, are now moving back into this market as we approach the long term bottom. In 2011, before gold even topped, we set our ideal target for this correction in the $700-$1,000 region in gold. We are now reaching our ideal target region, and the pattern we have developed over the last 4 years is just about complete. . . For those interested in my advice, I would highly suggest you start moving back into this market with your long term money . . .

As we know now, not only did we catch the bottom in the complex, but Doug Eberhardt of buygoldandsilversafely.com even noted how well we did when I bought gold the night it struck the lows in December of that year:

I can attest to your accuracy on actually buying both gold and silver from us as close to the bottom as one could. With gold you called it to the letter and your limit order which was placed well in advance executed perfectly. The silver limit orders were within a tight range of the lows as well . . . Your timing on buying the dips is uncanny Avi! People should be aware of this.

At the time, I was also preparing for a pullback in the equity market at the end of 2015, which would set up what I was expecting as a “global melt-up” in many risk assets throughout the world. (Yes, I was even expecting gold to rally with equity markets into 2016). And, as we moved into early 2016, I began pounding the table in the 1800-1900 region in the SPX that we were setting up to rally strongly to 2600+.

Again, I reiterated this expectation as we pulled back into the 2100SPX region into the elections in November of 2016, as I exclaimed that we are still setting up to rally to our targets of 2600+ “no matter who wins the election.” And, at the time, most were expecting that the market would crash if Donald Trump would win the Presidency. Yet, the market followed through on our expectations despite the common expectations to the contrary.

As we now move towards the bond market, those that have followed it over the last decade know quite well that we have seen more false top calls in this market than any other. Then, on June 27th, 2016, I penned my own “top call” on bonds, entitled “Beware Of Bonds Blowing Up.” But, the difference between our call and all the others was that the bond market actually topped within two weeks of our call, and proceeded to decline 22% over the next two and a half years.

As the bond market began to turn extremely bearish in the fall of 2018, with the Fed still strongly within its rate raising program, I told our subscribers that I think we are striking a major bottom in bonds, and I was going long TLT in the 112/113 region, with a minimum upside target in the 134/136 region. Again, I was laughed at by many because you simply “cannot fight the Fed.” Yet, as we now know, TLT struck a low of 111.90 and began a powerful rally. While I suggested to cash in longs in the 140 region and after a 24% return, the TLT went on to strike as high as 148.90.

Then, on September 1st of 2019, I warned those willing to listen that I see an impending top in bonds, which should result in at least a sizeable pullback. Thus far, that call has marked a top to the bond market for the last four months which has since seen a 10% pullback.

Also in the fall of 2018, when everyone was uber-bullish the stock market, I called for a drop to the 2200SPX region when the market broke below 2880SPX. As the market moved through this decline, I modified my bottoming target to the 2250-2335SPX region. As we now know, the market bottomed at 2316 in the futures, and began a rally towards the target I provided (a target I set even before the market dropped in December), as you can see from this chart:

But, as you can also see from this chart, I expected the market to rally off the support noted on this chart, with my upper most target for the rally off the 2300 region in the 3011 region. In fact, I did not expect that we would move through the 3040SPX resistance off that low until we saw a larger degree decline. And, here we may be coming to my biggest miss in the last decade, just as we close out the decade. As we speak today, the market is now 7% over the target I set back in December of 2018.

In my larger degree expectations, I have maintained for many years that this market was likely heading to 3800+ before the bull market off the 2009 lows would conclude. I am still of that expectation. Yet, I also expected that the market would revisit the December 2018 lows before we would begin that rally to 3800+.

You see, our analysis methodology tracks market sentiment. And, we believe that market sentiment is what drives all markets. Moreover, market sentiment leaves various footprints in the sand, as it generates patterns in the market which are often quite predictable – at least from a probabilistic perspective.

So, while we recognized in real-time that the pattern into the December 2018 low was a bottoming pattern which should turn us up for a larger rally, that bottoming pattern did not look like a completed larger degree pattern which would support the start to the rally to 3800+ for the last segment of the bull market off the 2009 low. In fact, to have assumed that bottoming structure would complete the entire correction would be to assume a lower probability expectation based upon the structure.

Over the years, I think you can tell that following our higher probability patterns of market sentiment have kept us on the correct side of many markets, and able to identify accurate, high probability turning points in all those markets. Yet, clearly, there are going to be a minority of times where the lower probability pattern does play out. That is simply the nature of non-linear markets, and that may be what we are seeing off the December 2018 low. And, as I have written in my last article on the stock market, the structure of the next market pullback in the first quarter of 2020 will likely provide me the answer as to whether that is the case.

But, as I have also said in the past, when the market broke down below 2880SPX in the fall of 2018, I raised some cash from my long term positions, and placed most of that money into TLT in November of 2018 for the 24% part of the rally we caught in TLT.

So, while the stock market is now 12% higher than the point at which I suggested to raise cash, those that followed my analysis have still outperformed “buy-and-holders” by double. Moreover, that does not even include the gains we earned during 2019 in the metals market, as we caught most of those moves throughout the year. So, even though I may experience the biggest miss seen in our analysis in a decade due to the equity market taking the lesser likely path, those following all our analysis have still outperformed due to TLT and metals performance.

So, if the market proves in early 2020 that the lower probability pattern played out off the December 2018 low, we still have over 20% higher that I expect in the various markets we track before the bull market off the 2009 lows likely comes to an end, with some markets potentially setting up for more than 30% higher. Moreover, there are a whole host of individual stocks which are setting up for significantly greater returns over that period of time, and I will be focusing upon those in the coming months.

This brings me to my next and last point. Over the years, we have been guiding our members at Elliottwavetrader with our analysis of individual stocks in our StockWaves service. We are proud to announce that we will be rolling out a StockWaves service within the Seeking Alpha Marketplace in early 2020. Not only will you gain access to our three industry-leading technical analysts in StockWaves, but we are proud to announce that Lyn Alden Schwartzer has joined our StockWaves team and will be providing her fundamental analysis on individual stock opportunities we see in the coming years within our StockWaves service. Ultimately, we will be offering the highest level of fundamental and technical analysis to identify the highest probability opportunities in individual stocks.

One way or another, we see tremendous opportunity for long investors in 2020. Whether the market will revisit the lows of December of 2018 before we climb to our long-term bull market target of 3800+ or not is something we will likely be able to determine in the first quarter of 2020. Yet, whether it does or not, we still expect to outperform the overall stock market due to the opportunities being presented to us in all the charts we track across the markets.

And, lastly, once the market provides us deeper clarity of the shorter-term structure over the coming months, it will solidify a pattern in the market which will likely guide us for the next 3-4 years. I said the same back in late 2015, and the market certainly delivered for us, which is evidenced by the accuracy of our analysis from 2015-2018. I expect the same type of clarity to be seen starting in the first quarter of 2020.

I want to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support during the years I have been providing my analysis on Seeking Alpha. I also want to wish you all a happy and healthy holiday season. May the upcoming year bless you and your families with health, prosperity and happiness.

Housekeeping Matter

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.