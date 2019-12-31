Year 2019 On Seeking Alpha: Robert & Sam's Review

We look forward to next year on SA. Happy new year to everyone.

We sort these ideas by themes, as for you to recognize when we skillfully identified certain aspects, as well as when we made blunders.

It is time for us to review some of our best ideas as well as some of our worst.

Since coming back to SA in April, we have provided extensive coverage of dividend ideas.

Written by Robert & Sam Kovacs

Introduction

2019 marked the year both of us returned to Seeking Alpha. When we did, we merged both of our previous contributor accounts. Prior to this year, Sam hadn't published an article since May 2016, while Robert hadn't written in over a year. We came back with a clear goal: empower dividend investors to make better investment decisions. A broad and ambitious goal which we hope we have met through our extensive coverage of dividend stocks as well as various strategy articles which tackle different aspects of investing.

Source: Open Domain

It is now time for us to review our year. By doing so, we remain accountable for both our good and not so good ideas. Please note that all numbers shown are as of the 26th of December. What better use of Boxing Day than to write a Seeking Alpha article?

We will provide an overview of our strategy, then cover some of our best recommendations and some of our worst, highlighting benefits and drawbacks of our strategy. We reviewed each other's recommendations when preparing these articles. When you read "Sam did this or that", that's Robert writing. And vice versa.

Our Strategy

Before looking back at a few selected recommendations we made during the year, it is worth reminding investors of our investment strategy.

Our goal is to invest in a portfolio of dividend stocks which provides enough dividend income to cover all of our expenses in retirement. For Robert, retirement is very close, while for Sam, he is still a few decades away.

So we discard any stock which doesn't have a safe dividend.

We set out looking for stocks for which the mere dividend growth would provide sufficient income to meet our income targets. (For more on this read: "Dividend Investing For Individuals Like You & Me").

But we also consider that capital gains are insurance against lackluster dividend growth, since realizing gains on overvalued positions and reinvesting into undervalued positions is a surefire way to increase your income. However, while we actively prune our portfolio, most of the time we just hold. (For more on this read: "How To Sell Your Dividend Stocks To Increase Your Income").

Therefore we purchase dividend stocks when we believe they are attractively priced with regard to their dividend program and when we believe they are likely to beat the market over upcoming quarters. This introduces momentum into our stock picking process. (For more on this read: "Why We Stopped Buying Stocks On The Way Down").

We then hold these positions until any of the following happens:

The dividend program doesn't live up to our expectations. Example: Sam expected mid-single-digit dividend growth for J.M. Smucker (SJM). The announcement of a 3.5% dividend hike prompted Sam to review his investment. This revealed a previously overlooked change in SJM's competitivity which led to Sam selling his shares.

Example: Sam expected mid-single-digit dividend growth for J.M. Smucker (SJM). The announcement of a 3.5% dividend hike prompted Sam to review his investment. This revealed a previously overlooked change in SJM's competitivity which led to Sam selling his shares. There are fundamental shifts in our investment thesis.

Example: This year Rob liquidated one of his worst investments of the past years, L Brands (LB), avoiding another 25% decline.

The stock has become extremely overvalued (our favorite reason). Example: On June 21st Sam published the bold article on Starbucks (SBUX): "Starbucks is going higher", telling investors that it wasn't yet significantly overvalued. On the 28th of July Sam provided an update:

The stock is now up 19% since writing the article. I will be offloading part of my position this week. Keep in mind that my average cost was much lower. I wasn't expecting the stock to take off so rapidly. It is now trading at over 40x earnings, yielding only 1.45%, the opportunity cost of not taking gains is just too high. Happy investing, Sam

On the 26th SBUX had attained its high for the year, the share price has been struggling since.

This provides the perfect opportunity to lead into the next section.

Some Of Our Best Recommendations

Starbucks isn't an isolated case in timely recommendations we made this year. However, we'd like to remind investors that while we believe that skill accounts for a large portion of our successful investments, there is also a part of randomness.

Our most profitable trade

Case in hand with our most profitable trade this year. In late September, Robert suggested that Aircastle (AYR) was "Still One Of His Favorite Stocks". Within just a few weeks, Aircastle announced it was being acquired. This resulted in a 50% gain, which Robert realized in early-mid November.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While this sort of outcome is always welcome, there is no denying that we were clueless about this, as our Neutral outlook of AYR's share price suggests.

Our Utes Recommendations

However, when in April we recommended that investors go overweight utilities, we were well aware of what was going on. The decade-long bull market was making many investors jittery. 2019 saw massive equity outflows and a flight to security.

Increasing demand for utility stocks drove their prices up in 2019, like they were some high-flying tech stocks.

Robert's most successful ute recommendation was suggesting investors purchase Southern Energy (SO). Since recommending the stock in April, the stock has increased by more than 20%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Robert warned in April that he would consider selling his position when it approached $60. When that finally happened, he concluded he would be better off holding Southern, for the lack of other undervalued utility stocks to replace the position with.

Sam's most successful ute recommendation was when he suggested investors purchase shares of WEC Energy (WEC), which is up 17% since. In late October, he then suggested that the stock price had reached its full potential. It has lost all momentum since.

While we remain overweight utilities, we are struggling to find any new investment opportunities in the sector. One stock we believe is still fairly valued is DTE Energy (DTE).

The utility sector made for some of the best stocks to hold during the first three quarters of 2019, and we were grateful for being exposed to this wave.

Sam's Consumer Goods Recommendations

We can also note most of Sam's recommendations in Consumer Discretionary stocks.

Most recently, Sam recommended purchasing Ralph Lauren (RL) in late November, after having placed it on his watchlist in May.

Within a month, the stock is up 10% as bullishness entered the sector during the build up to Christmas.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This also happened in early October with Best Buy (BBY), when Sam suggested purchasing shares "while waiting for more confirmation". But before BBY's financials had much time to provide more confirmation, the investment community got behind BBY, bidding the stock up 35%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

His September recommendation to purchase Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) also provided market beating returns ever since as the stock increased 16%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Sam also exited his VFC position by October. Since explaining why, VFC has performed only as well as the S&P 500, suggesting a good decision to favor the 3 stocks highlighted above.

Robert's Energy Recommendations

Robert made some successful recommendations in the ever struggling energy stocks. It would have been too easy to suffer considerable losses in the sector. Consider that the median Energy stock is down 10% in the last six months and down 2% in the last three months.

Relative to the sector, even Robert's suggestion to purchase Chevron (CVX) in April doesn't look too bad. The stock is up 2% since then when including dividends.

Thankfully the dividend recommendations get better from here.

In May Robert shied away from investing in many Refiners. He wrote a piece suggesting investors avoid Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Since then, OXY dropped 25%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

He also suggested purchasing CVR Energy (CVI). Within weeks the stock shot up more than 20% before dropping the back to prior levels. CVR Energy increased its already massive 6-7% dividend by another 6.7%, which was welcome. Robert still believes CVR Energy remains a fantastic opportunity today.

It is his recommendation on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) which was particularly timely. After placing it on a watchlist in May, he recommended purchasing it in October.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Since VLO has beaten the S&P 500, increasing by more than 12%.

The energy sector remains tragically undervalued in different positions, as lots of uncertainty is baked into the prices. This has created several opportunities (many of which are still out there) to purchase quality assets at undervalued positions.

Avoiding Value traps

We've had some very good purchase recommendations, but we've also successfully avoided many falling knives, which would have burned your money at an impressive rate.

We mentioned avoiding OXY above, but there were many others which performed poorly following our recommendations.

We can note the Gap (GPS), which is down 20% since our very bearish article.

Source: Seeking Alpha

There is also Briggs & Stratton (BGS), which is down 40% and has slashed the dividend since our first warning.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Worse still would have been Tupperware (TUP), which is down 55% since our bearish article.

All in all, we've been on the right side of a large amount of recommendations, some of which were not mentioned here (like recommending purchasing AT&T (T) and Altria (MO). But that doesn't mean that our strategy has been flawless by any means. There have been a large number of decent recommendations, but then there have been a few bad ones. The next section goes through our blunders.

Some Of Our Worst Recommendations

We've mostly stayed away from "bad" investments, yet a pair of our holdings turned sour during the year. We'll get to them in a minute. But first we'd like to draw you to one of the setbacks of the way we approach investing.

Missing the bottom

The most common type of inefficiency that arises from our strategy is an inability to perfectly pinpoint bottoms and tops. The upside is that we've never found another strategy which offered this. Therefore we content ourselves with the next best thing: buying undervalued stocks with good momentum.

This usually means missing the bottom, which we have decided we prefer than mistakenly guessing the bottom only to see the stock decline a lot more in the next few weeks. This happened for Robert's recommendations with a couple of refiners. We simply thought that more negativity was in store for refiners. Robert published a piece where he suggested that Marathon Petroleum (MPC) would "get even cheaper". It never did. The stock is up 30% since.

Source: Seeking Alpha

A similar thing happened with Phillips 66 (PSX). While we recognized the stock was overvalued, we believed it would go down more. It didn't. Nonetheless, this still provided plenty of opportunities to purchase all the way up to $105, which we believed still provided good value. More opportunities between $100 and $105 are likely to present themselves in upcoming months.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Not realizing the full potential of shifting to utes.

While we profited grandly from doubling down on most of our utes in April, we didn't realize the extent to which the entire industry was bound to increase phenomenally. While we did very well with Southern, Dominion (NYSE:D) and WEC Energy, we missed out on adding shares of Xcel Energy (XEL) and NextEra Energy (NEE) to our portfolios. The latter is a real shame. We thought it was overvalued in April. It has gone up 30% since.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We failed to realize the extent to which the whole sector would have a great year. We didn't believe that investors would give no attention to value. Yet the truth is, increasingly, they don't. During past years, investors have been gaining their exposure to US equities from ETFs.

When they purchase a market cap weighted ETF like the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), they buy with no regard to the underlying price of the various holdings. This has provided an inflow of cash into the same 29 utilities, pushing them up for the first three quarters of the year.

Had we noticed the extent to which utilities would run up, we could have initiated positions in some of the stocks which we decided to shy away from.

If avoiding poor momentum stocks means you avoid the bottom, avoiding overvalued stocks means you often miss out on the top as well, avoiding stocks that look extremely overvalued, but which continue to increase.

One example is York Water (YORW). We've been bearish on the stock since our article in September, but the stock has increased 23% since our first warning.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While the price has disagreed with us, we still believe you'd be crazy to "touch YORW with a stick".

While missing the bottom and being out of the action doesn't cost us any money, there is an inefficiency. We would be better investors if we could purchase stocks when they were more undervalued without suffering increased downside volatility, and sell them closer to their tops.

We do enough to do well, and we sleep well at night knowing that we avoid stocks which are likely to decline and focus on those which are more likely to increase. And while we wait for that to happen, we collect growing dividend income which we reinvest in our portfolios.

We miss many opportunities but like Buffett would say (Is it really a yearly review article without at least one Buffett quote?):

"The stock market is a no-called-strike game. You don't have to swing at everything - you can wait for your pitch. The problem when you're a money manager is that your fans keep yelling, 'swing, you bum!'"

The "swing, you bum" part occurs to us as financial authors. Many of the stocks we analyze, and part of those we write on, our conclusion is "nope not now" or "nope not for us". Some of those go on to perform really well. We've learned to live with this.

The really bad recommendations

But then there are the few black sheep investments. Those which didn't go according to plan. Thankfully they have been few and far apart over the recent years. This year, two recommendations were really below par.

The first was Sam's recommendation to invest in J.M. Smucker. It would seem that momentum in SJM died just as the article was published. It then declined 17%, grew the dividend by less than we expected and posted a couple of mediocre quarters.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This led us to review this position in Sam's portfolio. The investment thesis had changed considerably, and Sam decided to exit the position, using the loss to offset some capital gains tax.

Then there was Foot Locker (FL). The footwear retailer remains one of Sam's favorite retail stocks, one that he believes is misunderstood. But just after Sam's recommendation to purchase FL in May, it tanked. The stock is down 27% since.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We apologize if you had to partake in these losses alongside Sam. When Sam reviewed the stock in November, there were no reasons to sell FL, or to believe the thesis had changed one bit.

Conclusion and Outlook for 2020

This brings us towards the end of this yearly review. As we enter 2020, we remain as cautious as we have been in 2019. We believe that we can build a portfolio of stocks which continues to do well throughout the bull market and will have less downside volatility during a recession than a broad index, like the S&P 500.

For a hypothetical idea of the sort of composite performance of our recommendations you can click here to view a portfolio of equal investments into each stock we recommend on Seeking Alpha.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This is very hypothetical since it only takes into consideration our Seeking Alpha recommendations, which aren't representative of our entire portfolios. It also groups together both our recommendations without any discerning for different goals and targets.

We have received multiple requests for model portfolios and real time transaction notifications. It is worth letting you know that we believe we want to leverage Seeking Alpha's platform to bring you such thing in 2020.

So if you enjoyed reading our recommendations in 2019, thank you for being part of this great community. We wish you all a happy new year, and the best success in your investment-related endeavors.

If you're looking forward to our 2020 recommendations, make sure you have clicked the orange "follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVI, VLO, FL, DKS, BBY, RL, DTE, WEC, SO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: What we refer to as recommendations are our broad views of certain stocks. In no case is the information available investment advice, nor should it be construed as such. Past performance can't guarantee future results, and you should always do your own due diligence and consult a professional if you need assistance.