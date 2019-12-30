Union Pacific Is Still Overpriced

The flipside is that the stock is expensive, as EV/EBITDA is around a decade high.

The previous time I covered Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), a stalwart of the American railroad industry, was in September 2019, when I concluded that despite robust fundamentals and almost dominant market position, UNP was not a screaming "Buy," as its multiples were too stretched; record-high valuation multiplied downside risks which mounted amid the economic slowdown concerns.

Since then, the stock performance has been strong, as the price rose ~9.7%, partly thanks to robust Q3 results and an all-time high reported operating ratio. Another catalyst was the U.S.-China trade talks, which inspired confidence a deep and protracted recession would be staved off. As a consequence, EV/EBITDA of UNP crept close to a decade high.

Its 2019 performance was even better, as the stock outperformed the S&P 500, but only by around two percent.

Data by YCharts

In the article, I will review Union Pacific one more time and delve into its Q3 results to decide if it deserves a re-rating and if the valuation became more compelling and apt to initiate a position.

Q3 and 9M figures

So, let's begin with operating ratio, a closely-watched metric that is considered to reflect the health of a railroad company and management's skills in meticulous optimization of expenses.

Frankly, I am impressed with the company's commitment to continuous cost reduction, its discipline, and consistency; it is not that easy to achieve an all-time quarterly record operating ratio, which tumbled to 59.5% in Q3 2019. Undoubtedly, the company had to sacrifice something; the record was partly achieved with the help of layoffs, as the corporation has been grappling for every basis point of its operating margin. I'm not going to question its approach, as UNP has been doing its best to mitigate risks and to stave off the profit recession amid sliding volumes and lower revenue.

So, Union Pacific is successfully executing the Unified Plan 2020. One of the milestones is the operating ratio below 60% in 2020, which was confirmed in the presentation. And I have no reason to question it. UNP has been delivering on its promises, enhancing locomotive productivity, reducing freight car terminal dwell, and improving freight car velocity. And I hope it will continue to do so.

Now let's touch upon revenue. Q3 total operating revenues dropped by 6.95%, and TTM revenues were down 1.2%. At the same time, fuel costs together with purchased services & materials and compensation & benefits were radically cut. So, 9M operating income and net income edged higher; unfortunately, the pressure on the top line led to Q3 EBIT and net profit contraction even despite all the measures to cut costs.

The fly in the ointment is that 9M 2019 net operating cash flow weakened, as the company significantly reduced accounts payable and also paid $115 million in taxes. As a result of the unfavorable working capital change, net CFFO dropped 1.7%. Inorganic free cash flow has also slightly weakened, but the silver lining is that the 9M dividend was still covered 1.96x.

The pressure on the top line of UNP is not going to ease. For a broader context, according to the AAR data, during the week ended December 21, total carloads plunged 11.5% compared to the same week in 2018, while total traffic contracted 10.5%. Coal carloads slipped 23.2%. Growing petroleum and petroleum products carloads (+5.3% vs. 2018) failed to offset the overall decline. So, the pressure on the operating revenue of UNP is still intense; analysts anticipate Q4 revenue to fall 7.2%, while 2020 revenue could recuperate slightly and increase, but only by 2.7%.

A more in-depth look at capital efficiency

In the previous article, I briefly discussed Union Pacific's free cash flow and the return on capital. Now I suppose it is worth delving deeper and assessing its Cash Return on Total Capital across 10 previous financial years to gain more insights that can help my readers in their equity research routine.

I have computed its CROTC by dividing net cash flow from operations by averaged total capital (the sum of shareholder equity and debt). I have also calculated FCF ROTC using inorganic FCF (net CFFO less CF used in investing activities) in the numerator and average TC in the denominator.

Here are the results:

CROTC, Total Capital, and Revenue

FCF ROTC, Total Capital, and Revenue. Author's creation. Raw data were taken from Seeking Alpha. Bubble size reflects the average total capital.

The takeaways:

The company has been increasing its average total capital consistently since 2010; equity, however, was volatile. So, apparently, the total capital has been climbing higher, mostly due to the increasing debt. As you can see, in 2015-2016, revenue retreated substantially compared to 2014, which led to depressed valuation and a sell-off. Meanwhile, even during this challenging period, the company delivered a ~22% cash return on total capital, which is a prodigious result that deserves a round of applause. LTM CROTC is not the highest since 2010, but it is explainable. The main culprit, as I have already clarified above, is working capital, which I anticipate to normalize going forward. Though the company generated only $0.2 per dollar of total capital and the result is lower than $0.21 in 2018, I still reckon its double-digit CROTC deserves high praise. At the same time, UNP also generated $0.12 in inorganic FCF per every dollar of TC, which proves the company is highly efficient.

Valuation is still generous

EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT, and EV/Sales are close to a decade high. And if something goes wrong, the stock is not priced for a disaster. That is really a gnawing concern.

I have been pondering the option to buy some railroad stocks, and UNP was the favorite, but I will not add it to the portfolio simply because I do not want to overpay.

With anticipated revenue growth of ~2.7% in 2020, these lofty multiples are by no means justified. Of course, analysts are bullish on UNP's 2020 EPS (thanks to phenomenal operating ratio and continuous productivity enhancements); they forecast a low-double-digit growth every year from 2020 to 2024, and this might partly explain the inflated valuation.

Now let's briefly examine the group of comparable companies:

CSX Corporation (CSX), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP), Kansas City Southern (KSU), and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC).

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha

This chart shows that in the peer group UNP is an absolute champion regarding revenue, and it also competes with Canadian Pacific Railway regarding Return on Total Capital, partly because CP has a better operating ratio, but it is a much smaller player.

So, in this sense, UNP might deserve an EV/EBIT multiple higher than the peer group average.

Final thoughts

I am by no means bearish on UNP in the long term. A few industry trends I enumerated in the previous coverage instill confidence that in 10-plus years, revenue and profits of Union Pacific will expand steadily, pushing the share price higher.

At the moment, UNP exerts muscles and drastically cuts its opex, pushing locomotive productivity to the extremes. The company has excellent capital efficiency, substantial inorganic free cash flow, which had not dived to sub-zero levels in the 2010s, and cemented market position. Sure, no one company can replicate 32,236 route miles of railroad infrastructure.

But, frankly, the stock is overpriced, and if 2020 is hit with an unpredicted event or reinvigorated recession fears, EV/EBITDA will shrink. We had already seen it in 2015.

Also, given the inflated valuation, at these levels, the stock is also not a "Buy" from the dividend investing perspective.

UNP still does not offer an even meager margin of safety. The stock is a "Hold."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.