Life Is Boring In Currency Land

The difference between highs and lows has oscillated between 10 and 25 cents for the last two decades. However, the range over the last 52 weeks has been less than seven cents.

The VXY-G7, the JP Morgan Index of G7 currency volatility is at 5.5 after having averaged 10.1 since 1992. That reading places it in the lowest 1% of observations for the series.

Originally published on December 23, 2019

By Alberto J. Boquin, CFA

In a year marked with a number of momentous geopolitical headlines, currency markets are unfazed. Measures of currency volatility are plumbing multi-decade lows. The VXY-G7, the JP Morgan Index of G7 currency volatility - a sort of "VIX equivalent" for currencies - is at 5.5 after having averaged 10.1 since 1992. That reading places it in the lowest 1% of observations for the series. Let's use a more concrete example. You can look at EUR-USD spot and look back at the prior 52 weeks of highs and lows and subtract them to determine a range. The difference between highs and lows has oscillated between 10 and 25 cents for the last two decades. There were two exceptional moments when the range was much wider at 35 cents: in 2008, when oil approached $150 a barrel, and 2014, when the European Central Bank introduced quantitative easing. The range over the last 52 weeks has been less than seven cents (see Chart 1). What gives?

For one, it's not just currency markets. Other asset classes also remain "priced for boring." The VIX index, which measures S&P 500 equity volatility, has spent the year in the low teens. Dollar rate volatility derived from swaption prices had a hiccup related to repo market troubles but is dropping back to cycle lows. Credit spreads in the U.S. and emerging markets are differentiating little between credit ratings, with some notable exceptions.

This begs the question, is there something wrong with volatility markets? It depends. By some measures, macro volatility is pretty low as well. To keep it simple, we can look at quarterly releases of annual gross domestic product for the same seven economies in the VXYG7 and take the difference between the fastest- and slowest-growing economy. On this simple measure, the differentiation among G7 economies is the lowest it's been in the post-Lehman era (Chart 2). To be fair, if one incorporates more nuanced measures of macro volatility, it suggests currency volatility is overshooting to the downside relative to the macro backdrop.

One likely culprit for the low-volatility environment is the global search for yield. When a U.S. dollar portfolio of safe haven assets yields less than 2%, it can be tempting to enter short volatility strategies to pick up an extra 50 basis points. Normally, speculative participants would be on the other side of the trade, buying volatility. For example, current options pricing means that you can make money buying options if EUR-USD moves more than five cents in either direction. However, the recent past suggests that is unlikely. More importantly, because low volatility tends to persist and the 2014 experience is fresh on everyone's mind, there are not as many willing volatility buyers as one would expect. One widely held assumption in the market is that major central banks are unlikely to adjust policy drastically in 2020; any surprises in this front would likely set the low in volatility. To paraphrase John Maynard Keynes, "Volatility markets can remain boring longer than you can stay solvent."

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.