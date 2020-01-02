Canopy Growth Is Best Of Breed In Cannabis: How To Buy It With Lower Risk

CGC is best of breed in the cannabis sector, but does it matter?

Marijuana, cannabis, or whatever you want to call it, is one of the big global themes of the 21st century. Canopy Growth (CGC) is best of breed in cannabis, but is this a sector we want to invest in? I explain how to buy CGC for close to the price of the cash on its balance sheet.

(Note: all $ figures in CDN, except for per share numbers which are in USD, unless otherwise noted)

The Bubble Finally Pops, But Is It Done?

Cannabis stocks have been taken to the woodshed in 2019.

With price declines ranging from 60% to 90%, it certainly looks like the bubble has popped. But is it still a bubble?

The reason for the decline suggests that the issues are structural. However, the global opportunity looks compelling even if the problems seen in Canada seem bound to repeat.

The Global Opportunity

Cannabis is legal in Canada, and legalization of medical use is a growing trend globally:

CGC has been marketed as being positioned for the global opportunity, as it has been working hard to gain entrance to cannabis markets abroad.

The most important market is that of the United States, which CGC plans to enter through their acquisition of Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF):

Hemp has been legalized in the United States, making cannabidiol (‘CBD’) the big current market. CGC looks to add CBD to a variety of products including alcohol and sleep aids:

As a frequent user of CBD for my chronic neck pain, I can vouch for the optimism for CBD. At the same time, I am puzzled by the prospect of CBD in alcohol - why would a combination be needed when I could simply take a pill then drink alcohol separately?

It’s easy to get lost dreaming about the bright future for CGC. However, are the actual financial results exposing a hole in the thesis?

Broken Business Model?

Dreams often differ greatly from reality. Recent financial results suggest that supply and demand are still relevant themes, even in the cannabis space.

CGC saw pricing for business-to-business dry cannabis sales, which form the majority of their revenues, decline to $6.32 per gram, a decline of 15.6% from $7.48 just one quarter ago. Declining pricing is happening across the board. Peer Tilray (TLRY) saw their average net selling price per gram drop from $8.26 the year prior down to $4.32. Peer Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) disclosed wholesale prices of just $3.46 per gram. It appears that logic still prevails: when many major players have huge production capacity, it makes sense that prices must come down.

The irony is that previously, investors appeared to be buying names which were boosting capacity - in hindsight, this has proven to be naive.

This does raise the important question: are these firms just very expensive farmers? What is the differentiating element that will stop the bleeding in pricing? Considering that ACB has stated that it costs them $0.85 per gram for production, these declines in price per gram are having devastating impacts on gross margins.

CGC also took a $32.7 million charge primarily for returns, which caused gross margins to turn negative. This appears due to CGC having anticipated a greater demand for soft gel products - fellow contributor and Cannabis expert Jonathan Cooper recently wrote a great piece discussing those execution issues.

CGC has guided to be profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis by Q4 FY21 and net income positive between three and five years. These look like lofty goals considering that the $359 million cash flow burn over the past two quarters still exceeds revenues of $167 million. It isn’t clear if we will see material operating leverage or simply see profitability continue to decline. Does this make CGC uninvestable, or is there a way to buy CGC at a lower risk?

Buying CGC For Almost Nothing (The Price Of Cash)

Why do I consider CGC to be best of breed in the cannabis space? I should state upfront that this title perhaps does not mean so much given the red flags being raised about the business model with regards to the declining profitability. That said, CGC ended the quarter with $2.7 billion in cash and equivalents, and the company states that their “Canadian Infrastructure and global M&A programs are substantially completed. (CGC Earnings Release)”

While I am uncertain if there’s a way to differentiate between two producers of the same cannabis product at this point, a large cash hoard is quantifiable. The mounting losses seen across the space may enable CGC to take advantage through consolidation.

CGC has 347 million shares outstanding. This puts their market cap at around US$6.2 billion, which is an incredible number considering their low margin profile, low revenue base, and high cash burn rate. At the same time, this suggests that the $2.7 billion in cash is worth about $7.80 per share, or US$5.88 per share. The actual value is probably lower than that since CGC continues to issue shares aggressively.

What if we could buy CGC for less than $7.50 per share? Would that yield a margin of safety on a very risky stock?

If we set aside $750 in cash, then we could sell cash covered puts with a strike price of $7.50 expiring on January 15, 2021, for $1.00 each. This means that we agree to buy CGC for $7.50 until January 15, 2021. In return, we are paid $1.00 per share upfront, for a 13% return. If CGC closes above $7.50, then we just make $1.00 per share - otherwise, our cost basis for CGC is $6.50 per share. This valuation would be assigning very little to CGC’s core businesses after netting out cash. We can see how this strategy would perform in comparison with the stock:

This strategy is more conservative than buying the stock outright because we would lose significantly less in all scenarios, but the tradeoff is that our upside is capped at 13%. Theoretically, we would be buying their cannabis business for less than $2 per share, or about US$700 million. There are, however significant risks with this strategy.

Risks To Cash Secured Put Strategy

CGC is very likely to continue burning through cash. Besides their $200 million quarterly cash burn rate, CGC has also proven to be very acquisitive in the past. It’s possible that by January of 2021, CGC could have already used up all $2.7 billion of cash on the balance sheet. Management did state that their Canadian infrastructure and global M&A were substantially completed, but no promises have been made. As a result, those using this cash secured put strategy in order to buy CGC based on cash may be disappointed.

If CGC does burn through the cash, would one want to own the underlying business? Based on the optimistic outlook and growth potential, the answer might be yes. Based on the deterioration in price per gram, ownership of the underlying business might look unappealing. ACB can produce dry cannabis at the cost of $0.85 per gram, which is not so far from their selling prices. This is currently looking like a low margin business that, due to the immense hype, is being valued at lofty multiples.

Is a 13% return enough for such a risky stock? I’d argue that it isn’t, considering the high volatility in their financial results and acquisitive activity. I don’t expect many cannabis investors to find this strategy appealing as the investor base seems to be of two categories, one being the “only focus on the long term” and the other being “find the greater fool.”

Bottomline

I’m not buying shares in CGC until I see stability in wholesale prices - but I’m not sure if that will ever happen. The strategy I laid out would theoretically buy into CGC with a considerable margin of safety, but that margin of safety looks likely to evaporate as CGC funds its ongoing losses and continues its spending spree. The current financial results from the Canadian cannabis space have not inspired confidence that any firm has or can build a competitive advantage. In the past, I’ve advised against investing in the sector but received substantial pushback stating that I was underestimating the growth potential. Now that we have real, hard numbers to work with, investors are best advised to base their projections on current facts rather than hopes and dreams.

