The 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats To Buy For The Next Decade

LOW is 14% overvalued for 2020, but just an 8% pullback away from a reasonable price. Its rapid growth rate makes it one of the best watchlist stocks on Wall Street and a top priority for my portfolio.

MO, ABBV, FRT, and CAT are reasonably or attractively priced for 2020. Each is likely to deliver safe and growing dividends over time as well as market-beating returns from current valuations.

While a pullback/correction are highly probable in 2020, there are still great aristocrats and kings you can safely buy for 2020 and beyond.

Dividend aristocrats have been red hot as well, with the average aristocrat and king 20% and 27% overvalued, respectively.

The S&P 500 is up 500% since March 2009. The best year for stocks since 1995 means the broader market is 16% overvalued.

(Source: imgflip)

I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

3 Exciting Buys I Just Made For My Retirement Portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings).

The best dividend Kings and Aristocrats to buy now.

My "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watchlist from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

I've also broken out the "Why Valuation ALWAYS Matters" intro to this series.

It's Been A Fantastic Decade For Stocks...

What a decade it's been for long-term investors.

Longest And Most Lucrative Bull Market In US History

(Source: YCharts)

Since bottoming during the Great Recession, the S&P 500 is up 500%. Along the way, we've faced the historically normal amount of volatility.

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

Volatility is normal, healthy and the cost of investing in the best-performing asset class in history.

(Source: imgflip)

Here's the historical data on pullbacks, corrections, bear markets, and severe bear markets.

(Sources: Guggenheim Partners, Ned Davis Research)

Since 1945 (and 2009) we've averaged a 5+% pullback/correction every six months. Pullbacks average a 7% decline over one month and take an average of a month to recover new record highs.

Corrections average four times longer, with double the peak decline.

Bear markets average once per decade and are usually associated with recessions (13-month recession risk 25%).

Severe bear markets average once per 25 years and are almost always triggered by some major catalyst like

The 1970s' oil shock/double-digit inflation/stagflation

2001's dot-com crash (highest valuations in history)

Financial Crisis (worst since the Great Depression)

Market timing is something that only works in theory, not practice.

(Source: imgflip)

Dalbar is an analyst firm that has been doing annual Quantitative Analysis of Investor Behavior studies since 1994:

Analysis of investor fund flows compared to market performance further supports the argument that investors are unsuccessful at timing the market. Market upswings rarely coincide with mutual fund inflows while market downturns do not coincide with mutual fund outflows." -Dalbar Investor Study (emphasis added)

Want to see what actual market timing achieves for average investors?

(Source: Dalbar)

6% CAGR underperformance over the last 30 years. The same is true of bond investors jumping in and out of mutual funds based on trying to guess where interest rates are going next.

(Source: CNBC)

(Sources: St. Louis Federal Reserve, CNBC, Jamie Dimon)

The greatest banker in the world, who has access to an army of quants, supercomputer models and better financial information than pretty much anyone on the planet, can't predict long-term interest rates over a one- to two-year period.

If you think you can do better, you're wrong. In 2019 a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio returned 13%. Anyone who panic-sold during the December crash and ditched bonds too expecting soaring interest rates suffered losses.

Over the last 30 years, a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio delivered 6% CAGR inflation-adjusted returns. The market timing 60/40 investor achieved 0% CAGR absolute returns and -2.65% CAGR adjusted for inflation.

In other words, during the greatest bond bull market in history, and a period when stocks rose 18 fold, these investors saw their wealth shrink by 55%.

(Source: Dalbar, Lance Roberts)

I can't stress enough that market timing is the single worst thing you can do.

Proper diversification and risk management is the most important component to achieving long-term success. It's the cornerstone of a sleep well at night, or SWAN, portfolio that lets you remain disciplined no matter what the economy or market is doing.

...And Dividend Aristocrats Have Done Great As Well

(Source: Ploutos) ABBV total returns since spin-off 18.9% CAGR

Just one dividend aristocrat asset manager (and 7/11 average quality) Franklin Resources (BEN) has lost investors money over the past decade. While not all aristocrats matched the S&P 500's 13.5% CAGR performance over the last 10 years, about half did equal to or better than the broader market.

Are the aristocrats and kings now overvalued? You bet.

Average dividend aristocrat is 20% overvalued right now

Average dividend king is 27% overvalued

But just because most aristocrats are overpriced and thus facing high short-medium-term volatility risk doesn't mean you can't still find aristocrats and kings trading at reasonable or downright attractive prices right now.

My Approach To Valuing And Recommending Stocks

See this article for an in-depth explanation of how and why the Dividend Kings value companies and estimate realistic 5-year CAGR total return potentials.

In summary, here is what our valuation model is built on:

5-year average yield

13-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average P/E ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average price/operating cash flow (FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

These metrics represent pretty much every company fundamental on which intrinsic value is based. Not every company can be usefully analyzed by each one (for example, EPS is meaningless for REITs, MLPs, yieldCos, and most LPs). But the idea is that each industry appropriate metric will give you an objective idea of what people have been willing to pay for a company.

I line up the expected and realistic growth rates of companies with time horizons of similar growth, thus minimizing the risk of "this time being different" and overestimating the intrinsic value of a company.

I maintain 10 total valuation lists, covering:

49 level 11/11 quality Super SWANs (the best dividend stocks in America which collectively have tripled the market's annual returns over the past 25 years)

All the Dividend Kings

All the Dividend Aristocrats

All safe (level 8+ quality) midstream MLPs and C-corps

All safe monthly dividend stocks

All DK model portfolio holdings

Our Top Weekly Buy List

Our Master Valuation/Total Return Potential List (328 companies and counting)

It's from these lists that I present the 5 best aristocrats and kings to buy for 2020.

The 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats & Kings To Buy For 2020

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, YCharts, GuruFocus, YieldChart, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Altria: The Highest Yielding Dividend King For 2020

(Source: YCharts)

Since it bottomed on September 19th at the peak of the "vapocalypse," Altria has been on fire. The $4.5 billion write-down of Juul, as well as management lowering its long-term growth guidance to 5% to 8% CAGR, has decreased the company's fair value, specifically in the EBITDA and EBIT metrics, due to a 22%, and 21% decrease in 2019, per FactSet consensus.

I'll be updating Altria in the future after earnings come out to verify that the estimates remain at their currently much lower levels than previously anticipated.

MO Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 4.37% $77 $85 $90 13-Year Median Yield 4.95% $68 $75 $80 25-Year Average Yield 5.17% $65 $72 $76 Earnings 15.0 $67 $71 $75 Operating Cash Flow 15.0 $64 $66 $71 EBITDA 6.0 $36 $37 NA EBIT 6.3 $37 $38 $41 EV/EBITDA 6.0 $36 $37 NA Average $56 $60 $72

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, YCharts, GuruFocus, YieldChart)

However, Altria remains a good buy at its current 10% discount to 2020 fair value, and its growth profile shows it's likely to remain one of the best performing aristocrats you can buy for the long-term.

Altria Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 6.4% CAGR

Reuters 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 6.2% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 5.8% CAGR

Management guidance: 5% to 8% CAGR

Long-term historical growth: 8.6% CAGR over the last 20 years

Realistic long-term growth range: 4% to 8% CAGR

Historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 15 to 18 PE

Since Altria is now likely to grow slower than in the past, I use a hybrid approach to valuing it, using either its own historical valuation metrics or the Carnevale/Graham rules of thumb built into F.A.S.T Graphs.

Conservative Long-Term Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The low end of the company's growth range would still justify the low end of its historical 15 to 18 PE ratio. If Altria grows 1% slower than the low end of management guidance (what Morningstar expects), then it is likely still capable of 13% CAGR long-term total returns.

Compared to the 2% to 7% CAGR long-term returns most asset managers expect from the S&P 500, or 4% to 6% CAGR the Gordon Dividend Growth Model predicts. Even after a 27% rally Altria still very strong returns from a defensive dividend king offering a safe and steadily growing yield of nearly 7%.

Upper End Of Long-Term Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Altria achieves the high end of management growth guidance and returns to the upper range of fair value, then it could deliver over 20% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Analyst Consensus Medium-Term Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here's the medium-term base case for Altria, using actual consensus adjusted EPS estimates through 2022 and applying the low end historical fair value PE of 15. 70% total returns over the next three years represents one of the best blue-chip potentials you can find on Wall Street today.

AbbVie: The Highest-Yielding And Most Undervalued Dividend Aristocrat For 2020

(Source: YCharts)

Since bottoming in mid-August, AbbVie has become a Wall Street darling once more. That's because at its recent bottom AbbVie was trading at just 7 times 2019's adjusted EPS consensus (which is in-line with management' guidance).

A PE of 7 is what Ben Graham estimated would be fair value for a company that is expected to grow at -2% to -3% CAGR forever.

2019 EPS growth consensus: 13% (also management guidance)

2020 EPS growth consensus: 8%

2021 EPS growth consensus: 8%

2022 EPS growth consensus: 10% (nine Humira biosimilars hit US market)

Here is what analysts actually expect, according to FactSet Research. Allergan (AGN) is expected to be 10% accretive immediately within a year, and $2 billion in cost synergies are expected over the first three years, representing 10% additional EPS growth spread out over that time.

What's most interesting with those EPS forecasts is that 2022 is the year nine Humira biosimilars hit the US and yet the five analysts currently providing 2022 forecasts expect double-digit earnings growth that year.

Of course, we must always take forecasts with a healthy grain of salt, especially in an industry where drug trial failures, patent expirations, and annual peak sales are educated guesstimates at best.

What is AbbVie worth in 2020 that still makes it a very strong today?

ABBV Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 3.69% $128 $143 $157 7-Year Median Yield 3.21% $147 $164 $180 7-Year Average Yield 3.77% $125 $140 $154 Earnings 14.5 $140 $152 $168 Owner Earnings 13.9 $133 $152 NA Operating Cash Flow 13.4 $123 $141 $139 EBITDA 10.9 $129 $134 NA EBIT 12.3 $134 $144 $159 EV/EBITDA 10.9 $129 $134 NA Average $132 $145 $160

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, YCharts, GuruFocus, YieldChart)

Due to AbbVie's obvious risk profile, including Humira patent expirations and biosimilar competition, the market has NEVER valued this stock at a premium as Bristol-Myers (BMY) has enjoyed (19 to 22 PE). Rather it's historically traded at valuations appropriate for much slower-growing companies, which is what the long-term analyst consensus expects.

The Graham/Carnevale fair value rule of thumb is that 15 times earnings and cash flow are "reasonable and sound" for even modestly growing companies. I use the historical multiples investors have actually paid for earnings, cash flow, and dividends to estimate ABBV's 2020 fair value of between $123 and $147. The average of $132 is my reasonable estimate of what its expected fundamentals are worth next year.

AbbVie Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 3.5% CAGR

Reuters 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 3.7% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 3.0% CAGR

Long-term historical growth: 13.5% CAGR over the last 7 years

Realistic long-term growth range: 2% to 5% CAGR

Historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 14 to 15 PE

Note that AbbVie has a fantastic track record of beating expectations, having done so in 11 of the last 12 quarters.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In fact, in the 28 quarterly earnings reports it's had, management has beaten and raised its own guidance 15 times. In other words, I expect that AbbVie will likely be able to grow faster than that 3% to 4% that most analysts expect over time.

But for the sake of conservatism, I use a 2% to 5% growth range to estimate what kind of long-term total returns you can expect after a 45% rally.

Conservative Long-Term Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If AbbVie grows at just 2% over time, then its fair value PE, based on the Graham/Carnevale fair value formula, is just 12.5. That's what results in just 8% CAGR long-term total returns.

But remember that the optimistic long-term S&P 500 forecast from today's valuations is just 7%, meaning AbbVie should be a market beater that yields about three times as much.

Upper End Of Long-Term Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If AbbVie grows 5% and trades at the upper end of its fair value range (and the 15 rule of thumb), then it could more than double your investment over the next five years.

But we can't forget that AbbVie's AGN acquisition is expected to drive about 10% EPS growth through 2022, so in reality, the above forecast range is likely conservative.

Analyst Consensus Medium-Term Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Applying AbbVie's historical 14.5 PE to the actual consensus forecast through 2022 shows the highest yielding dividend aristocrat (under the S&P's grandfather spin-off rule) could double your investment over just the next three years.

Federal Realty: The Most Undervalued Dividend King For 2020

Due to 3% expected growth in 2020, FRT's fair value is up just $1 for next year. However, FRT has also underperformed in 2019, meaning that this 11/11 quality Super SWAN dividend king remains the best buy of any dividend king in 2020.

(Source: YCharts)

Mind you FRT is just 11% undervalued for 2020's expected fundamentals and just three dividend kings are trading at fair value or better.

FRT Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 2.85% $147 $153 $164 13-Year Median Yield 2.98% $141 $147 $157 FFO 23.1 $152 $161 $171 AFFO 28.4 $154 $162 $169 EBITDA 16.8 $143 $151 NA EBIT 27.2 $121 $116 $114 EV/EBITDA 16.8 $143 $151 NA Average $143 $149 $155

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, YCharts, GuruFocus, YieldChart)

But in terms of REITs, there are few with a better combination of quality, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential. Most REITs grow 3% to 5% over time, and FRT is likely to grow 6% to 7%.

Federal Realty Trust Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 6.0% CAGR

Reuters 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 6.7% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 4.5% CAGR

Management guidance: 6+%

Long-term historical growth: 5.0% CAGR over the last 20 years

Realistic long-term growth range: 5% to 7%

Historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 20 to 23 FFO

FRT's main growth engine is the $1.4 billion redevelopment backlog, with $700 million already under construction. It also has a shadow backlog that analysts expect to replenish that at the rate of $400 million to $450 million per year.

Given management's guidance of 7.5% cash yields on investment that equates to long-term organic growth potential of 6% to 7% over time. That justifies the "6+% CAGR" long-term growth guidance from a management team that is VERY good at delivering long-term guidance.

Conservative Long-Term Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

But even if FRT grows 1% slower than guidance or what analysts expect, then the low end of its fair value range should still deliver 8% CAGR market-beating long-term returns.

Upper End Of Long-Term Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Analysts expect FRT's growth to accelerate in 2022 to 7%, and if it can maintain that rate, then the upper end of fair value delivers about 14% CAGR long-term returns from the only Super SWAN Dividend King REIT in the world.

FRT's growth potential is backloaded as you can see from the FactSet consensus estimates.

2019 FFO/share growth consensus: 2%

2020 consensus: 3%

2021 consensus: 6%

2022 consensus: 7%

The timing of its redevelopment backlog is the main reason that growth is expected to pick up in 2021 and beyond.

Analyst Consensus Medium-Term Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Applying those medium-term consensus estimates to the low end of FRT's fair value range gives us a consensus forecast of 8% CAGR for this modestly growing dividend king (though fast for a REIT).

Lowe's: The Highest Long-Term Total Return Potential Dividend King For 2020

(Source: YCharts)

Lowe's has tracked the market higher, though with plenty of volatility surrounding earnings reports. I bought my initial position in this 11/11 Super SWAN dividend king on June 26th at $99, and the Dividend Kings' Fortress portfolio bought it at $98.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Lowe's has rallied 22% from that price and is now 14% overvalued. A reasonable price for Lowe's is a 4% premium or less, meaning $110 or better.

LOW Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 1.64% $134 $146 $165 13-Year Median Yield 1.67% $132 $144 $162 Earnings 20.2 $115 $136 $153 Owner Earnings 17.0 $124 $149 $160 Operating Cash Flow 12.5 $71 $96 $104 EBITDA 9.0 $87 $96 $104 EBIT 11.8 $95 $106 $114 EV/EBITDA 9.0 $87 $96 $104 Average $106 $121 $133

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, YCharts, GuruFocus, YieldChart)

LOW is an 8% pullback away from a "reasonable" buy price. We could easily see that next year given the broader market is very likely to have a pullback or correction in 2020.

Why am I so bullish on Lowe's? Because of the growth profile created by the excellent management team's multi-year turnaround effort.

(Source: investor presentation)

Low's $3 billion efficiency improvement plan, when combined with the youth boom of 151 million Millennials and Gen Zers starting families over the next 20 years, bodes well for Lowe's long-term growth prospects.

"As Gens Y and Z combine in the workforce, these two outsized generations could power higher consumption, wages and housing demand, all pillars of GDP growth." - Morgan Stanley

Millennials and Gen Z are double the population of the Baby Boomers, and the housing market is a coiled spring that's due for a very strong coming decade or two.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Thus it's not surprising that Lowe's has one of the highest expected growth rates of any dividend king or blue chip company.

Lowe's Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 15.6% CAGR

Reuters 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 15.9% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 15.6% CAGR

Long-term historical growth: 14.4% CAGR over the last 20 years

Realistic long-term growth range: 11% to 16% CAGR

Historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 19 to 21 PE

Conservative Long-Term Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Lowe's grows much slower than expected and trades at the low end of its fair value range, then it's still capable of double-digit long-term returns, even from its current overvalued level.

Upper End Of Long-Term Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If it grows EPS 16% CAGR and returns to the upper end of fair value, then Lowe's is likely to be one of the best-performing aristocrats of the next five years.

Analyst Consensus Medium-Term Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the next three years, applying the 20-year 20.4 PE to analyst consensus EPS for 2022 results in 19% CAGR medium-term returns. And that's from today's 14% overvalued price.

Each 5% decline boosts long-term returns by 1% CAGR and medium-term potential returns about 2% CAGR. A 2020 Low's correction would make this fast-growing dividend king Super SWAN a good buy or strong buy that could deliver well over 20% CAGR long-term total returns.

Caterpillar: The Highest Long-Term Total Return Potential Dividend Aristocrat For 2020

(Source: YCharts)

Since its late August lows, CAT has been on a rocket ride, rewarding value investors for being "greedy when others were fearful".

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

That includes our Deep Value portfolio which was buying CAT hand over fist during its most recent correction, caused by rising recession fears and trade war angst.

We bought it seven times in total and are thus sitting on a 22% total return after just a few months. That equates to an annualized return of 151%. While that's not sustainable over several years, the point is that you can achieve returns on par with the best investors in history with opportunistic investing in fast-growing Super SWAN dividend aristocrats.

(Source: Investor presentation)

All while enjoying a very safe and rapidly growing dividend. Management expects to raise the payout 7% to 9% per year through 2023.

What's management's plan for delivering that impressive dividend growth (5% to 7% is S&P 500's historical dividend growth)?

(Source: BIP investor presentation)

Over the long-term global infrastructure spending is set to be the single biggest secular economic mega-trend in human history.

(Source: CAT investor presentation)

Meanwhile, CAT is rapidly growing its aftermarket business, which has higher margins and more stable cash flow.

Caterpillar Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 12.5% CAGR

Reuters 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 1.5% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 10.4% CAGR

Long-term historical growth: 10.4% CAGR over the last 20 years

Realistic long-term growth range: 8% to 13% CAGR

Historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 15 to 18 PE

The result is that I and most analysts agree that CAT will grow at double digits for not just years, but likely decades to come.

Conservative Long-Term Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

At the low end of its total return potential range, CAT could nearly double your investment over the next five years.

Upper End Of Long-Term Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

At the upper end of its growth range and the upper end of fair value, CAT could potentially triple your investment.

Analyst Consensus Medium-Term Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Of course, CAT's expected growth is -3% in 2019 and -2% in 2020, due to the effects of the tariff conflict. Not until 2021 is growth expected to accelerate to high single digits. But if CAT trades at its 20-year average PE of 17.1 by then, it could deliver nearly 18% CAGR total returns over the next two years.

What about its valuation?

CAT Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value 2020 2021 5-Year Average Yield 3.04% $136 $152 13-Year Median Yield 2.50% $165 $185 25-Year Average Yield 2.56% $161 $180 Earnings 17.1 $182 $197 Operating Cash Flow 8.8 $113 $115 Free Cash Flow 18.6 $204 $238 EBITDA 6.9 $115 $119 EBIT 10.9 $144 $150 EV/EBITDA 6.9 $115 $119 Average $148 $162

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, YCharts, GuruFocus, YieldChart)

Free cash flow is expected to soar 51% in 2020 and 17% in 2021. That's due to management aggressively cutting expenses to meet lower demand caused by the tariff conflict.

Today CAT is trading at 2020's fair value, but for Super SWANs like this, that's sufficient to make it a good buy.

Quality Score (Out of 11) Example Good Buy Discount To Fair Value Strong Buy Discount Very Strong Buy Discount 7 (average quality) AT&T (T), IBM Corp. (IBM) 20% 30% 40% 8 above-average quality Walgreens (WBA), CVS Health Corp. (CVS), British American Tobacco (BTI) 15% 25% 35% 9 blue-chip quality Altria (MO), AbbVie (ABBV) 10% 20% 30% 10 SWAN (sleep well at night) quality PepsiCo (PEP), Dominion Energy (D), Philip Morris International (PM), Coca-Cola (KO) 5% 15% 25% 11 (Super SWAN) - as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street 3M (MMM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Caterpillar (CAT), Microsoft (MSFT), Lowe's (LOW), Visa (V), Mastercard (MA) 0% 10% 20%

That doesn't mean that CAT can't fall in 2020, as almost all stocks would during a broader market pullback/correction.

But if CAT were to decline 20%, it would become a very strong buy, and its long-term return potential would increase by about 4% CAGR. That's on top of the already very strong double-digit returns long-term dividend growth investors can expect merely buying at fair value.

Bottom Line: Even In An Overvalued Market, Great Dividend Stocks Are Always On Sale

It's been a great decade for long-term investors, at least the ones who didn't try to market time. Dividend aristocrats have similarly helped deliver steady income growth and excellent long-term returns for those who owned them in diversified and risk-managed portfolios.

What does the next decade hold? Most likely much lower stock returns, historically normal volatility and plenty of short-term surprises.

But no matter what the broader market does, something great is always on sale.

I've dedicated my career to helping long-term dividend investors achieve their financial dreams, through time tested and sound investing strategies.

above-average safe portfolio yields

from above-average quality companies

run by trustworthy and competent management

portfolios with dividend growth equal or better than the S&P 500 and most dividend growth ETFs/funds

bought at reasonable to attractive valuations

in properly risk-managed portfolios for your specific risk profile

then sit back and let management work hard so one day you don't have to

If you simply follow that formula, then the Gordon Dividend Growth Model, which has been accurately forecasting stock returns since 1956, says that success is merely a matter of patience and time.

I'm an evidence-based analyst, which is why I'm not a market timer. I can't tell you when the 2020 pullback/correction is likely to start, just that one is highly probable.

Today MO, ABBV, FRT, and CAT represent the best aristocrats and kings you can buy from current valuations. Low's represents a great watchlist Super SWAN dividend king that is a pullback away from a reasonable price that will likely make it one of the best long-term investments in the world.

I look forward to helping my readers continue to make reasonable and sound investments in the coming year and many decades beyond.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our valuation/total return potential lists. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

30 exclusive articles per month

Our upcoming weekly Podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support



exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library

Price Goes Up By $50 Per Year February 1st, Lock In The Current Price Forever By Joining Today Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, ABBV, CAT, LOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns ABBV, MO, FRT, LOW and CAT in our portfolios.