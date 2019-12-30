2020 Cannabis Foresight + Year-End Rap With Javier Hasse (Podcast)

Summary

Javier Hasse is the author of the book Start Your Own Cannabis Business and an award-winning reporter and editor who focuses on the cannabis space.

He joins the show to discuss getting into the industry by chance, his thoughts on the space going into 2020, and why he's bullish on cannabis as a whole.

We also cover the global cannabis landscape, how the US is similar to the EU, and why regulatory implementation is always very complex.

Why MSOs may present a more compelling opportunity than Canadian LPs, but don't count out LPs completely - remain relatively bullish on Canadian companies with international assets.

Plus, we drop our year end rap!