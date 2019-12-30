Inovio Pharmaceuticals: Roth Capital $13 Target Evaluated

I have long been a fan of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), a pioneer in DNA-based vaccine technology. I thought it was quite undervalued at the close Wednesday, December 18, at $2.63 per share. At that price it had a market capitalization of about $265 million, despite an extensive clinical pipeline and excellent prospects for VGX-3100. On December 18, Roth Capital initiated Inovio at a Buy with a $13 price target. That was an astonishing difference between the market price and a target price, 394%. The stock rose 31% the next day to close at $3.44. Still leaving it $9.56 or 278% to reach the price target. Prompting this review.

VGX-3100 and related therapies

VGX-3100 is a DNA-based vaccine against the most common strains of HPV (human papillomavirus). There are already vaccines to protect against new HPV infections. But VGX-3100 works on patients who already have infections and is in two Phase 3 trials to reverse cervical dysplasia caused by HPV infections. This would reduce the need for surgeries. Initial topline data is expected in Q4 2020. An application for approval by the FDA, presuming positive results, would be made in 2021. That might seem like a long wait before first revenue, but for biotech investing it has become a short timeline. The Phase 2 VGX-3100 results reported back in September 2015 showed that patients with high grade cervical neoplasia who were treated showed significantly higher regression rates to no disease or low-grade neoplasia than placebo recipients.

Given that success, VGX-3100 Phase 2 trials are now also underway for vulvar neoplasia and anal dysplasia. A related DNA vaccine, INO-3112, has been licensed to MedImmune as MEDI0457 and combined with durvalumab to target HPV associated head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. A Phase 2 trial completed enrollment in Q3 2019. MedImmune is also testing the combination for other cancers caused by HPV.

According to Inovio, HPV related cancers have spiked 44% since 1999. There were 570,000 HPV associated cervical cancer cases worldwide in 2018. Treatment unmet need is high. Many of these cases are in China, where ApolloBio has licensed exclusive rights to commercialization.

Glioblastoma Positive Phase 2 data

Glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, has proven exceptionally difficult to treat with drugs. Several companies reported Phase 2 successes over the years, only to see the Phase 3 drug trials fail. Nevertheless, Inovio now has positive Phase 2 data for glioblastoma, so there is some hope for a successful Phase 3 trial and therapy approval.

On November 5, 2019, Inovio announced that INO-5401 with Libtayo (a PD-1 inhibitor) and INO-9012 demonstrated 80% 6-month progression free survival for newly diagnosed GBM (glioblastoma multiforme). INO-5401 is a DNA vaccine that codes for three tumor antigens, hTERT, WT1, and PSMA. INO-9012 encodes for IL-12. The results substantially exceeded historical standard of care, but there was no placebo group in the study.

Inovio plans to report 12- and 18-month overall survival data in 2020. Success in a Phase 3 trial would be a very big deal for this cancer that has such a high mortality rate and unmet medical need.

Rest of Pipeline

Because of budget constraints, Inovio is currently focusing on getting the HPV therapies approved and to market. It has a robust pipeline beyond what has been described in this article. The current Inovio pipeline page has been reduced to show only cancer therapies. In addition Inovio has tested an extensive group of infectious disease vaccines. It also is in the early stages of bringing its revolutionary dMAb technology to clinical trials.

Cash and Run Rate

At the close of Q3 2019, cash and short-term investments were $94 million, down $12 million sequentially from the end of Q2. There was $61 million in senior debt outstanding. In August Inovio raised $15 million by selling 1% convertible bonds in Korea.

Revenue in Q4 was less than $1 million from collaborations. Net loss was near $23 million. Using a $25 million cash burn rate, Inovio cannot operate on current cash more than 4 quarters, certainly not enough time to start to get revenue after a VGX-3100 approval. It is conceivable that operating capital could be raised from licensing deals. Otherwise Inovio will need to issue stock, with resulting dilution, or take on more debt.

Valuation vs. Roth Capital

With a steady number of shares of stock (103 million diluted), and if Roth's target price is reached, Inovio would have a market capitalization of over $1.3 billion. If indeed Inovio or partners become the dominant player in HPV cancer therapies, that would be reasonable. It might even be just a stepping stone to becoming a major pharmaceutical company.

Aside from there always being a possibility that a Phase 3 trial will fail despite positive Phase 2 results, the main problem is the capital bottleneck. If investors bid INO up to, say, $10 per share, then raising capital would be relatively easy. 10 million shares issued at $10 per share would raise $100 million, which would be more than enough to complete the trial and set up commercial operations. It would represent 10% dilution, but that would not be a big deal if investors were optimistic.

But consider raising $100 million at $4 per share. That would mean issuing 25 million shares, or about 25% dilution, which would cause hesitation for most investors. So we have a Catch 22: it is hard to raise capital because the stock price is low, and it is hard for the stock price to go higher when investors worry about dilution, which is worst when the stock price is low.

As an investor, I wish others would look to the end game: treating the vast pool of patients with HPV related dysplasia. Maybe even having a working therapy for glioblastoma. Plus a very large pipeline of indications that mainly just need more money to conduct clinical trials. I am sure Roth has its rational for setting its $13 target. You presume VGX-3100 will be approved, pick some price you think the therapy will command, and then multiply the number of patients you guess will be treated in a year. Jonathan Aschoff estimated the price at $10,000, which I find reasonable, but insurers might have a different idea of reasonable. Calculate revenue, and expenses, and thus profit. Roth believes that Inovio will reach about $1 billion in total sales in 2030 from three immunotherapies.

I certainly urge investors to examine the argument and the company. I note that in an earlier burst of enthusiasm for the pipeline, in 2016, the stock price went well over $10 per share. The 52-week high is $5.11, so we are not even back up to that yet.

Here is my takeaway. I think it is highly likely VGX-3100 will report positive trial results. In the meantime I do not see it at over $10 per share, partly because that is where management will be tempted to issue stock and hence dilute the shares. Partly because there is always a chance of trial failure. If topline data is reported in Q4, and is clearly positive, then I do think the stock could move to the $10 to $13 per share range, even with some dilution. If the therapy sells well, which is not likely before 2022, then certainly $13 per share will seem fair and we will all be wishing we had bought more back when it was in the $3 to $4 range.

