Unfortunately, Fluent Continues To Disappoint

Nevertheless, my updated valuation model suggests that the shares are currently fairly valued at these levels. This is why I deem the shares a "hold" for now.

Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) recently experienced a massive plunge after its latest earnings report. I think the drop was due to the market accurately pricing in a severely downgraded outlook. However, despite the initial 50% decline to its November lows, the stock has once again bounced back to pre-earnings levels. I sense this is because FLNT is exceedingly cheap below $2. Moreover, FLNT started buying back its stock during November, which also lent support for the shares. Unfortunately, as it stands, FLNT's updated guidance is much weaker. Hence, I believe the stock's phenomenal upside potential has vanished. Currently, my model suggests that FLNT is fairly valued at $2.40 per share. Therefore, I deem the shares a "hold" at these levels, but consider them compelling around $2.

Source: FLNT's website.

Overview and recap

I've previously covered FLNT back in September 2019. You can click here to read my initial take on FLNT. There, I outlined a strong bullish case for the shares. My main point was that management's guidance justified a much higher valuation for FLNT. At the time, I anticipated the stock would keep growing its topline at 12% and 6% in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Accordingly, I thought reasonable initiating a small position in FLNT (about 1% of my portfolio). So, I must admit it has been extremely disappointing to see FLNT keep missing expectations.

Source: Reuters.

As you can see, this is now the fourth quarter in a row that FLNT misses expectations. It's also yet another quarter and where management downgrades its guidance. This is very concerning because it signals that FLNT is likely seeing its business fundamentals deteriorate beyond mere QoQ fluctuations. I considered FLNT a niche company, which is why I didn't care too much about its lack of a significant business moat. Instead, my investment rationale relied on the belief that FLNT served a niche that was small enough for it to thrive, but not big enough to attract meaningful competition. Plus, it looked like a potential acquisition target as well.

However, the fact that FLNT's business fundamentals keep deteriorating is incredibly concerning, as it's indicative of competitive pressures taking a toll on FLNT's performance. You see, the current events align better with a company that has a busted growth story than merely typical revenue fluctuations of a small growth company.

(…) execution is key. Given the shortfall we saw against our expectations, from a media margin perspective, we're adjusting our 2019 guidance as reflected in the earnings press release. (…) our confidence is high, there's a learning curve associated with it. Should we make any advancement more rapidly than anticipated, we'll be sure to update on our next earnings call. - Ryan Schulke's (FLNT's CEO) comments for FLNT's Q2 earnings call.

Above, you can see that management sounded optimistic about FLNT's immediate future and even commented on possible surprises to the upside if they executed well. All while they were already one month into one of their most disappointing quarters. This is why it seems to me that FLNT's management is consistently underestimating the challenges they're facing. In fact, after listening to FLNT's Q2 2019 earnings call, it gave me the impression that they were somewhat downplaying the severity of the company's situation. Once again, they pointed out to a confluence of "different factors" that affected the company's business. Back then, margin compressed due to investments in growth, and now it's divestments from those projects, plus other factors. However, FLNT's management continues to reiterate its "optimism" for the future. Moreover, this is a very familiar story because it eerily echoes FLNT's Q3 earnings call.

Underperforming its guidance

In my view, the fact that management continues lowering its guidance and missing it time and time again is another massive red flag. To me, the "short-term slump" narrative was believable at first. However, after four quarters in a row of missed expectations, I reckon this explanation is no longer sufficient. Even FLNT's internal metrics, like media margins, show that their business fundamentals are severely deteriorating YoY. For instance, a critical operational parameter that FLNT follows is "media margins." In my opinion, the compression of this particular metric is indicative of FLNT being unable to acquire cheaply as many users as they did before.

(…) we did see a slowdown with respect to our capacity operated at certain margins within some of our supply channels and that's where we pulled back some of our spend. So we did see that from mid-August to mid-October, which is why you're seeing some of the softness on the top line. - Ryan Schulke's (FLNT's CEO) comments for FLNT's Q3 earnings call.

This is because FLNT's business model hinges around paying as little as possible for user traffic and then being able to sell it at a mark up to companies looking to advertise their products or services. As previously noted, this is congruent with other competitors starting to bid up what was once undervalued user traffic, where FLNT was the primary buyer. However, now it seems that there isn't enough supply, which suggests new competitors are starting to buy as well, which consequently chips away at FLNT's media margins. Thus, I estimate there are likely more profound issues at play, which unfortunately might strike at the core of FLNT's growth, business model, and long-term sustainability.

Source: FLNT's Q3 10-Q. Despite significant margin compression, management considers its margins "held the line."

Still, management's explanation for the recent debacle is once again a "confluence of factors" that ultimately derailed the last quarter. This time management mentioned "uncollectible receivables, revenues, and organizational realignment efforts, which combined yielded results far below expectations." In a way, this can be summed up as more "bad luck" again. But they "remain optimistic" about FLNT's long term outlook. Naturally, this sounds similar to the Q2 2019 earnings call, which takes away from their credibility. In my opinion, management should have seen this deterioration coming in their previous guidance update.

Furthermore, this raises several questions. For instance, why didn't management anticipate further business deterioration back in August? After all, they were already a month into Q3 at the time of the earnings call for Q2. Also, why did management seemingly downplay the severe slowdown they were already experiencing in Q3? Their guidance suggested the quarter should deliver about $70 million in revenues for Q3, yet they reported a huge 7% miss. Even worse, the street expected $0.02 in EPS for the quarter, yet FLNT reported a profound loss of -$0.08. In my view, despite what management keeps telling investors, this is simply not normal for a healthy growth company.

Source: TIKR. Currently, FLNT is experiencing a troubling steep downtrend in its margins.

Updated valuation

As I said, since my last article, FLNT's prospects have significantly worsened. For context, I previously expected FLNT to post revenues of $281 million and $299 million for 2019 and 2020, respectively. However, the new consensus is for revenues to come in below $270 million in 2019, and then have a measly increment into 2020. In fact, it's going to be challenging for FLNT to crack $280 million in revenues by 2020, something that I previously anticipated would do by 2019. Hence, my estimates for FLNT's FCF are now significantly lower as well. Therefore, it's fair to say that we need to value FLNT under an entirely different outlook. To do this, I evaluate my updated FCF figures based on the CAPM.

As you can see, my model suggests that FLNT is about fairly valued at this point. Thus, I gather the stock already reflects the company's weaker outlook. Moreover, it serves as a reasonable explanation as to why the stock quickly recovered after it plunged to $1.25 per share. After all, the stock bounced a whopping 90% in 26 trading days since its November lows.

Source: FLNT has quickly bounced back from its November lows.

Furthermore, I deem management's decision to repurchase a substantial amount of shares when they were incredibly cheap is commendable. Also, the recent string of insider buying shows they have conviction in their ability to successfully tackle FLNT's current headwinds. Besides, this reinforces the idea that, for now, FLNT is cheap at around $2, and fairly valued at $2.40. So overall, I feel comfortable with my updated valuation.

Source: Insider Buying Selling.

Conclusion

It's a shame to see FLNT go from a very promising growth stock to almost a busted growth story. Previously I thought of FLNT as potentially the next The Trade Desk (TTD) in its niche. But now I see it as an incredibly challenged company in an increasingly competitive market. Yet, I feel that FLNT's current market cap accurately captures its much bleaker reality. This is why I estimate that below $2 per share, FLNT offers excellent value to investors. However, right now, I consider that the current price is about right.

This is why I haven't added or sold any shares. I believe FLNT can be worth more in the future if it executes carefully, but I'm not doubling down at these levels either. I'm still planning on holding until the next earnings call to see how the business evolves into 2020. I'm giving management some leeway here, but my patience is running thin. Hence, I rate FLNT a "hold," and I'll re-evaluate after FLNT's next quarterly report. Hopefully, it'll be a good one.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLNT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.