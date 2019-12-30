Ocular Therapeutix: Executing On Dextenza's Launch, A Name To Own In 2020

In late August, we first published on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) citing it as a deep value opportunity, with the stock skewed toward significant upside as we expect the launch of the company's Dextenza product to be impressive. Our view remains unchanged, and we believe that the thesis remains intact and is materializing. We continue to estimate peak Dextenza sales of $600-$750 million with the product obtaining approximately 25% of the cataract surgery market. On these metrics, we believe the stock can rise to the $40 per share range on the Dextenza opportunity alone in post-ophthalmic surgeries.

Like many deep value ideas, we were a bit early, as analyst estimates were ahead of early launch realities, and the company's burn rate looked high. With the third quarter reported, the company took the opportunity to better educate the Street on expectations for initial physician trial periods as they evaluate Dextenza in their practices, as well as the anticipated payment cycle for the product. Importantly, company executives also assessed Ocular's cost structure and moved to significantly reduce expenses.

These factors are key to enable the stock to work in 2020, with more reasonable sales estimates for the early quarters of Dextenza's launch, and a lowered cash burn rate, which extended the company's current cash runway from 3Q 2020 to 4Q 2020. We recently spoke with management to get an update on the Dextenza launch ramp and in this follow-up article, we offer learnings from this conversation. With what we believe confirms our initial expectations of a strong Dextenza launch, a longer cash runway to demonstrate the treatment's ability to gain share in the post-ophthalmic surgery field, a recently expanded sales force, and reasonable revenue estimates for upcoming quarters, OCUL is positioned as a top idea for 2020.

Launch off to a good start - New Medicare J-Code expected to accelerate adoption

The Dextenza launch is still in early days, but we learned that feedback from both physicians and patients is positive. In 3Q, the company was focused on fine-tuning the positioning of Dextenza in the market, helping physicians trial the product in their practice and importantly, helping them figure out reimbursement. We continue to believe that physician economics is critical for a product like Dextenza to achieve strong sales, and as a "buy and bill" therapy, reliable and consistent reimbursement for physicians must be in place. With that said, the company and physicians have begun to better manage the reimbursement cycle, and as physicians gain experience, they are seeing much shorter reimbursement times, versus when they first used the product. With the Medicare J-Code for Dextenza becoming effective on October 1st, solidifying payment if properly billed, adoption of the product is expected to accelerate.

Based on the company's most recent update, Ocular management has disclosed that over 7,000 patients have been treated with Dextenza so far in approximately 350 ambulatory surgery centers, or ASCs. Given the strong Medicare reimbursement under the recently established J-Code, the company's marketing efforts are focused on the ASCs that treat the roughly 2 million cataract procedures performed each year under Medicare Part B. With approximately 60% of all Part B cataract surgeries performed in 900 ASCs, it appears that Ocular's sales force has already begun to penetrate over a third of this market segment. Feedback so far from the sales force is that there have been no physicians that have said they do not like the product, and the adoption time from sampling to reorders is compressing, suggesting that the launch momentum is building.

Focus expected to be on quarterly sales results, market penetration metrics, and management's comments on unit volume growth

Now that the Consensus estimates are better aligned with physician trial periods and the current billing and collection cycle for Dextenza, we believe OCUL is now in position to meet or beat expectations in upcoming quarters. While sales expectations remain modest due to the above factors, the focus will likely be on Dextenza unit volume growth given the lag between orders and final collection. Our expectation remains for hockey stick-like growth in unit volume throughout 2020 as Dextenza gains traction in the market, and that OCUL shares will be responsive to sharply rising unit volume growth, as investors know that sales will ultimately catch up to the volume trends. Ocular delivered $2.4 million in sales for 3Q 2019, and estimates for 4Q 2019 and 1Q 2020 are $2.4 million and $3.6 million, respectively. We note that for all of 2020, the analyst Consensus calls for approximately $30 million in Dextenza sales, and Omidria, a product sold by Omeros Corporation (OMER) for ophthalmic surgeries is currently achieving about $30 million in quarterly sales. This indicates that Dextenza has significant room to surprise on the upside in subsequent quarters.

Cash runway extended, enabling more time for Dextenza's launch ramp to play out

In early November, the company announced an "operational restructuring plan", which is expected to save $11 million in annual expenses in addition to $14 million in one-time R&D program deferrals. While the stock had a muted reaction to this news, the restructuring is intended to focus resources in the right areas, such as increasing the Dextenza salesforce, investing in select clinical programs while deprioritizing others, and engaging in business development activities to out-license early stage technologies and product candidates which can potentially bring in non-dilutive funding. Importantly, the company's cash runway now extends through the end of Q4 2020, vs. 3Q 2020 previously, which allows more time for the company to demonstrate Dextenza's market potential. According to the company and in connection with the restructuring and "strategic realignment", 10 new salespeople started in December 2019. This increases the Dextenza sales force by 50%, and should start having an impact on the product's launch ramp in early 2020. Interestingly, we learned that these new sales reps joined the company after hearing positive feedback from physician customers and other professionals in their territories.

Still lots of room for upside

With tax loss selling coming to a close and investors looking for new ideas with significant upside potential in 2020, we believe OCUL is starting to get on radar screens. It is likely that some smaller funds may begin buying in the New Year, with larger investors likely waiting for quarterly results to get more confident in Dextenza's market adoption before investing. As value investors, we like to be early in situations like this where the skew is significantly to the upside if our thesis is correct.

The potential upside for OCUL is based on the following assumptions: With 6 million prescriptions written annually in the U.S. for steroid-based eye drops for pain and inflammation associated with ocular surgery, and Dextenza's estimated net price per treatment in the $400-$500 range according to equity analysts, company presentations, and other industry sources, the total addressable market (TAM) for Dextenza is estimated to be between $2.4 billion and $3.0 billion. Conservatively, if Dextenza takes 25% of this market, factoring in that the treatment is launching simultaneously against a competing product, Dexycu from EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT), Dextenza could achieve peak annual sales in the $600 million to $750 million range. Assuming a forward price to sales multiple of 3-4 times estimated peak revenues, it is not unreasonable to believe that OCUL could trade with a valuation of $2 billion or more on Dextenza alone, or approximately $40 per share fully diluted if the product's launch is successful. This does not factor in new indications for Dextenza, the rest of the company's drug pipeline, and OCUL's technology platform (extended-release hydrogel drug formulation technology), which includes a collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN).

Several stock catalysts anticipated in 2020

Financial results for 4Q 2019 is an important upcoming event for the company, as the results themselves, and commentary on Dextenza's ongoing launch ramp will be key for investors looking to take a position in the stock. Based on analyst estimates, which appear conservative, we believe that the company has an opportunity to meet or beat expectations.

While our thesis and valuation assumptions for OCUL are based solely on Dextenza's use in the ophthalmic surgery setting, we note that the company is expected to report top-line results from its Allergic Conjunctivitis trial for the product in 1H 2020. A positive result here could add significant upside to the OCUL story, hence an important stock catalyst to watch for. Given the company's low current valuation and Dextenza's FDA-approved status for post-surgery pain management, we believe that this catalyst offers significant upside with minimal risk.

There is much excitement in ophthalmology field around the prospects of dropless technology for surgical patients. We understand that the company has many proposals for investigator initiated trials (IITs), which can provide opportunities for future data catalysts and the ability to expand the use of Dextenza.

Lastly, the company's technology platform has given rise to several product candidates and the company remains active in advancing such technologies and products for out-licensing opportunities. These opportunities, including the company's ongoing partnership with Regeneron, have potential for upside surprise and may give rise to non-dilutive funding opportunities for the company.

We believe that announcements on these programs advancing or becoming the subject of a license or partnership arrangement represent upside to current expectations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCUL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.