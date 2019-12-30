Vista Outdoor: Earnings Estimates Continue To Slide

It's been yet another tough year for Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shareholders, with the stock down 35% year-to-date vs. the 30% return for its benchmark, the S&P 500 (SPY). While the company has made progress reducing its debt in the most recent quarter, weak sales, partially attributed to Walmart (NYSE:WMT) exiting certain ammunition categories, have weighed on the company's growth metrics. Fiscal Q2 2020 sales were down 19% year-over-year, the second-worst year-over-year drop in over two years, and it's unlikely we'll see much improvement in the back half of FY-2020. Worse, despite the recent decline from the highs, Vista Outdoor is trading at an expensive forward-earnings multiple of 45, typically reserved for companies with strong growth, not ones with declining year-over-year growth. I continue to see Vista Outdoor as an Avoid, and I would view any 25% rallies towards the $9.00+ level as selling opportunities.

(Source: TC2000.com)

There have been quite a few names in the Leisure-Products space which have underperformed the S&P 500 this year like Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) and Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF), but none have done so for four straight years. Vista Outdoor's 35% year-to-date decline follows a 22% drop in 2018 and a 60% decline in 2017, and to put it politely, the company's share price has been pummeled since its IPO debut in 2015. The continued underperformance this year is not surprising, given that the company just saw its worst quarter in over two years from a sales standpoint.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Fiscal Q2 2020 revenues came in at $445.0 million, a 19% drop year-over-year. This is a downside acceleration on a sequential basis of 600 basis points from the 13% year-over-year drop in sales in the fiscal Q1 2020 quarter. The weakness has been tied to a combination of things from tariff uncertainties to softness in rim-fire sales and the Walmart news. However, the best companies will find a way to succeed even with mounting headwinds, and we've seen no sign of this yet from Vista Outdoor. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below.

If we take a look at annual earnings per share (EPS), the company's earnings trend is a disaster, with annual EPS falling off a cliff from FY-2015 levels. In the past five years, annual EPS has dropped from a peak of $2.50 in FY-2016 to a low of $0.14 in FY-2019. While FY-2020 EPS is expected to rebound slightly to $0.15, with further improvement to $0.37 in FY-2021, I don't believe this resurgence is anything to be impressed with at all. If annual EPS falls by more than 90% ($2.50 to $0.14) and then manages to go up 150% ($0.14 to $0.37), this growth is showing up only after a massive decline. Therefore, while some investors may be salivating over the 140% annual EPS growth expected in FY-2021, I don't see any reason to get overly excited. Therefore, while it is undoubtedly an improvement that annual EPS looks to be bottoming out here, a single year of growth after a decline of this magnitude has to be put in perspective.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

In terms of revenue growth rates, Vista Outdoor has seen revenue growth rates in negative territory since FY-2018, and this isn't expected to change heading into the back half of FY-2020. As we can see in the below chart, fiscal Q2 2020 quarterly revenue came in at $445.0 million, a 19% drop year-over-year. This has dropped the two-quarter average revenue growth rate to a new two-year low at (-) 16.5%, and these are disastrous results, regardless of the Walmart headwinds. If we look forward to fiscal Q3 and fiscal Q4 2020, results are not expected to improve much.

Fiscal Q3 2020 estimates are forecasting revenues of $417.1 million, a two-year low for sales, and another low-double-digit decline in sales year-over-year. If we look ahead to fiscal Q4 2020, an 11.5% decline in year-over-year sales is expected, with estimates sitting at $455.9 million. While these are minor sequential improvements from the abominable 19% drop in fiscal Q2 2020, these significant declines in Q3 and Q4 2020 are lapping already weak quarters in FY-2019 of (-) 20%, and (-) 10% sales growth. Therefore, a minor sequential deceleration is the absolute minimum we would expect after lapping two horrible quarters from a growth standpoint.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Based on the weakness in sales and flat margins, the annual EPS growth expected for FY-2021 is likely due to expected cost savings, with the company's significant corporate overhead cuts and debt pay-down that continues. While cost cutting and reduction in interest expense can pad earnings temporarily, this is not a sustainable path to a turnaround. Therefore, I would view any earnings growth like that expected in FY-2021 for Vista Outdoor as low quality, unless it's coupled with a material improvement in revenue growth rates. I would consider material improvement to be two quarters in a row of flat to positive revenue growth rates.

(Source: Company Earnings Slides)

Given the fact that sales growth continues to slide despite lapping two quarters that should have been easy to beat on a comparable basis (Q3 and Q4 2019), it isn't very easy to be optimistic about Vista Outdoor. The company's move to pay down debt and reduce net debt to $562 million at the end of Q2 is undoubtedly a redeeming quality; it's not enough to be positive on Vista Outdoor. As the above slide shows, net debt to trailing-twelve-month adjusted EBITDA has improved from FY-2019 levels but remains quite high at a ratio of 5.7x. Until we can see a material improvement in growth metrics, this ratio still remains a little concerning, given that the company has generated a negative cash flow of $23 million thus far in FY-2020.

The other glaring issue with Vista Outdoor currently is valuation. It would be one thing if Vista Outdoor was trading at a forward earnings multiple of 15-20, but it's another completely at the current forward earnings multiple of 45. Generally, forward P/E ratios of 40 or higher are reserved for the most robust growth stocks, typically with high double-digit sales growth. Therefore, Vista Outdoor is quite expensive on a comparable basis, given its double-digit negative sales growth. Of course, the company's annual EPS growth expected in FY-2021 is superb, but it must be put in perspective that earnings are growing only after a 90% drop in annual EPS.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Finally, if we look at the technical chart, we can see that Vista Outdoor remains in a steep intermediate downtrend, with resistance at $8.65 and $10.60. The next support level doesn't come in until $5.50, and therefore there's lots of room lower if the company puts up another weak quarter. Given that resistance levels are stacked overhead with the long-term downtrend line, I would consider any rallies that cannot get over $10.60 on a monthly close to be merely oversold bounces and selling opportunities.

(Source: TC2000.com)

To summarize, Vista Outdoor remains an Avoid despite the 25% decline from its November highs. Cost cutting and reduction in interest expense that pads the bottom line are not sustainable signs of a turnaround, and revenue growth rates aren't expected to flip back to positive anytime soon. This is despite the fact that the company is lapping easy quarters from FY-2019 that should have allowed for flat year-over-year revenues at a minimum. I would view any rallies above the $9.00 level as selling opportunities and continue to see no reason to go bottom-fishing on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.