Wipeout In Wave Life Sciences

A deluge of data, a tidal wave of disappointment

In the double-blind cohort study, 36 adolescent male DMD patients with a mutation amenable to exon-51 skipping were given varying intravenous doses (0.5 mg/kg to 10 mg/kg) of suvodirsen or a placebo and followed for 85 weeks, with 27 test subjects continuing in an open-label extension study, where they were administered either 3.5 mg/kg or 5.0 mg/kg doses. While the drug met the study's primary endpoint for safety and tolerability, the extension study revealed that treatment with suvodirsen did not significantly increase dystrophin levels (see e.g. Wave Life Sciences Discontinues Development of Suvodirsen for DMD). The comments of Wave's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Panzara, summed up the disappointment clearly and succinctly: "We set out to restore meaningful levels of dystrophin in patients with Duchenne, and we failed to achieve this goal. These results are not what we expected, particularly given the promising data from our preclinical models..." (Wave Life Sciences Announces Discontinuation of Suvodirsen Development for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy)

Surviving the riptide through diworsification

I'm not ashamed to admit it: I'm a jack-of-all-trades and master of none. When it comes to the medical field, I'm feebly equipped with a Bachelor's of Science in Biology and a few years of experience from working as a regional sales manager for a medical equipment manufacturer. Combine this with an MBA in International Management and around 20 years spent managing my own portfolio and closely following the whims and wants of the stock market, and I'm armed with just enough knowledge to make me dangerous. So, when I look around for healthcare stocks to invest in, the first screen I like to apply is what I call the "smarter than thou" screen. In other words, I inure to the greater wisdom and intelligence of a few successful individuals whose resumes are a lot more impressive than mine - people like Peter Kolchinsky, whose RA Capital Fund is widely recognized as one of the most successful healthcare hedge funds.

As brilliant as Mr. Kolchinsky may be, his vote of confidence in the science behind a company is of course nothing more than an endorsement and no guarantee of success. A Doctor of Virology he may be, but alas Nostradamus he is not. So how can you make sure that your portfolio survives a riptide like this? Luckily, experience with high-risk investments has taught me to stay diversified and take partial profits along the way. With a little luck and adequate diworsification, for every biotech that misses the target and falls from the sky, there's another arrow in your quiver, like Synthorx (THOR) this week that reports outstanding trial results or gets acquired at a nice premium.

Should we catch a Wave?

So, where do we go from here? With an enterprise value of $387 million and just over $5 a share in cash, some values clearly being attached to the remaining Huntington's and pre-clinical assets. How much value can be assigned to these programs and is it enough to make the stock a compelling buy at these levels? In other words, is Wave just a small swell that's likely to die out or a gathering rogue wave that can break through all resistance levels and become a force to be reckoned with?

Grand View Research estimates that the market for Huntington's disease treatments will generate $1.5 billion in revenue by 2023 with a CAGR of over 38% (Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Size Worth $1.5 Billion by 2023). Since the only currently approved treatments on the market simply alleviate the symptoms of the disease, there's a significant opportunity for a disease-modifying treatment to capture market share. Teva, which owns the market-leading Huntington's drug Austedo, is projected to corner 45% of this market, and there are currently 23 products under clinical investigation for this indication (1 in a Phase III trial, 13 in Phase II trials, 2 in Phase Ib/IIa trials [including Wave's WVE-120101and WVE-120102], and 7 in the pre-clinical or discovery phase). While Grand View Research reports that Raptor's RP103 (now owned by Horizon Pharma PLC [ticker: HZNP]) and Prana Biotechnology's PBT2 are currently leading the race to become the first approved disease-modifying therapy, the latest update on the Phase II/III RP103 trial at clinicaltrials.gov was in September 2014, so I'm not sure if Horizon is still actively pursuing the asset (Multicentric Trial of the Treatment of Huntington's Disease by Cysteamine (RP103) - Full Text View - ClinicalTrials.gov). As for Prana, after the company announced the results of its Phase II trial for PBT2 in Alzheimer's, the stock lost over 80% of its value and was later acquired in a reverse merger by Life Biosciences. The new company has been rebranded as Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and is hovering in penny stock territory. Thus, it appears that Ionis is the main source of competition Wave faces, with a readout from their ongoing Phase II collaboration with Roche on RO7234292 (ISIS 443139) now postponed until late 2020 or early 2021 and any eventual marketing authorization pushed out to 2022 at the earliest.

Back in 2017, Fierce Biotech estimated peak Austedo sales of $700 million for its single approved indication of chorea based on its list price of $60,000 per year (priced at a significant discount to Valeant's Xenazine, priced at $92,000 to $96,000 per year) (After disappointing 2016, new drug approvals roared back to life in 2017). This isn't far off from the $675 million sales figure Grand View Research forecasts for 2023 sales of Austedo. However, while chorea is a severe, debilitating symptom universally experienced by all Huntington's patients, Roos indicates in his systematic review (Huntington's disease: a clinical review) that neurological symptoms like chorea aren't exhibited until later in the disease process in what he refers to as Clinical Stage I and normally are preceded by behavioral changes. Additionally, since Huntington's is a genetically inherited disease, patients with a parent with Huntington's are routinely tested and the condition is often diagnosed through genetic testing years before patients become symptomatic. Thus, what appears on the surface to be an unusually high CAGR (38%) is not unreasonable since standards of practice call for symptoms to be treated only when they begin to interfere with a patient's activities of daily living. Any new approved treatment that alters the course of the disease as opposed to just addresses the symptoms would likely be administered immediately following a definitive diagnosis, during the pre-manifest stage if at all possible. The drug would also be expected to claim a higher price point (at least equivalent to the ASP of Xenazine, if not higher). Needless to say, this would significantly increase the size of the addressable market.

Assuming WVE-120101and WVE-120102 are approved in 2023 and peak sales are reached 3 years later, the overall market for Huntington's would amount to around $3.9 billion at that time. If we make a couple of assumptions and assume Ionis/Roche's RO7234292 gains approval in 2022 and enjoys first-mover advantage, but Wave is able to demonstrate superiority, a 33/33/33 market share split doesn't seem unreasonable between RO7234292, existing symptomatic treatments, and the approved Wave product(s). This would result in peak sales of $1.3 billion. If one or more of the Wave products were approved on the basis of non-inferiority to RO7234292, we would need to model a lower ASP and adoption rate. Assuming a 2:1 ratio in prescriptions filled between the Ionis/Roche product and the Wave product(s) and a 20% lower price for the latter, we'd arrive at peak sales of around $700 million. This more conservative estimate results in an enterprise value to peak sales multiple of 0.55 whereas the best case scenario yields a multiple of 0.30. According to Dr. Riccardo Lowi of Tamata Healthcare Advisor, biotechs tend to be valued around five times the peak annual sales of the lead product and an investigational drug in Phase I is typically assigned a 10-20% probability of success (A 5-step approach to early-stage biotech drugs valuation). If we assign no value to Wave's pre-clinical assets (or terminated DMD stereopure oligonucleotide program), this gives us a fair value ranging from $350-700 million for a product or products approved on the basis of non-superiority or a fair value ranging from $650 million - $1.3 billion if the Wave product(s) are found to be superior to RO7234292. Considering the enterprise value as of Dec. 24 was $387 million, it's probably fair to say that investors are fairly sanguine about the prospects of Wave's remaining pipeline.

Advance warning of the impending tsunami?

A big disadvantage I have when it comes to responding quickly to market news is that unlike the professionals on Wall Street, I have a day job and since I'm self-employed, my schedule often varies, so there are periods like this past month where I'm unable to keep my eye on the market on a daily basis. Were this not the case, I would've seen that one of Wave's co-founders, the esteemed Harvard chemical biologist Gregory Verdine, liquidated half his holdings of Wave back on November 20. Whether or not this would have caused me to sell my remaining shares, I really can't say. When insiders make a significant purchase relative to their holdings and annual income, I attach some weight to it; when they sell shares, it's hard to say whether they've lost their conviction or simply needed the funds to pay for their kids' college tuition or the mortgage on a new home or just want to diversify their retirement portfolio. While study results are blinded, one can also wonder whether said insider may have overheard some office chitchat from study investigators, suggesting that the upcoming results were likely to disappoint.

The tide is high (but we're holding on)

Often when a biotech's lead drug fails in clinical trials, the company announces massive layoffs in an effort to downsize, trimming its overhead and reducing its cash burn rate. While this move is usually rewarded by the market, it often sends a message that the company knows it's back to square one when it comes to its development efforts. While there's still time for Wave to make such an announcement, I don't think anything major is forthcoming as the company has recently been recruiting for a number of high-level positions (see e.g. Recent Jobs - wave life sciences - MassBio Career Center). Among other things, Wave has recently placed ads for a Medical Director of Clinical Development, Clinical Trial Coordinator, Director of CMC Program Management, Director of Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research, Director of Regulatory Affairs, and a Contracts Administrator. What's really eye catching about this recruiting is the fact that many of the job descriptions cover things such as market access, formulary status, late-phase clinical and commercial development, GMP manufacturing protocols, and contract negotiation. If this wasn't just a case of false optimism surrounding their lead DMD product, I consider it to be a positive sign that management has faith in their remaining programs. It's certainly not what you'd expect to see from a distressed company that's just hoping to find a suitor for its remaining assets.

Interestingly enough, the ad for a Medical Director of Clinical Development, posted back on Dec. 3, states that "Current development programs include Huntington's disease, ALS, frontotemporal dementia as well as spinocerebellar ataxia" (no mention of suvodirsen). Was this simply an oversight or did the company already know then that they would be dropping their lead program? I have no idea but it does really make me wonder.

Surf's up?

When I set out writing this article, I had just liquidated my remaining holdings of Wave. I must admit, this is typically my knee-jerk reaction to any announcement of disappointing trial results from a biotech as my experience has been that most companies whose lead programs bomb in trials end up as dead money and, more often than not, ultimately end up as reverse merger targets for private companies looking to list on the Nasdaq. However, my admittedly back-of-the-envelope calculations suggest that the reaction to this news may have been overdone, especially since the Huntington's drug employs an entirely different pathway than suvodirsen. At the time, my strategy was to wait until RA Capital filed their 4Q 2019 13f (or a Form 4 if any sales caused their holdings to fall under the 5% ownership threshold), but in the meantime another fairly successful hedge fund has been an aggressive buyer. The BB Biotech AG fund, which has returned 238.3% over the past 5 years, handily beating the 85.3% total return of the Nasdaq Biotech Index, just reported on Dec. 23 that it increased its stake above 5%. The fund now owns 1,902,858 shares (5.5% of the outstanding shares), a significant increase from the 1,137,885 shares reported in its last annual report.

Wrap-up

As I held Wave in a Roth retirement account (i.e., no tax loss implications), after doing the research for this article, I reversed course and decided to buy back the shares ahead of the impending topline Phase I data for the Huntington's drug (due to be announced by the end of the month). While I don't hold a crystal ball, based on a summation of factors, including the fairly reasonable valuation after the recent selloff, the different mechanism of action of the Huntington's drug, and the conviction buy by a successful biotech hedge fund, I have had a change of heart and would recommend either holding the shares or establishing a new position if you're an aggressive, risk-tolerant investor.

