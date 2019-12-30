The Stock Market In 2020: The Value Of Forecasts

These assumptions may be wrong, but they will give me a picture of what to look for in the future so that I can quickly adjust my stock market predictions.

I am assuming that the US economy will continue to grow at a 2.0 percent annual rate, with low unemployment and a strong dollar, but I could be wrong.

I believe that the stock market will continue to rise in 2020, reaching several new historic highs, but generally I can also say that my forecasts will be wrong.

Jeff Sommer writes in the New York Times:

“It is the time of year for predictions and I’ll make one: You will be better off ignoring the Wall Street stock-market predictions for 2020. Strategists, some of whom are very smart, are issuing precise predictions for where the market will be in 12 months and they look authoritative. The record shows that they are not as rock-solid as they appear. In fact, many Wall Street strategists are flagrantly inaccurate. They are about as reliable as a weather forecaster who always calls for balmy sunshine in a city where it rains or snows a lot. It is true that they are right about the market’s direction more often than they are wrong. But that’s only because most of them say the market will rise in the next year, which happens about 70 percent of the time.”

In my business career, I had to deal with a lot of forecasting. Where is the stock market going? What is going to happen to interest rates? What does your business plan look like?

Behind all of this forecasting I kept one assumption that I never had to change.

All forecasts are wrong!

Okay, then, why do I continue to make forecasts?

To me, it is important to make forecasts because of the assumptions used in making the forecasts. We assume that certain things will happen in a particular way because such and such is happening. I always try and lay out the most important assumptions that are the foundation of my forecasts so that I will know where I am going wrong as events actually take place.

That way I can change my forecasts and change my actions as quickly as possible to recast my predictions given my new understanding about how things are working out.

For example, today I am presenting my view of where the US stock market is going to go in the upcoming year, 2020.

My first assumption is that the US economy will grow at a 2.0 percent annual rate on 2020. I also am on record as seeing the inflation rate in 2020 remaining below the Federal Reserve’s target of 2.0 percent during the year.

These are important assumptions because they create a picture of an economy that does not need substantial stimulation by the Federal Reserve which will allow the monetary authorities to keep their eyes on other things that are happening in the economy and need their attention in order for the economy to maintain its 2.0 percent growth rate.

I also am assuming that the unemployment rate will remain around 3.5 percent, a fifty-year low, so that there will be very little pressure on the Fed to “goose” the economy because of labor unrest. I know that there are concerns about wages and people that do not have the skills to get jobs in the current labor market, but these are longer-term issues that must be dealt with in other ways.

On the surface, I see the world economy remaining relatively calm, as Europe and China continue to fight the slow growth rates that plague their economies. Because of this, policymakers in these countries will attempt to produce more expansionary economic policies than the United States and this will help to keep the US dollar strong.

I am also assuming that no major trade deal involving tariffs is reached between the US and China unless Mr. Trump gives away all the goods in order to obtain an agreement before next year’s presidential election. Mr. Trump is facing an election and the Chinese don’t have to do anything.

These are the foundational assumptions I am using to make some statements about the 2020 future of the stock market. These assumptions could be wrong. There are also other factors… like known unknowns… and unknown unknowns… that might impact the picture that have not been included in this list.

Given this picture, I can see the US stock market continuing to hit new highs next year. The crucial thing that gives me confidence in this projection is that the Federal Reserve appears to be free to follow the path it has followed since 2009, the path of providing accommodating ease so that the stock market can continue to rise.

The circumstances for the Federal Reserve, going into 2020, are about the same as they were going in 2019. And, the Federal Reserve responded in an accommodating way, with three cuts in its policy rate of interest, in order to keep the US dollar from getting too strong. This accommodative behavior supplied the foundation for all the record-breaking highs that were attained by the stock market in 2019, a year that produced the best one on record for quite a few years.

Economically, I cannot imagine a much better economic performance for a sitting US president than the one I have just laid out. The economy will have grown at a compound rate of 2.2 percent or more for eleven and one-half years, the inflation rate is very moderate, the unemployment rate is at a fifty-year low, and the value of the US dollar is strong. Oh, in addition, the performance of the US stock market over the past four years is one of the best ever for a four-year period.

This is a good investing environment. If these assumptions hold, sophisticated, active investors should achieve a good year. I tend to think of myself more of a value investor, so I don’t play around a lot and the last ten years have shown that a market like the one I have described above contains some downside protection.

For less knowledgeable and less active investors, Mr. Sommer, in his New York Times article mentioned above, suggests “[investing] over the long run through low-cost index funds in a broadly diversified portfolio is a reasonable approach for most people.”

In fact, the data from the last ten years indicates that the market environment I have described above, with the Federal Reserve protecting against any downside risk, is the perfect market for the type of investment Mr. Sommer has suggested. And, this has accounted for the huge move of investors into “passive” investment funds in recent times.

The scenario is not one that produces overwhelming returns, but nothing is wrong with a five percent return in the S&P 500 stock index for the year.

Of course, the assumptions could turn out to be wrong. But, at least, I have listed the most important assumptions and this should help me identify a changing situation where things might turn out much differently than I expect. But, that is why I try and list the most important assumptions, so I can identify as early as possible, when the forecast is going wrong and why.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.