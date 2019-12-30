Lowe's Looking To Close The Gap With The Home Depot

The company has had a nice year, but the stock appears to be getting ahead of itself.

After recently taking a closer look at The Home Depot (HD), I wanted to do the same for Lowe's to see if the changes under new CEO Marvin Ellison are moving Lowe's Companies (LOW) closer to the industry leader, rather than being a distant second fiddle or just the "other" home improvement store in the space. Mr. Ellison took over Lowe's as CEO in July of 2018 at a time when Lowe's was losing ground to HD.

For those of you not familiar, Mr. Ellison took over as CEO, which is the same position he held at J.C. Penney (JCP) for the three years prior. Years prior he was an executive at Home Depot in which he oversaw the company's US Stores from 2002 to 2014. I was very excited about the hire being that Mr. Ellison knew the ins and outs of what made HD operate efficiently, but could he transition those practices to Lowe's.

As many of you know, I am fond of quality dividend stocks, but over the years Lowe's has been more than just any other quality dividend stock. Lowe's holds a prestigious title as a Dividend King, which is a select group of just 24 stocks with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases. This makes Lowe's one of the best, when it comes to dividend growth.

Over the course of the past five years, the Lowe's board has increased the annual dividend an average of 21.5% each year of that span. Lowe's has had a solid year in 2019, up nearly 30% during the year and up over 77% in the past five years, easily outpacing the S&P 500.

As you can see from the chart above, Lowe's has presented investors with various buying opportunities throughout the year, but currently the stock is trading near all-time highs. Being that the stock price is so high, let's see if the recent results warrant this.

New CEO Making His Presence Felt In His First Full Year On The Job

As I mentioned above, Lowe's has had a stellar year, but when it comes to investing, the fundamentals need to make sense. Since Mr. Ellison has entered into the picture, he has taken it upon himself to turn around the home improvement retailer into a true competitor of Home Depot.

One of Mr. Ellison's first decision as Chief Executive Officer was to close all Orchard Supply stores in order to get the primary focus back to the home improvement aspect of the company and strictly on the Lowe's brand. Since acquiring Orchard Supply in 2013 for $205 million, the subsidiary vastly underperformed management expectations and had been a drag on earnings for some time.

Some of the negativity surrounding the prior management team was their poor use of capital and their inability to strategically invest back into the company. In Mr. Ellison's first conference call as Chief Executive Officer, he initiated a complete strategic reassessment of the business.

After closing the underperforming Orchard Supply stores, the next move Mr. Ellison made was for the company to take a fresh look at all SKUs and to eliminate underperforming items from inventory as well as enhance their supply chain, an area that HD has excelled in for a number of years.

Do Recent Results Corroborate The Stock Being At All-Time Highs

The day after rival Home Depot reported earnings that were disappointing and lowered 2019 guidance, Lowe's reported strong Q3 earnings that beat on both the top and bottom line and in addition, the company raised guidance for the remainder of 2019.

After the earnings release, shares of Lowe's rose over 5% as investors digested the positive news. The positive results gave investors a jolt of confidence that new CEO Marvin Ellison's plan is taking shape and showing positive results, exactly what they were hoping when he took over the position.

Here is a closer look at the Q3 earnings from Lowe's.

During the quarter the company continued its focus on online sales and on the pro consumer, which is a key area the Home Depot has dominated for years.

Canada added negative pressure on results during the quarter as the company initiated a more strategic initiative for the region. Part of the plan is to close 34 underperforming stores in the region, which is expected to be primarily completed by Q4.

The US home improvement region earned a comp of 3% despite low single digit online growth and higher than expected lumber deflation. The company saw consistent growth across the business with all three US divisions and all 15 US geographic regions generating positive comps for the second consecutive quarter.

In addition to reporting better than expected earnings, the company also raised their 2019 guidance for operating margin and EPS. The company now expects adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.63 to $5.70 per share. As for adjusted operating margin, the company expects this metric to increase 40 to 60 basis points versus prior year.

Looking Ahead To 2020

Under the new leadership of Marvin Ellison, who is completing his first full fiscal year with the company in 2019, Lowe's continues to make great strides, but it is only a start. As I mentioned earlier, Mr. Ellison hit the ground running once becoming the new CEO as he visited stores all over North America and quickly built strategic initiatives to implement across the company, many of which will begin to show positive results in 2020.

One of the first areas of improvement the company is making for 2020 is improving their online platform. During the third quarter, online sales delivered comp growth of roughly 3%. The company noted in Q2 that they have begun repairing legacy issues with their current platform. As CEO Marvin Ellison noted on the Q3 earnings call and at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer Retail Conference,

Our first step in improving our online business is creating stability. To that end, we're working diligently to improve the foundation of Lowes.com by re-platforming the entire site to Google Cloud from a decade-old platform. This work is critical to improving the stability of our ecosystem and increase our agility. We expect to have the entire Lowes.com site on the cloud in the first half of 2020."

Another strategic initiative the company is focused on is improving operating efficiency. This has been an area Lowe's has lagged for years when compared to The Home Depot, which we will look at more closely below. Simply by improving efficiency, the company will be able to unlock more operating profit while improving customer service. This will be a big area of focus for investors in 2020 as well. The company recently rolled out 85,000 smartphones for employees to improve efficiency, as they are packed with real-time data, which had not been available at their fingertips in years past.

A third strategic initiative the company has laid out is focused on improvements in their supply chain. The company plans to invest $1.7 billion over the next five years to transform the supply channel to become more omnichannel. An improved supply channel will also improve efficiencies within the business.

The final strategic initiative is focused on the important pro segment, which accounts for roughly 20% to 25% of total sales. This includes inventory control, staffing the desk with skilled employees, and providing pro focused checkout areas.

The company is on the right track to improving operations and efficiency, which will bode well for the health of the company moving forward.

Is Lowe's Gaining On Home Depot In Certain Areas

Lowe's has been on a tear in 2018 with its stock price now trading at a premium almost identical to that of Home Depot. For years now, The Home Depot has been the clear market leader in the home improvement space, but investors are beginning to believe Lowe's is making strides to close the gap. Marvin Ellison and company do not want to be known as the little brother to HD, they want to overtake HD.

I can already see your face now, and your thoughts being, "but Mark, are they really gaining on HD?" Let's take a look at just a few areas of the business from where they were in 2015 to where they stand today.

Let's begin by taking a look at total revenues. In 2015, Lowe's reported total revenues of $59.07 billion compared to 2019 ttm of $71.77 billion, a 21.5% increase. The increase is partially due to the nearly 150 net new stores the company operates today as compared to the end of 2015. Nonetheless, a healthy increase so we are good, so far.

Looking at total market share percentage, assuming HD and LOW were the only two players in the space, Lowe's held 40.0% market share in 2015 and a 39.3% market share clip in the 2019 ttm. This tells me HD has actually slightly broken further away from LOW during this time.

Next, let's take a look at gross margin percentage. Looking at gross margin percentage takes away the store count difference and looks strictly at how Lowe's has done at negotiating product costs and raising their sales prices at the same time. In 2015, Lowe's reported gross margin percentage of 34.8%. In the trailing twelve months of this year, Lowe's has a gross margin percentage of only 31.9%, so in fact, they have been feeling more pressure from suppliers. For a quick comparable look, HD gross margin percentage has remained static since 2015, while Lowe's has dropped 290 basis points.

Ok, maybe we can find some good news if we take a look at the company's operating income. Operating income at Lowe's has decreased 3.7% from 2015 and operating income margin has decreased 170 basis points. By golly what is going on! Don't look, but HD has increased their operating income margin by 100 basis points.

I do not want to keep beating a dead horse, but same-store sales have decreased from 4.8% in 2015 to 3% expected at the end of 2019.

It is safe to say that Lowe's has a lot of work left to do before they can truly compete with HD. Much of the pressure we are seeing could be attributed to a few things. First, the incompetence of the prior leadership team can largely be blamed for the lack of growth we have seen in the company. The other is due to the investments the company is making to improve these results, and this is where the current leadership team has hanged their hat on for why operating results have been down. As such, let's cut them some slack and continue to monitor the situation, but should shares really be trading at the same level as HD. Let's look next at valuation.

Valuation

The first metric we will take a look at is the price to earnings ratio. Over the course of the past five years, Lowe's shares have traded at a multiple of 21.5x. As the shares trade currently, LOW shares are trading at a multiple of 21.3x, meaning they are trading roughly around fair value based on prior years.

Is this multiple warranted? The company is currently going through some big changes as seen through their investment plans these next few years and have seen big slowdowns in terms of sales growth, thus, I would lead to believe shares are currently overextended. For quick comparison, HD shares are trading at a P/E multiple of 21.9x, and LOW is not executing anywhere near that of HD.

Source: FAST Graphs

As I showed you in the recent earnings section above, the one big growth area for Lowe's this past quarter was their EPS growth. An investor should not take EPS growth at face value, as this is one area management can impact through share repurchases. Also, I always prefer to use adjusted EPS, if available.

In Q3, the company entered into a $397 million accelerated share repurchase agreement, retiring approximately 3.6 million shares. In addition, the company repurchased an additional 4.1 million shares in the open market totaling a market value of $438 million. This brings the year-to-date share repurchases to $3.6 billion with a plan to repurchase $4 billion for the year. The company has approximately $10.3 billion remaining on their current share repurchase authorization.

Another metric I like to look at personally is price to sales ratio, which Lowe's has traded around 1.04x the past five years and as high as 1.37x in the past 10 years. Currently, Lowe's shares are trading closer to that 10-year high, as they trade at a P/S of 1.29x. At quick glance, this is telling us shares are trading above fair value, based on prior history.

Price-to-free cash flow is also suggesting shares are trading at a premium with a P/FCF multiple of 38x, which is well above their average of 17x.

The last area we are going to look at today is dividend yield. Over the course of the past five years, LOW shares have traded with an average dividend yield of 1.64%. Today shares trade with a dividend yield of 1.84%, suggesting shares are actually undervalued based on this viewpoint. Over the past five-years, Lowe's board has raised the dividend an average of 21.5% per year.

Investor Takeaway

Overall, Lowe's shares have been on tear during 2019 and slightly outperformed that of their primary rival Home Depot. Lowe's is investing a lot into improving their stores, supply chain, and their online presence, which will bode well for the long-term health of the company.

Though I like where the company is headed under the new leadership of Marvin Ellison, I do believe it is important for investors to understand when companies have reached the peak in terms of valuation. As such, at the current levels I do not recommend investors initiating a position in LOW, and I recommend current LOW investors to hold their shares.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Author's Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.