UPS: Expected Decrease In CapEx And Higher-Quality Revenue Model Makes The Stock A Strong Buy

Using DCF valuation, the model indicates that the stock is generating a fair value of $140.8.

UPS capital expenditures are predicted to drop to 7% after 2020 and the company is believed to reap the benefits of recent investments in new technologies and increase profitability.

UPS is forming new partnerships (E.g. with e-commerce firm Inxeption) to move towards a higher-quality revenue model, increase its presence in the B2B segment, and improve profit margins.

The cross-border e-commerce volume growth is estimated to be 28% for the year 2019-2021 and presents a huge opportunity for UPS to increase revenues.

Opportunity Summary

We believe that the ever-increasing growing trend of E-commerce, moving into a higher margin-corporate segment, and reaping the effects of recent investments in productivity-boosting projects will drive United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) stock price upwards in the future.

United Parcel Service, Inc. is dedicated to both develop next-day delivery service and move to the corporate segment. That caused its capital expenditures to rise in recent years. The company has invested extensively in new hubs and more efficient sorting centers. The capital expenditures are believed to stabilize at 7% after 2020, which is more than a 1.1% drop from the last 5 years average.

It's not a secret that the company's operating margins have not been impressive. UPS's operating margin for the first 3 quarters of 2019 was modest 8.71%. The company is dedicated to increasing its performance by increasing the market share of the B2B segment. While deliveries to homes are characterized by smaller margins, servicing businesses are far more profitable. UPS has already inked some major agreements that will help the company gain more presence in the corporate segment.

A rapidly growing E-commerce market

What is a nightmare for brick-and-mortar stores is probably the biggest opportunity for UPS to grow.

As consumers are increasingly preferring to shop online, the online sales share of total retail sales grows year by year. As an example, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, online sales were approximately 3.6% of total retail sales in 2008. In contrast, online sales made up 10.83% (3 quarter average, 2019) of total sales of 2019. UPS has already seen some gains from steady e-commerce growth over the last quarters. The pattern is believed to continue and the company forecasts cross-border e-commerce volume growth by 28% for the 2019-2021 years.

The momentum is further affected by an increase in demand for a one-day shipping service. People who need a new item quickly do not need to go out anymore. The initial demand growth for this type of service was captured by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Despite this fact, UPS managed to avoid severe competition with Amazon utilizing its labor force specialization of next-day delivery and forming a new partnership. Amazon preferred UPS expertise over that of FedEx's (NYSE:FDX) for its high productivity and efficiency. UPS is benefiting from the partnership. Its next-day air service reached 30% in Q2 2019, a record-breaking growth rate in more than a decade.

The Catalysts

The major factors that we believe will cause UPS stock price increase, are the company's reduced future CapEx to revenue ratio and its increased profit margins due to prior efficiency-increasing investments and gaining presence in the more profitable segment.

UPS's CapEx forecasts

The company's dedication to increase its next-day delivery quality and widen its range of services caused its CapEx to increase.

In Q3 2014, the company announced the expected CapEx to revenue ratio of 4.5% and 5% of revenue from 2015 to 2019. The actual expenditures were more than expected, averaging 8.1% from Dec 2014 up to date.

Chart 1: UPS, Capex to Revenue Data

Source: Ycharts

Q3 2019 already saw some decrease in CapEx compared to 2018. The future seems to be even more rewarding: UPS announced the company expects CapEx to revenue ratio to moderate at about 7% after 2020. Having said that, we expect that the company's projected free cash flow will rise from $3.5 billion to $4 billion estimations for the current year, to $6 billion or more in 2021.

Apart from the company's increased capital expenditures in the last few years, UPS never forgot the significance of rewarding investors, paying out $1.7 billion as dividend and buying back 4.8 million worth shares for $500 million in this year. In Q1 2019, the company increased its quarterly dividend to 96 cents per share. Having said that, we expect that the company will increase its dividends further as FCF starts to increase.

Key partnerships, new services, B2B market

UPS is expected to provide many brand new services in 2020, one of its unique offerings will be delivery seven days a week.

Next year, the company will provide expanded hours of service, more pickup locations all across the country, and more advanced package tracking systems for customers.

Although most of the results of the company's capital expenditures will prevail in 2020, UPS is already reaping the benefits of its previous investing activities. In Q2 2019, the company reached its all-time high operating profit in UPS history. The payoffs of increased capacity and effectiveness include automation of processes and are believed to increase annual profits at least by $1 a share for 2022.

Despite the growing trend of online retail shopping, the company does not want to bet only on that segment. For this reason, the company is trying to establish profitable partnerships. A new partnership with e-commerce company Inxeption, formed in March 2019, is aimed to increase the efficiency of business to business (B2B) logistics. The UPS is trying to get more market share in the B2B segment as it is characterized by larger margins. According to Forrester, the B2B segment will grow to $1.8 trillion by 2023.

UPS has seen some updates in pricing methodology also. As an example, the company is now charging more during holidays, penalizing retailers for failing to fulfill projected shipping estimates. The company also saw some updates in sizing methodology, utilizing a mixed method of weight and volume.

Valuation

Our Revenue forecast

The company had an average growth rate of 5.5% from 2014-2018. Sales growth eventually slowed down due to increased competition, which caused average revenue per piece to decline. For that reason, 2019 year's revenue growth rate will be around 3.1% (taking into consideration actual results of Q3 2019 and estimations for Q4 2019). Although the E-commerce industry will continue to expand at a growing rate, negative price competition forces and possible foreign trade issues make us expect UPS revenue growth for 2020 to lag the 4-year average rate, but still be better than 2019 year's numbers, standing at 4.8%. From 2021, due to the introduction of a large set of new services, the sales growth rate will recover to 5.5%. The exact same rate will prevail both in 2022 and 2023.

EBITDA

Unlike revenue growth rates, UPS's EBITDA shows increased growth rates both in the short and long terms. Due to increased efficiency and more presence in the high-margin B2B segment, the company is expected to generate 14.2% in 2019 and increase the rate to 15% by 2023.

Table 1: Revenue & EBITDA projections

Source: UPS Annual Reports and HedgeMix forward-looking estimates. Generated by HedgeMix Limited and FinBox

Additional assumptions:

CapEx: as outlined above, capital expenditures are expected to settle at a rate of 7% from year 2021. Year 2019 and 2020 are expected to display the same CapEx to revenue rate as that of 2018 (8.7%).

Working Capital: Net working capital is assumed to be -0.3% for the 2019-2023 period (same as 2018).

Depreciation and amortization: 3.4% of revenue, 5-year historical average.

Tax rate assumption: 26%, less than the 5-year historical average (30.7%) due to favorable tax reforms.

Discount rate: 8.5%

Terminal Value: 13.3x company EBITDA exit multiple

Table 2: Free Cash Flow Calculation

Source: UPS Annual Reports and HedgeMix forward-looking estimates. Generated by HedgeMix Limited and FinBox

Please note that the discount rate chosen is mid-range, with implied upside percentage standing at 19.8%. Using the above-mentioned assumptions, the model generates a mid-level fair value of $140.8 for UPS.

Considering the growth rate E-commerce market, increased efficiency and margins, and reduced capital expenditures, we believe that UPS is undervalued with an intermediate-term upside of 19.8%.

Risk

The competition forces impose the greatest risk on UPS's profit margins. Although the entry barriers are very high, some major competitors like Amazon and FedEx sometimes compete with prices.

At this point, the overall growing trend of the industry leaves enough room for major companies to avoid severe competition, but for some services, like next-day delivery, the situation is a bit tougher.

UPS managed to avoid competition and partnered with Amazon to provide next-day shipping services for the largest online-store conglomerate in the world. While the partnership might be profitable in the short term, it does not provide stability as Amazon might switch the provider of its services at any point in the future, like it happened with FedEx.

Conclusion

UPS caused some skepticism among investors due to decreasing revenue growth rates which was mostly caused by decreased prices of delivery services. While there is an ever-present threat of competition, including the threat of online giant Amazon, UPS seems to be more effective in avoiding competition than its direct rival - FedEx. Moreover, predicted 28% cross-border e-commerce market growth for year 2019 to 2021 leaves enough room for those three players to avoid even more severe price competition.

The negative sentiment among investors was fostered by the company's increase in capital expenditures for the past 5 years. While it is true that the company will incur major capital expenditures in 2020, the rate is believed to moderate at 7% from 2021. The benefits of the huge investments that were made in the last 5 years are yet to be realized. Major investments in new hubs and efficiency-enhancing systems are believed to increase annual profits at least by $1 a share for 2022. The company seems very sure of the expected increase in earnings and a decrease in capital expenditures. One proof is the increase of dividend per share to 96 cents in Q1 2019.

We believe that the possible increase in margins due to recent investments and the possible increase in FCF due to decreased CapEx (after 2020) is not fully reflected in the stock price. We think value investors should strongly consider buying UPS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.