Carlyle Group: An Alternative Star

A corporate restructuring on 1 January 2020 will shift the company from a partnership to a C corporation, creating improved taxation considerations for investors.

If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes. - Warren Buffett

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is one of the largest managers of alternative investments with $212 billion in assets under management. It focuses on private equity, real assets (real estate, energy and infrastructure), global credit and investment solutions.

However, the share price has been depressed over the past 5 years since a sell-off in 2014. The stock price has appreciated significantly in 2019, but it is still below its 2014 highs.

The question is why is it now a favorable time to invest in Carlyle Group? One of the reasons is that the firm has through the past several years managed to increase its management fees, creating more stable cash flows. While it generated strong cash flows historically and paid out a large portion of it in dividends, there was still strong variability in the cash flow due to performance fees. With a larger management fee base, this variability is reduced somewhat.

Stemming from the above, dividend payouts are also being stabilized, with a fixed dividend of $1 expected from next year, a dividend yield of 3.37% at the current price. This compares to the yield of 1.54% on 1-year treasury bills and 1.82% on 10-year treasury bills. Assuming the company can stick to its fixed dividend, this provides a strong alternative to a fixed income investment.

In addition, on the 1st of January 2020, the company will move from a partnership structure to a C corporate structure, improving the taxation burden on the investor.

But the main reason why Carlyle Group is a worthwhile investment is that it is a fundamentally strong business. Founded in 1987, it has consistently delivered performance, making many milestones along the way. Its investment team is expert and is aware of the areas of their expertise and its philosophy is to have depth in their industries' analysis, rather than breadth, stopping it from dallying in areas that, while possibly in vogue, are not their areas of competency. While the price may not be the most attractive (although it is on a 10.57 trailing P/E ratio), Warren Buffett once said: "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." Now is the opportunity to invest in that wonderful company.

In summary, the Carlyle Group will restructure to provide dividend certainty and reduce tax overheads on investors. Its expected dividend yield exceeds that of both the 1-year and 10-year treasury rate and, based on its esteemed track record, is likely to continue to grow from strength-to-strength. It is a stock that is worth buying and holding on for the long term as it grows from strength to strength.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.