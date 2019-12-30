Nordson Corp.: 'Conservative' 2020 Guidance Masks More Positive, Long-Term Outlook

Nordson Corp. (NASDAQ:NDSN) with a market cap of $9.4 billion is a leading manufacturer of industrial equipment used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants and other types of specialty materials. The parts here include pumps, valve dispensers, applicators, pelletizers, and filters serving customers in a wide range of industries. This stock has quietly returned an impressive 460% over the past decade and 40% this past year benefiting from steady growth and a consolidating market position. The stock is trading near its all-time high with a positive outlook overcoming what was an operationally challenging and volatile 2019. This article takes a look at recent developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

Fiscal 2019 Q4 Earnings Recap

Nordson reported its fiscal 2019 Q4 earnings on December 11th with GAAP EPS of $1.76, which was in line with expectations. Revenue of $585.45 million increased by 2.8% year over year, but missed the consensus estimate by $12.7 million. For the full-year 2019, revenue of $2.194 billion was down by 2.7% compared to $2.254 billion in 2018, while full-year diluted EPS of $5.79 was also below the $6.40 in 2018.

While there was an annual decline in sales this year, investors should keep in mind that the first half of 2018 was particularly strong with organic sales growth reaching 19% in Q1 2018 (36% including acquisitions), representing difficult comps for the full-year 2019. By this measure, there were some slightly softer trends in the first half of 2019 with management citing volatile macro conditions, but Q4 numbers represented an improvement. For the fourth quarter, organic sales growth was 4%, while for the full-year 2019, total company organic sales were down 1%.

The company has made an effort at cost cutting with a focus on efficiency as selling and administrative expenses in Q4 declined by 6.2% compared to the period last year. Q4 operating margin of 23.9% improved by 340 basis points compared to 20.5% in Q4 2018. The positive result this quarter helped the full-year 2019 operating margin reach 22% just slightly lower compared to 22.3% in 2018. From the press release:

“The macroeconomic environment remains challenging, with uncertainty impacting customers’ investment decisions. Our ability to drive full-year organic growth in most product lines demonstrates the resiliency of our end markets and the value we deliver to our customers. Despite the sales decline in fiscal year 2019, our global Nordson team delivered solid results and held operating margin equal to prior year performance.”

By product segments, Adhesive Dispensing Systems' Q4 sales increased by 1.1% y/y to $253.7 million offsetting a 0.5% decline in Advanced Technology Systems with sales of $249 million. The smaller Industrial Coating Systems business has been a growth driver with sales up 21.3% y/y in Q4 to $82.76 million. Management noted an operating margin improvement in all three segments compared to last year.

The company ended the 2019 fiscal year with a cash and equivalent position of $151 million, up from $95.7 million to end 2018. Favorably, long-term debt declined to $1.1 billion from $1.3 billion last year. Liquidity appears stable given a current ratio of 2.1x. We calculate a solid leverage ratio based on net debt to 2019 EBITDA at 0.64x which should trend lower following some acquisitions in recent years.

2020 Guidance

For the full-year fiscal 2020, management is guiding for organic sales growth in a range of 1% to 3% with an overall flat operating margin compared to 2019. The target is for diluted EPS growth between 2% to 6% implying a range of $5.91 to $6.14. One point that was stressed is that the guidance was overall conservative based on management's view that the macro environment has not materially changed in terms of underlying data. From the press release:

“We are taking a conservative approach to our outlook for fiscal 2020, as we are not yet seeing any significant improvements in the macroeconomic environment. In addition, we are not yet seeing an increase in order activity for electronics end markets, so we are assuming a flat outlook for these product lines. The resilience of the other end markets we serve, notably consumer non-durables and medical, gives us confidence that we will achieve low single digit organic sales growth in fiscal 2020.”

Our interpretation here is that management referencing to the latest positive headlines of easing tensions between the U.S. and China in the ongoing trade. It's still too early to see the positive benefits to product demand as far as Nordson is concerned. The upside is if global growth momentum builds into 2020 with rebounding industrial activity and consumer demand worldwide, Nordson could be positioned to exceed expectations. In our view by setting the bar low for the year ahead, management is essentially under-promising for some room to over-deliver.

In terms of consensus expectations, the market has an overall more bullish outlook with EPS expectations of $6.25 for 2020, which is above the upper range of management's own guidance. Looking ahead to 2021, the market estimates NDSN can earn $7.00 per share representing firming profitability with an earnings growth rate of accelerating to 12.1%.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The bullish thesis for the stock comes down to the company's leadership position in its specialty equipment markets supported by a number of fundamental tailwinds. Management sees the Advanced Technology Systems segment with market growth 2-3x GDP supported by trends in the medical industry and electronics supply chain. For reference, semiconductor and circuit boards manufacturing utilizes Nordson's proprietary processes for surface treatments and bonding. Management commented on these trends in the conference call:

If you think about our electronic business, we are involved in a very diverse set of applications and end markets, including semiconductor packaging, product applications, to PC board, to automotive electronics, to 5G, so it's not one particular driver or the other, but overall throughout the electronics throughout the electronic supply chain, we are involved in multiple different applications, as you know, and we find that the project activities are pretty strong across the board.

In the Industrial Coating Systems segment, management highlights an environment advantage in powder coating as it does not contain solvents or produce hazard waste. There is a broader trend of adhesives replacing mechanical fasteners in manufacturing processes which is also positive for Nordson.

Naturally, the stock has commanded an increasing growth premium for what remains a quality earnings outlook. Valuation metrics appear pricey relative to some long-term historical averages on various ratios. We highlight a price to free cash flow ratio currently at 29.7x and EV to EBITDA multiple of 17.8x, as well above the five-year average at 22.3x and 15.3x each respectively. Share price gains have effectively surpassed the growth rate of earnings and cash flow generation more recently. Still, we see room for the company to grow into these figures in the years ahead.

Verdict

Recognizing what is a quality company with market-leading products, our sense is that the stock is likely at fair value with much of the expected earnings rebound in 2020 already priced in. We don't recommend chasing the stock at current levels, but would consider buying on any pullback to a share price under $150. We rate shares of NSDN as a hold, balancing a positive long-term outlook with some near-term valuation headwinds. In terms of risks, beyond the implications of a potential global cyclical slowdown or weaker-than-expected environment through 2020, it will be important for Nordson to maintain margins and build on sales growth momentum.

