A Thesis Revisit On Alibaba And Tencent Might Surprise You

After more than a year of heightened risk premium placed on Chinese stocks, it seemed market players have reverted to viewing Chinese companies as potential targets for seeking their alphas.

Last week, Chinese stocks (FXI)(CQQQ) generally gained in another week of lift together with the rest of the broader market. After more than a year of heightened risk premium placed on Chinese stocks, it seemed market players have reverted to viewing Chinese companies as potential targets for seeking their alphas.

This is a reversal from months ago when short-sellers had their field day creating misplaced fears on Alibaba Group (BABA) and the likes at a time when sentiment on Chinese names was at the bottom, pushing their share prices to multi-month or even multi-year lows. At the same time, faithful shareholders were presented with good opportunities to load up on the shares from those who had given up hopes.

On the other hand, there were also companies like Pinduoduo (PDD) which did itself no favor when it demonstrated restraint with its free-wheeling spending behavior for three quarters only to report a record loss for the third quarter of 2019. Fortunately for shareholders, although the stock plunged following the disappointment, there were sufficient gains accumulated earlier such that overall appreciation for the year was still significant. Pinduoduo's management savvy in leveraging partnerships with local governments as well as private companies including Amazon (AMZN) helped retain market confidence in its long-term prospects.

Another spend-to-scale upstart, Luckin Coffee (LK), did a much better job at communicating its capital expenditures and expenses. It was able to deliver a consistent trend of reducing its expenses as a percentage of net revenues from products. Since market observers have a better certainty on what to expect from quarter to quarter, the stock benefited from a hefty share price appreciation since its IPO in May 2019 despite ballooning losses.

Back to the week's performance. The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), climbed 1.42 percent. Top gainers among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF were all e-commerce players. The share prices of Pinduoduo, Vipshop (VIPS), JD.com (JD), and Alibaba rose 4.64 percent, 4.39 percent, 3.25 percent, and 2.57 percent respectively.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for a convenient reference, especially for the stocks mentioned in this article. In the subsequent sections, I will add new pointers to the discussions on Alibaba and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) shared in the past two articles following the suggestions from readers.

A great time to exit for the cautious but much has changed at Alibaba and China

I have written on Alibaba under ALT Perspective, Seeking Alpha's Chinese Internet Weekly column, and Seeking Alpha's PRO+ Tech for a couple of years. From the comments, we have come across the fans of Alibaba, those sitting on the fence, naysayers, and outright critics. A few did not seem to bother about the stock much but saw it their duty to warn investors to think twice about the risks before jumping in.

Whatever the dangers of investing in Alibaba, the stock is now trading at a record high. No matter when you had purchased your shares, you can now exit with a profit and no longer have to worry about how the trade war is progressing, whether the financials are reflective of the actual operations, perception issues facing Chinese stocks, or if Alibaba can thrive amidst the intensifying competition in the various sectors it is now engaged in. An investment in Alibaba is also subjected to a multitude of other risks disclosed in its IPO prospectus.

For shareholders of Alibaba who decide to stick with it, my suggestion is not to be upset over unfounded fears being spread around. Now and then, some self-proclaimed accounting experts would write about Alibaba been creative (read: nefarious) in its financial reporting, as though institutional investors have been in the dark all along and they know something others don't.

It's actually a blessing in disguise because fear-mongering keeps investors away until they realize they were missing out. Such malicious attacks (or genuine heartfelt warnings) are not isolated to Chinese internet stocks but everywhere. For instance, bears of U.S. technology titans Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB) frequently cite the potential for breakups due to their sprawling business operations and privacy infringement charges as reasons to stay away.

Yet their share prices continue to climb over the years, with shareholders laughing to the bank. Tesla (TSLA) has also been facing harsh critics and heavy short-seller attacks since its IPO. However, the electric vehicle maker still manages to fly against the resistance and its enterprise value (defined as market cap plus net industrial debt, excluding pensions) is now higher than Ford Motors Company (F) and General Motors Company (GM) combined. In a recent analyst report, Morgan Stanley analysts Adam Jonas and Armintas Sinkevicius expressed bewilderment that "Tesla isn't just the most valuable US auto company… but it's worth materially more than GM and Ford COMBINED."

To put it in another way, if everyone is seeing what you are seeing and is on the same side as you, there wouldn't be any fresh investor to buy into the stock and push the share price higher and there goes your alpha. Hence, shouldn't we be grateful instead to naysayers and the skeptics?

From my discussions with the bears of Alibaba, a common theme I gathered was that their perception of the company was stuck in 2015 or earlier when the company was newly IPO-ed. They did their evaluation and due diligence, concluding the company was either uninvestable or not worthy of their investments. Whatever their concerns then, much has changed at Alibaba.

For instance, influencers (or key opinion leaders) have now taken e-commerce by storm and Alibaba has fully embraced the trend. It should even be credited for playing a big role in the evolution. Top Chinese influencer Viya Huang's (in the photo below, left) live-streaming feeds are so popular that Kim Kardashian West had sought her help to sell her perfume brand KKW to Chinese consumers.

Source: Alibaba

Such e-commerce format is not something copied from anywhere in the world and was not in existence when Alibaba launched its IPO. Just take a look at the screenshots of the Tmall app where chats fill the bottom screen while coupons flash on the right side of the screen to entice shoppers to make their purchases, all happening with the key opinion leader demonstrating the usage of the products on the spot. Continued innovation brought about new ways to spur consumers to make a greater number of transactions and at a higher value.

Source: Alibaba

Alibaba's cloud business was minuscule at IPO it's understandable why there was skepticism that it could thrive as a latecomer. Nevertheless, it has grown at a fast clip relative to major rivals. Even though Amazon remains the leader and Microsoft seems to be the competitor worthy of the former's attention, it is Alibaba that is growing at the fastest pace percentage-wise. It would be unfair to say Alibaba is doing so from a small base because Google occupied an even smaller market share than Alibaba in 2015 but three years later, its lag behind Alibaba worsened.

Source: CIO Dive; Data from Gartner

Furthermore, in 2016 and 2018, Alibaba grew the most in percentage terms among the four major cloud players. In 2018 when Amazon, Microsoft, and Google saw their growth rate moderated, Alibaba's cloud business nearly doubled.

Source: CIO Dive; Data from Gartner

At IPO, Alibaba's financials weren't the most attractive but they have drastically improved. Its free cash flow has increased from a single-digit figure to $24.3 billion based on the latest reported quarter. Despite its shares trading at record highs, its price-to-free-cash-flow remains historically low at 23.3 times, a far cry from the 40-50 times in 2014.

Data by YCharts

Thanks to the strong free cash flow, Alibaba is able to stay in a net-cash position (reflected as negative net financial debt in YCharts) even amidst the heavy investing spree in the past years. There also appears to be an increasing trend in its net-cash level.

Data by YCharts

The traditional metric for technology companies, the price-to-sales ratio, has also fallen from above 20 times in its early days as a public-listed company to single-digit even after the spectacular share price rebound this year.

Data by YCharts

There were also mentions of macro challenges that held many investors back, not least of which is the trade tensions. However, executives of Alibaba have explained extensively why the company is well suited to thrive from the situation. More sophisticated investors opined about deeper issues such as the anti-corruption drive which intensified under President Xi Jinping but this is an old story.

Below snapshot shows the share price chart of Kweichow Moutai, the maker of luxury liquor consumed at business meals and gatherings where the host wishes to impress his guests. The stock did not do well prior to 2016 with President Xi's pervasive anti-corruption campaign shortly after his ascension in 2013 causing the population to avoid ostentatious consumption which invites suspicion.

However, investors piled into the stock thereafter, achieving multi-fold gains with the major corruption cases settled. Insatiable consumers aided by rising wages, a return of the indispensable gift at business occasions, and savvy marketing spurred the sales of the luxury liquor. Those who declared luxury liquor stocks would never do well as long as President Xi is in power would have missed out on the tremendous profit.

Source: ALT Perspective (using Yahoo Finance)

Of course, the competitive landscape has also been altered considerably. It's understandable if investors avoid Alibaba due to the concern over the competition. My point is, those who had dismissed the stock previously might wish to revisit their investment thesis to determine if their bearish stance established years ago is still valid. Much has changed at Alibaba and China.

Tencent - Challenged but strong captive user-base under-monetized

According to Trustdata, the leading mobile apps in China ranked by total monthly average users (MAUs) in November 2019 are led by WeChat, Taobao, Alipay, QQ, Douyin, Pinduoduo (PDD), Baidu (BIDU), Weibo (WB), and iQiyi (IQ). Of these, Tencent operates the first and fourth top apps, while Alibaba owns the second- and third-placed apps. Baidu settled for the seventh-place while iQiyi (IQ), the video streaming platform it backed, held the ninth position.

Up and coming technology giant ByteDance (BDNCE), which is still under private ownership, owns the fifth and tenth most popular apps - Douyin, the local version of popular international equivalent TikTok, as well as Jinri Toutiao, a news aggregator, respectively.

Tencent is also prominent outside the top 10 rankings. QQ Browser, Tencent Video, and Tencent News occupied the 13th, 14th, and 17th positions. Besides those it directly operates, Tencent also shares some glory from those apps it backs. For instance, Pinduoduo had the seventh-highest MAUs, short-video app Kuaishou ranked 12th, and JD.com was 20th.

Note that since the Singles Day shopping extravaganza happened in November, e-commerce apps unsurprisingly registered an uptick in MAUs across the board. On the other hand, with more time spent searching for great deals and doing the actual shopping, less time is available for watching videos which caused related apps to suffer a drop in MAUs. Kuaishou was the only exception.

Source: Trustdata (tabulated by ALT Perspective)

Despite the dominant positions of Tencent apps, the threat of ByteDance particularly in the areas of user attention is real. According to an earlier study done by Trustdata, the time spent on WeChat has fallen to 31 minutes daily in September 2019, a sharp decline from 40 minutes a year ago. On the other hand, users spent 48 minutes on Kuaishou daily, up from 36 minutes a year ago. TikTok also experienced an increase in time spent on its app from 17 minutes to 27 minutes.

Nevertheless, a key factor for the drop in WeChat usage on mobile is the availability of the messaging function on the desktop. Tencent offers WeChat users the option to use the messaging app on the desktop, greatly improving the user experience while reducing the need for accessing the mobile app when the computer is accessible.

WeChat is the undisputed essential personal and work tool. The lack of messaging tools with a large reach, particularly for professional usage, as well as a deficit of information channels meant the Chinese are dependent on WeChat. While in the U.S. and many parts of the world where Facebook's WhatsApp is arguably indispensable, there are viable alternatives such as Telegram, Snapchat (SNAP), and even Facebook's own Messenger.

As for information sources, U.S. internet users have the full buffet spread of outlets available. This is unlike their Chinese counterparts who are faced with limited choices due to the controlled internet environment with numerous western media and resources blocked. From my personal experience and sharing from local Chinese, WeChat groups have become very important sources of information as those in the know share their wisdom and knowledge.

How it works is someone initiates a group during a gathering, industry conference or seminar and attendees scan a QR code to join. Group members would then exchange data, analyses, and/or opinions typed directly into the app or share links of content posted on other Tencent platforms as well as externally. From groups consisting of neighbors, nursing mothers, professionals to suppliers-buyers, there is a heavy reliance on WeChat to spread information and conduct business.

Hence, WeChat is not likely to go away anytime soon and as mentioned earlier, the reduced mobile usage was in large part attributable to the shift to the desktop version. The WeChat Moments feature is not available on the desktop version and there is no advertisement at all for now. To interpret this positively, it means there is the potential for additional revenue whenever Tencent decides to place advertisements on the desktop version.

