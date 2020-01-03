12% IRR For Q1... Wherever The Market Goes

AbbVie (ABBV) is in the process of acquiring Allergan (AGN) for a combination of $120.30 in cash and 0.866 shares of ABBV. To date, the deal has secured approvals from China, Brazil, Canada, Ukraine, and Allergan shareholders. The deal does not require a vote of the buyer’s shareholders. A number of regulatory approvals remain – HSR, EU, Israel, Mexico, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, and the UK. None are likely to be problematic, although the FTC issued a second request for additional information, as is customary for such large deals. The deal is not conditioned upon financing. Based on remaining steps, the deal is probably going to close by April. The $5.92 net spread offers shareholders a 12% internal rate of return/IRR between now and then. There is some upside to the timeline (and, therefore, the IRR); some employees have been guided towards a February closing estimate. If the FTC clears the deal in January, they could schedule the close as early as Wednesday, February 5.

The companies’ products overlap in ulcerative colitis and exocrine pancreatic insufficiency caused by cystic fibrosis. Their product pipelines overlap in Alzheimer’s. This aggregate overlap is not material to the deal. They offered to divest Zenpep for pancreatic enzymes and Brazikumab for ulcerative colitis. There appears to be a buyer for Zenpep. Bausch Health (BHC) is an example of a potential buyer. This divestiture package is likely to be acceptable to both the EU and at least three out of the five FTC commissioners. The other regulatory agencies are likely to follow the FTC’s lead. The EU will probably conditionally approve the deal on Friday, January 10, 2020.

The buyer is working with Morgan Stanley (MS) on the deal. They raised $30 billion to finance the deal; all tranches priced and the books were 2x oversubscribed. The financing expiration date is Friday, January 31, 2020 but can be extended as needed. It is possible that this is enough time, but likely that one or two additional extensions are necessary.

Allergan has not had anything that would trigger the material adverse effects clause in their merger agreement since the deal was announced on June 25, 2019. What has happened to the company since the definitive merger agreement was signed? Allergan has been doing quite well at the FDA. The FDA accepted their application for Bimatoprost Sustained-Release/SR for the reduction of intraocular pressure in people with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma. The US regulator also approved TSK STERiGLIDE cannula with the company’s Juvéderm VOLUMA XC hyaluronic acid gel dermal filler for the use of adult cheek augmentation. Next, Allergan got an application accepted by the FDA for a wet AMD treatment. The FDA approved an adult schizophrenia drug, Secuado (asenapine) that Allergan markets. Botox’s approval was expanded to treat certain types of pediatric muscle stiffness. Allergan’s Liletta IUD approval was extended for use up to six years. Their combination antibiotic was given fast track status for treating a number of infections as well as bacterial pneumonia. Their oral migraine drug, Ubrelvey, was approved. In short, nothing on the regulatory front should give AbbVie pause; many developments should give them encouragement.

One of Allergan’s biggest successes over the past few months has been their antipsychotic drug Vraylar. Last month, its sales were up over 80% from the same time last year. Third quarter sales increased 70% year-over-year to $234 million. Peak sales are estimated to hit over a billion dollars per year. This is probably better than expected when the sale to AbbVie was signed.

Financially, Allergan has done fine since the deal was announced. The buyer would have been aware of their second quarter numbers when the deal was negotiated. Their third quarter was not a problem – their revenue and non-GAAP EPS both slightly beat estimates. The market has come to accept the deal; AbbVie has overcome an initially negative reaction to outperform the overall healthcare sector since the deal was announced.

Given the risks versus the rewards, this is currently my favorite definitive arbitrage opportunity. At an original equity value of about $63 billion, it is also one of the biggest, which is one of the reasons why the spread has stayed so wide. Even with full positions, the aggregate number of arbitrage funds have not had enough capital to close this spread. Healthcare is likely to experience another strong year of M&A next year. For one of many examples, uniQure (QURE) was poised to sell last year, then put off their sale process in reaction to relevant antitrust concerns over the Roche acquisition of Spark (ONCE). Since then, the Spark deal was unconditionally approved in the US and UK, allowing it to be successfully consummated. Now that those antitrust concerns have been put to bed, it would be unsurprising for uniQure to reexamine a sale next year.

