4 Reasons Why Hormel Remains A Long-Term Winner

We outline 4 reasons to be bullish on long-term earnings growth that (we believe) makes the stock more attractive than its current valuation would imply.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) operates a little bit differently than most of the peers within the food products space. The company has been able to maintain financial discipline, and focus on affordable acquisitions and product innovation at a time when many peers are taking on massive acquisitions to drive growth (looking at you General Mills (GIS) and J.M. Smucker (SJM)). The stock currently trades near all-time highs, but there are multiple long-term variables that will result in operational value creation for Hormel. For this reason, the stock isn't necessarily as expensive as it seems.

The Stock Isn't As Expensive As It Looks

At first glance, the stock isn't attractive from a pure valuation basis. For starters, the stock currently trades within grasp of its all-time high in the $45 per share range. Shares have moved sharply higher over the past couple of months.

With Hormel recently wrapping up its fiscal year, the company's full-year EPS of $1.80 place the stock at a multiple of 25.09X earnings. This is a sharp premium to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 21.14X (a 19% premium).

To make matters worse, the company's 2020 guidance of between $1.69 and $1.83 means that shares remain expensive on a forward looking basis as well. Why would anyone pay 25X earnings for a company that may see its EPS figures contract the following year? While shares are indeed a little steep in the short term, the long-term appeal of Hormel is very much alive because of a number of factors that should see the company return to strong earnings growth over the upcoming years.

Jennie-O Should Improve In The Coming Years

Hormel's Jennie-O brand of turkey products is still an industry leader. It holds approximately 34% of the ground turkey market. However, the brand has been a drag for Hormel in recent years for a couple of reasons. The most ongoing problem has been prolonged oversupply in the industry which has suppressed commodity prices.

Although whole bird prices have rebounded some in 2019, market conditions remain difficult. To make matters worse, the brand had two separate product recalls in 2018 for salmonella. The outbreaks did result in market share loss to competing brands, and Hormel is currently working to gain that share back. Instead of turning away from Jennie-O, Hormel has decided to double down on the brand by investing in infrastructure, as well as new marketing and brand awareness efforts. The company is striving to push segment margins to 12% by 2023. We remain bullish on Jennie-O over the long term. Meat products are ultimately Hormel's core competency, and there is going to be increased long-term demand for protein as populations grow and economies continue to modernize across the world.

International Expansion Remains A Large Area Of Opportunity

Of the approximate $9.5 billion in annual sales that Hormel generates, just 7% of sales come from international markets. Similar to Jennie-O, Hormel's international efforts have been quite snake-bitten. There was an outbreak of African Swine Fever in China - a growth market for Hormel. In addition, the company has had to work through tariffs resulting from the US-China trade conflict.

Management did outline in their Q4 earnings call that the swine fever situation may cause volatility in 2020. Nonetheless, the long-term potential for international expansion is there. The company can continue to scale brands internationally, or may opt to buy international share - its acquisition of Ceratti being an example of this.

Hormel Has Demonstrated Awareness For Emerging Consumer Trends

One real differentiator of Hormel from many peers in the food products sector, is the company's awareness - and willingness to act on emerging consumer trends. There have been studies that have indicated how millennials (the emerging demographic that represents the largest share of purchasing power in the US) prefer healthy and fresh food choices. This has not been lost on Hormel. The company has strategically given mindshare to organics, premium ingredients, and meat alternatives.

This has shown up not only in the company's acquisitions (Justin's, Applegate Farms) but also its innovation efforts. The company is in the process of rolling out its in-house created brand "Happy Little Plants", a meat alternative products line. These efforts to stay up with consumer trends should bode well for the company over the long term.

Hormel Is Poised For An Acquisition

We had mentioned earlier that management is forecasting what are essentially flat earnings for 2020. However, part of this is due to the company's divestiture of CytoSport, the brand responsible for Muscle Milk. This was sold to PepsiCo (PEP) in 2019 for approximately $465 million.

Because Hormel continually maintains strict balance sheet discipline, the proceeds were able to go straight to the company's coffers. With total cash and equivalents of more than $672 million (against just $250 million in total debt), Hormel is now poised to make its next acquisition. The company has proven very active in M&A over the years. This eventual acquisition will obviously be accretive to the existing earnings base.

Bringing It All Together

Again, initially, the stock seems a bit on the expensive side. And while there may be some truth to that statement, the degree of overvaluation can certainly be debated. The company is navigating headwinds in its largest operating segments. These headwinds will turn around in time. The company just recently divested CytoSport (which represented approximately $300 million of revenues), and hasn't yet filled that void. The company's balance sheet is debt free on a net basis, and management has a track record of M&A activity. It makes sense to wait for a pullback amidst this year-end market rally, but long-term investors should consider the possibility that Hormel could drastically improve its appeal to investors in a short amount of time. We like Hormel to continue being a long-term performer.

