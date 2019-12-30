Bellicum: Still Discounted After MD Anderson Deal

Despite the recent spike in the share price, I still see BLCM to be undervalued and worth a speculative investment.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) has made some progress in their pipeline, company finances, and corporate agreements. Investors are still waiting for the company to close a partnership for Rivo-cel and the company's Houston manufacturing facility. However, management was able to close a licensing agreement with MD Anderson that has decided to exercise their option to use Bellicum's CaspaCIDe safety switch technology in their research. In return, Bellicum will receive an upfront payment of $5M, as well as milestones and royalties from products created with their technology. As a result, the share price popped over $1.00 per share, but I still believe the market is missing BLCM's near-term and long-term potential.

I intend to review the recent press release and point out some key details about the agreement. In addition, I present my case for why I think BLCM is still discounted and should be seen as a great speculative buy. Finally, I discuss my plans for my BLCM position as we leave 2019 and enter 2020.

Platforms Create Value

Let me begin by highlighting the company's platform technology that is driven by the company's switch technology (Figure 1). Bellicum can control the timing and frequency of cell activation through the infusion of the company's small molecule rimiducid.

Figure 1: BLCM Switch Tech (Source: BLCM)

In the company's dual switch product candidates, Bellicum is able to increase controllability by integrating the CaspaCIDe safety switch which can be used to manage acute toxicities quickly. These control features may enable clinicians to better manage the risk-benefit profile of treatment, which is one of the leading risks in cell therapies.

Figure 2: BLCM Switch Tech (Source: BLCM)

In general, Bellicum's technology enables clinicians to have some level of control once the cell therapy is infused, whereas other cell therapies have little to no control over their therapy once infused.

Applying Bellicum's Tech to Natural Killer Cells

Bellicum's chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR NK) preclinical data shows that MyD88 and CD40 signaling increases NK cytotoxicity, which can enhance the efficacy against tumors expressing different levels of the target antigen. In addition, the data demonstrate CAR NK Cell in vivo proliferation and persistence, improving tumor control and numerous tumor types.

This is a significant development because some NK cell therapies have shown difficulty in proliferation and persistence. Once again, Bellicum's technology has found a way to develop a potential game-changer in cell therapies and add NK cells to the long list of applications.

Diving into the Press Release

On December 11th, Bellicum announced that The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center exercised its option to license Bellicum's CaspaCIDe safety switch technology. The license agreement with Bellicum specifically covers the use of the CaspaCIDe safety switch in MD Anderson's CD19-directed CAR NK-cell construct.

When investigating MD Anderson's research with NK cells, I noticed that they recently publicized a collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPHF) to develop cord blood-derived chimeric antigen receptor-directed natural killer therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Takeda will have access to MD Anderson's CAR NK platform and the rights to develop and commercialize up to four programs, including a CD19-targeted CAR NK-cell therapy and a BCMA-targeted CAR NK-cell therapy. According to the press release, Takeda is responsible for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of CAR NK products. In return, MD Anderson will receive an upfront payment, milestones, and tiered royalties on net sales.

I don't know if MD Anderson's agreement with Bellicum and Takeda have any correspondence, but it is encouraging to see one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies looking for research from an organization that just claimed their right to use Bellicum's technology.

Promising Pipeline

Bellicum's initial GoCAR-T product candidate, BPX-601, targets prostate stem cell antigen "PSCA" and will take aim at pancreatic cancer. PSCA is upregulated in cancer cells in approximately 50% of pancreatic cancer patients.

Figure 3: BLCM Pipeline (Source: BLCM)

Data shows that the company's GoCAR technology can increase the expansion and persistence of T-cells and assembly of pro-inflammatory cytokines in patients who received one dose of rimiducid. The company has only tested a single dose, however, of the 13 patients who received treatment with BPX-601 and a single dose of rimiducid, 8 patients achieved stable disease. Bellicum expects the interim results in the second half of 2020, which will provide data on cell expansion and persistence, cytokine production, tumor infiltration, and modulation.

BPX-603 is targeting HER2 solid tumors using the company's first dual switch product candidate. Earlier this year, Bellicum submitted an IND application for BPX-603, but the FDA has requested additional preclinical data before a clinical trial can be initiated. Bellicum is in deliberations with the FDA to agree on a plan to get BPX-603 in the clinic.

The company's third pipeline program is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, CAR program. Bellicum expects this allogeneic cell therapy to increase the activity of immune cells from healthy donors instead of cancer patients. As a result, providers will be able to offer a faster and more certain time to treat their patients and have greater convenience.

This approach is not easy due to the threat of GVHD; however, the company's technology should once again allow providers to control the proliferation and persistence of the therapy. Investors should be excited about the potential for an allogeneic GoCAR-T and must maintain surveillance for any updates.

Partnerships

Following the company's Rivo-cel data in July, Bellicum decided to pinpoint a partner to further develop and commercialize the program. Bellicum continues to have discussions with potential partners; however, the company is not certain they will reach an agreement. Consequently, Bellicum has decided to put the brakes on Rivo-cel until a partner has been obtained.

Bellicum is also looking for a partner to help maintain the Houston manufacturing facility that was built to support the company's early CAR-T programs and Rivo-cel Phase III clinical trial. Unfortunately, the facility is significantly underutilized and the company is looking for a partner to help reduce OpEx while maintaining development abilities.

Both of these potential partnerships would be major developments for the company and its shareholders. Not only should the company receive some form of payment from a partnership but it should also reduce OpEx as well.

Improved Financials

Typically, sub $100M market cap biotech companies have an ugly cash position. In terms of BLCM, the company has about $112M in cash, restricted cash, and investments. Bellicum projects the current cash position will be adequate to fund the company into 2021. This will allow the company time to find strategic partnerships and keep the lights on.

Admittedly, a cash runway into 2021 isn't outstanding, so investors need to accept the strong probability the company will perform another secondary offering at some point in the next 12-16 months.

Downside Risks

Despite the potential upside, BLCM has some significant downside risks that the current and prospective investors need to keep in mind. One of which is the possibility that the company doesn't secure any partnerships for Rivo-cel and the manufacturing facility. Not only would this slow the company's progress but it would also force the company to push forward at higher OpEx or possibly sell these assets to lighten the load. Obviously, the market would punish the share price for an extended period of time.

Another issue comes from the stock trading under $1.00 per share. The recent MD Anderson news popped the share price over $1.00, but the company needs the stock to trade over $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive trading days in order to prevent being delisted on the NASDAQ or a reverse split. The stock has been trading around $1.00 per share but has yet to put together more than a couple of days of closing at or above $1.00.

Of course, there is the possibility of pipeline programs missing endpoints and regulatory setbacks including clinical holds from the FDA. In fact, the FDA put a clinical hold on Rivo-cel back in January of 2018, which decimated the share price. The clinical hold was eventually lifted, but the damage was done and the stock never fully recovered. Cell therapies come with a variety of serious adverse events including cytokine release syndrome and GVHD, so there is a risk one of the company's programs experiences a major setback at some point in development.

Is BLCM Still a Buy?

I still see BLCM to be worthy of a speculative buy for a number of reasons. Primarily, the stock's current valuation. At the moment, BLCM's market cap is roughly $51M with 2.07 cash per share. At this current valuation, the company would only need to pull in about $10M in revenue to be priced in line with the sector's average price-to-sales of 5x. If the company is able to close a partnership deal for Rivo-cel and launch in Europe, we should see the company easily surpass $10M in revenue in a short period of time. In fact, the Street expects the company to start recording annual revenues greater than $20M in 2021 and will record growth for the next eight years.

Figure 4: BLCM Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

At that time, the Street expects the company to pull in about $275M, which would be a 0.19 price-to-sales (Figure 4). Using the sector's average price-to-sales of 5x, we would get a share price of around $27.50. I know these numbers are just speculation and we don't know if the company will ever come close to these estimates; however, it does show how undervalued the company is when you factor in the potential upside and current cash position.

What's My Plan?

Despite the potential upside, I am going to hold off on adding to my BLCM position at this time. I have been burned too many times by small-cap biotech/biopharma companies who struggle to find a developmental or commercial partnership for a pipeline product and I'm not letting that happen with my BLCM investment… regardless of how cheap the stock is. Therefore, I am going to wait for the company to secure both a Rivo-cel and manufacturing facility partnership before adding to my speculative position. If the company is able to close a Rivo-cel partnership, I will start accumulating shares using technical analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLCM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.