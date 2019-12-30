Improvements At Neos Therapeutics Aren't Reflected In The Share Price
About: Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS)
by: Shareholders Unite
Summary
The company's revenues are growing at 40% while the share price is lingering.
The revenue growth has also brought a remarkable margin expansion in both gross and operating margins.
Cash outflows have been reduced significantly as a result and are likely to diminish further.
Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) stock has been lingering despite progress on multiple fronts. The company's drugs have displayed impressive revenue growth and perhaps even more impressive is the reduced cost, which has put the