What To Expect From The Stock Market In 2020 Based On History And Statistics

These gauges, together and alone, have a very impressive predicting power, whether you we believe in Fortune Telling/Tellers, or not.

If you're not yet familiar with the Santa Claus Rally, First-Five Days, and January Barometer gauges, it's about time you should.

However, even these short-term negative/cautious analysts expect the stock market to keep rising over the long run.

According to some analysts, tax-related (delayed) sales might hit us in January, consequently causing the market to somewhat correct itself during the early days of 2020.

Note: This article is a co-production between The Macro Teller ("TMT"), moderator of Macro Trading Factory ("MTF"), and The Fortune Teller ("TFT"), moderator of Wheel of Fortune ("WoF").

Background

As we already outlined last week, we're entering 2020 with a bullish stance. It may change quickly, but we're still hopeful that more gains are waiting for us ahead, and being cautious is less warranted at least when it comes to January 2020. Taking one month at a time...

Having said that, the Fed was and remains the main, perhaps sole, source/driver behind everything. If they want to, the S&P 500 can go to 4000 and if they are happy to let it fall without offering a safety net, even 2000 isn't out of question. This is not a +/-1000 points projection for either side (which is quite an easy one to make), rather an illustration for the enormous power that the Fed holds in his hands, enabling it to direct the market where it wants the market to be.

Thus far, whenever (and as soon as) the market shows any sign of weakness - the Fed was there, ready to take action and save the day.

The "liquidity hose" is a tap that never gets close. Sometimes it only drips, at other times we're witnessing a "flood," but even when it seemed as if the tap is properly sealed - it always turned out to be a temporary phase.

Sooner or later you can count on the tap master, the bartender Jerome Powell, to announce a "happy hour" that may last a few years.

Therefore, no matter what history teaches us, and/or what the statistics tells us, it all starts and ends with what's happening behind the central bank's closed doors, and how it eventually being translated into what we officially call "monetary policy," but non officially refer to as an "happy hour" that may very well include drinks on the (White) House!

Fasten Your Seatbelts , the January Effect is Here!

Two of the reasons we've mentioned as playing a role in our bullish stance (ahead of 2020) are the January Effect, as well as the long-term statistics. We don't want to repeat the same data/charts that we've already published, but in a nutshell, we wish to remind you that:

1. Between 1928 through 2019, the S&P 500 (SPY) rose 62% of the time in January (57 times out of 92).

Source: LXV Research

2. Based on Dow Jones Market Data figures going back to 1950, after a calendar year through which the market climbs at least 20%, there are two statistically clear tendencies:

S&P 500 (SPY) gains 83% of the time, with an average annual return of 11.2%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) gains 75% of the time, with an average annual return of 8.9%.

Investors mustn't expect similar gains (to 2019) in 2020, because a subsequent year, coming after a calendar year with a more than 25% return, never (since 1950) finished with a higher return than the previous year. On the other hand, they shouldn't expect a negative year (which only occurred twice, out of the previous 13 times with a similar setup/situation).

In this article, we wish to go beyond the January effect, as well as beyond the history (solely) based on previous years with an over 25% return. Instead, we wish to focus on the things we can learn from various short-term trading patterns that may set the tone for the entire year. At least statistically.

Counting the Chips (!) and Cashing Out (?)

With the main indices up between 26% to 40% year-to-date*, investors in the US stock market are now calculating and celebrating the big gains they've made in 2019.

*Measured by the total returns of the respective leading/most-popular ETFs:

Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ): +40%

SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY): +32%

SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Avrg ETF Tr (DIA): +26%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM): +26%

Data by YCharts

As a matter of fact, the current rise for the S&P 500 index is up 29.3% for the year, based on Friday's (12/27/2019) closing level. If the index can end the year higher than 29.6%, this will be the best year for stocks since 1997, when the S&P 500 gained 31%.

Either way, 2019 surely is a very nice bounce to the 2018's 6.2% loss.

Some analysts, though, believe that following the fourth-quarter/year-end rally, we are likely to see a wave of sales as soon as the new year starts.

According to these analysts, the January Effect, which follows calendar years that ended with substantial gains, tends to trigger a significant tax-related selling spree, as many investors delay their profit-taking to the new tax year.

For example, here's James Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group:

I suspect we’re going to cool the jets of bullishness in the first quarter... It wouldn’t surprise me if we had a pullback. I think people won’t want to add any more taxable gains this year, so they’ll probably defer to next year. They made a lot of money. A lot of them will tend to look at rebalancing.

Source: CNBC

Another person who wouldn't be surprised to see a sell-off in January is Jeffrey Hirsch, editor-in-chief of Stock Trader’s Almanac:

That’s what gives a little bit of weakness on day one. We’ve seen a bit of profit taking on the first trading day of January when people don’t want to incur capital gains (in December). There’s been more of that going on in January. There’s also the traditional January break.

Source: CNBC

Hirsch also refers to what he calls the “January break” (taken by futures traders who are active on the CME/CBOE) as another source for upcoming potential (short-term) weakness.

Having said that, even those who hold into this theory agree that when it comes to 2020 as a whole, things look quite promising, overall.

The reason, as the below chart suggests, is simple: So far so good. Putting it differently, the S&P 500 is, thus far, tracking very closely the behavior of any two-year period that followed a bear market since 1950.

There were 12 such bear markets over the past seven decades, and based on the subsequent 24-month performance (once the bear market ended), we're all set (statistically speaking, of course) for another year of double-digit gains, although "only" in the low teems this time round.

Thing is, there's more to this optimism than long-term data (history), and/or solid probabilities (statistics). Even the short-term looks (statistically) bullish.

Early Trading Action is the Ultimate Indicator for the Entire Year

Most of you are probably familiar with the term "Santa Claus Rally" ("SC Rally" or "SCR") referring to the last five trading days of the previous year and the first two trading days of the current/new year.

As you can see, the SCR has a decent track record predicting the expected gain throughout the upcoming year.

However, the SCR is only one out of three gauges. The other two that complete the "January trio" are:

First Five Days ("FFD"): The first five trading days of any calendar year.

According to Stock Trader’s Almanac, the FFD are considered to be a reliable “early warning system” that has an accuracy rate of no less than 84% (!) in predicting the FY potential gains.

January Barometer ("JB"): Don't mix it with the "January Effect" ("JE")! While the latter relates to the odds/probability for January (alone) to deliver positive return, the former is looking at the odds/probability for the entire year to end up with a positive performance. In other words, the JB is the belief that as the market goes in January, so goes the year.

Going back to 1950, the JB has a 75% accuracy rate, with only nine significant misses.

Each of the three gauges (SCR, FFD, JB) is interesting on its own, but what about cases where all three are pointing at the same direction? This is where things really get interesting (and even more meaningful, statistically).

Such a "triple sweep" (positive SCR, FFD, and JB) has an accuracy rate of over 90% (!!!), with the full calendar year finishing in positive territory in 28 out of the 31 years that started with a "triple sweep".

The data below shows the past 30 "triple sweep" years, and unless the gains we've seen this year are about to get wiped out over the two remaining trading days, 2019 is about to become the 28th year out of 31 years/cases where a positive "triple sweep" proved to be a reliable indicator.

The less encouraging news probably relates to the fact that two out of the three misses occurred over the past nine years (2011, 2018). Nevertheless, the magnitude of the 2011's miss (only -0.003%) is so small that it actually might function as an encouragement rather as a discouragement.

Bottom Line

If history and statistics are of value, within 33 calendar days (once January 2020 finishes) we will be able to tell whether 2020 is about to turn out positive, with an accuracy rate of 90.32%.

Furthermore, when the SCR, FFD and JB are all positive, not only that FY is positive, but also the remaining 11 months (post January), with an accuracy rate of 87.1% (28 out of 31 cases).

Of course, there's no guarantee whatsoever that this (or any other) year will fully comply with the data, and there's certainly no guarantee that bears won't prevail at the end of the road, or (at least) along the way.

After all, in four out of the last 31 cases where all three gauges were positives, a bear market* was still recorded along the year.

*Based on intraday trading, not on daily closing levels.

These years (1966, 1987, 2011, 2018) are marked by the shaded-gray color in the above table.

The market could peak during the first quarter or first half (at the latest) before it faces more turbulence, either due to stretched valuations and/or because more "fear steam" might be penetrating the "cooling-off system" as a result of the upcoming US elections.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.