Mean Reverting Tendency Makes Mall REITs Opportunistic

Certain systems tend toward change and others toward mean reversion. We believe malls tend toward mean reversion based on negative feedback loops.

In mathematics, the Lyapunov exponent quantifies the rate of separation of trajectories. Two trajectories can be said to diverge at a rate explained by the following:

Where the divergence at time t is a function of the divergence at time 0 with the Lyapunov exponent (represented as the lambda) being hugely influential. If the Lyapunov exponent is positive, the system is more chaotic and if it is negative it is more stable.

My mathematical education only went through basic calculus, so this is way over my head, but the concept is remarkably relevant to mall REITs. Essentially, e-commerce has caused a divergence from the default state and we can think of the current state of mall REITs as t0. The million dollar question is what is the state of mall REITs at time t? In other words, is the Lyapunov exponent of mall REITs positive or negative?

I’ll end the mathematical discussion here for fear that some mathematicians will catch on to my butchering of the concept. The point is to think about malls as a system and to understand the extent to which the system is inherently chaotic or self-correcting. There are positive feedback mechanisms that suggest it is chaotic and fragile in the face of adversity, but there are also negative feedback mechanisms that cause it to tend toward mean reversion.

Bear case: positive feedback mechanisms

There is a tipping point at which vacant space drags down the occupied space through lack of foot traffic synergy. If the primary drivers of foot traffic (usually the anchors) go under, the rest of the mall’s tenants will suffer from a lack of customers. While the impact on the mall REIT could be delayed by existing contractual rent, it can be accelerated if co-tenancy clauses are violated. Thus, there is the potential for rapid failure.

The bears argue that the existing level of disruption caused by e-commerce will snowball, causing more malls to go under. Their argument is strengthened by the fact that some lower quality malls have already been eliminated in this fashion.

Bull case: Negative feedback mechanisms

Those who follow my work know that I am bullish on mall REITs, at least as compared to the extremely discounted market prices.

While the positive feedback mechanism touted by the bears is true, it is only true within a mall. If we look at the overall system of malls nationally, the negative feedback mechanisms dominate. In other words, substantial vacancy will cause a mall to die, but malls dying will not hurt other malls. In fact, the death of some malls helps the remaining malls. I believe the positive feedback mechanism is being falsely attributed to the system of malls which is causing market participants to get it wrong.

Anyone who has followed the mall space has seen a mall hit a critically low level of occupancy and quickly snowball to its demise. From there, they make the false logical leap that a certain level of vacancy at a national level will cause the system of malls to fail. This is dangerous logic when headlines are talking about national mall vacancy at an 8 year high. We must be getting close to the tipping point right?

Well, when it comes to national vacancy, there is no tipping point, because at a national level, negative feedback mechanisms dominate the equation. This causes the national system of malls to be strongly mean reverting.

Demand from shoppers is divided among malls. Thus, when malls close it lowers the denominator, thereby raising the demand per remaining mall. Demand for real estate from potential tenants is divided among malls. When there are fewer malls to choose from, each remaining mall has more power in tenant negotiations.

It is just basic economics. A lower level of competition is unequivocally a good thing. When malls close, it is good for remaining malls.

Going beyond the logic, this is proven out in the numbers. Sales per square foot in malls is up materially. Even if we look at the weaker mall REITs like Washington Prime (WPG) and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), sales per square foot has improved materially. The stronger end is hitting record highs with Macerich (MAC) and Simon Properties (SPG) putting out truly impressive sales per foot numbers.

The national mall vacancy rate as of 9/30/19 was 9.4% (data from REIS) but note that there is substantial skewing.

The 9.4% vacancy average is a mix of 30%-80% occupancy malls that are likely to fail and 93-95% occupancy malls that are going to reap the benefits of lower competition. As is the case in just about every sector, REITs participate on the higher end of the quality spectrum. Thus, even the so called “B mall REITs” are above the national average.

The national average mall occupancy is 90.6% compared to the mall REITs at:

WPG 92.9%

PEI 93.4%

MAC 93.8%

Taubman ( TCO ) 95.4%

SPG 94.7%

Even CBL Properties (CBL) which is priced for a high chance of bankruptcy is right at the national average with occupancy of 90.5%.

New equilibrium

The growth of e-commerce has set demand for physical retail space at a lower level than it was previously. This will eventually be made up for by lower supply which has already begun to happen. There is some wiggle room around how much lower the supply needs to be, but I suspect we are very close to the right amount of mall space once the currently dying malls convert to other functions.

I believe it is incorrect to suggest there is some sort of momentum in mall closures when the feedback mechanisms of the system suggest the opposite. We are far more likely to see mean reversion since more stores closing causes the remaining stores to do better. Occupancy costs (rent divided by sales) are very low at just over 10% which strongly incentivizes tenants to stay. There is also mounting evidence suggesting brick and mortar retail is more profitable than online. In-store purchase has the highest profit margin followed by BOPIS (buy online pick up in store). I highly doubt retailers will give up their 2 most profitable sales channels. Online profit margins are further eroded by the fact that return rates are substantially higher in e-commerce than through brick and mortar.

Brick and mortar sales are being increasingly under-reported as BOPIS is recorded as an online sale despite being inextricably linked to the physical location. If one buys a garment online and returns it in store, it is sometimes recorded as a positive sale online and a negative sale in store. Further, there is mounting evidence that the presence of brick and mortar stores increases brand awareness which improves online sales. The reported numbers are not capturing the true value that brick and mortar locations are bringing to retailers.

Stable vs. unstable systems

Nearly every system observable in nature is an inherently stable system. Living organisms engage in homeostasis which is essentially a series of negative feedback mechanisms causing mean reversion toward levels that are conducive to life.

Profitability of any given industry tends to stay within a certain channel. If margins get too high, competitors come in which causes margins to be competed away and if margins get too low, players downsize or leave the industry allowing margins to return.

An unstable system only exists for a brief moment of time. Positive feedback loops lead to escalation and chaos causing it to quickly break down.

Malls have been around for a very long time. The birth and growth of e-commerce merely changes an input into the system. It is not a favorable change, but it does not change the basic mechanics of the system. Malls remain a stable system by basic economic mechanisms so beware any argument that portends the death of malls by means of momentum, critical mass of retailer bankruptcies, or extrapolation.

Malls will reset at a lower equilibrium and it is up to investors to determine whether this lower level is priced in. My opinion is that it is more than priced in causing most of the publicly traded mall REITs to be opportunistic, but ultimately it will come down to how much damage there is before the point of stability.

