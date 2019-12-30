Graphite Miners News For The Month Of December 2019

Graphite company news - SRG Mining receives mining permit for its Lola Graphite Project. Triton Minerals cornerstone investment from strategic partner Jinan Hi Tech now finalized.

Graphite market news - The market for special graphite is forecast CAGR of 11.14% from 2019 to 2024. Graphite anode demand could increase by seven times in the next decade.

Welcome to the December edition of the graphite miners news. December saw graphite prices slightly lower and a busy month for company news.

A reminder of a 2016 Elon Musk quote:

Our cells should be called Nickel-Graphite, because primarily the cathode is nickel and the anode side is graphite with silicon oxide.

Graphite price news

During December China graphite flake-194 EXW spot prices were down 1.56%, and are down 7.09% over the past year. Note that flake-+195 EXW spot prices are down 0.59% over the past year (noting 94-97% is considered best suited for use in batteries, it is then upgraded to 99.9% purity to make "spherical" graphite used in li-ion batteries).

Graphite prices 2004 to 2019

Source: Northern Graphite

In my January 30, 2018 Trend Investing Interview with Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores said about graphite:

Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onwards.

The impact of the proposed megafactories on raw material demand (graphite in red)

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Graphite market news

On December 3 Business Wire reported Research and Markets: Global graphite report 2019-2024: Market Review.

The Graphite market was valued at USD 17,613.93 Million in the year 2018. Over the recent years, Graphite market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rapid demand of graphite for various applications including lithium ion and hybrid and electric vehicles and also increasing demand for high-purity graphite in fuel-cell and battery applications. In addition, rising demand of graphite for lightweight materials in aircraft components, opening of new graphite mines have contributed to the growth rate of Graphite market. These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period.

Note: A similar report in November 2019 stated: "The market for special graphite is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.14% during the forecast period (2019-2024)."

On December 10 Fastmarkets reported:

European Commission approves major lithium-ion subsidy scheme. The ambitious subsidy program has the potential to benefit miners, processors, manufacturers and recyclers of raw materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The approval of €3.2 billion in subsidies by seven European Union members could generate a major mineral supply and processing chain to manufacture lithium-ion batteries in Europe.

On December 12 Fastmarkets reported: "Low demand balances tightening supply of flake."

On December 16 Investing News reported: 5 Top graphite news stories of 2019.

Graphite anode demand could increase by seven times in the next decade, as the surge in EV sales and the emergence of energy storage continue to drive the construction of lithium-ion battery megafactories. While lithium, cobalt and nickel are key to cathodes in batteries, graphite is essential for anode production. According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, graphite anode demand is set to increase from 194,160 tonnes in 2017 to 1,080,360 tonnes by 2023 and 1,747,800 tonnes by 2028.

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite, Shanshan Technology, and LuiMao Graphite.

Note: Imerys Graphite and Carbon (OTC:IMYSF) and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) are also "diversified producers", producing graphite. SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) is a synthetic graphite producer.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7](OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

No significant news for the month

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] [GR:R2F] (OTC:BSSMF)

On November 26, Bass Metals announced: "Bass advances strategic discussions with Urbix, with meetings in the USA." Highlights include:

"Bass Executives, Jeff Marvin and David Round, met with the Urbix executive team and undertook a review of Urbix's pilot plant and their proposal for a large commercial purification plant capable of producing 24,000mt of purified graphite per annum.

Discussions were conducted around a JV facility in Madagascar capable of producing a purified high value graphite product utilizing Urbix's propriety technology and Bass' natural flake graphite.

The proposed JV will combine Urbix's expertise in the development of advanced and sustainable downstream graphite products with Bass' natural flake graphite resources, producer status, technical knowledge, government relations and sales relationships..."

On December 4, Bass Metals announced: "Bass delivers outstanding 44% increase in Mineral Resources at Graphmada Mining Complex to underpin Feasibility Studies for Large Project Status application." Highlights include:

"Bass completed an 85 auger holes (749 meters drilled) and 47 diamond holes (2,001 meters drilled) program to deliver a maiden Mineral Resource estimate in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) of 4.4Million Tonnes [MT] at 3.8% Total Graphitic Carbon [TGC].

Estimated in accordance with JORC, Bass now has identified approximately 574kt of contained graphite at Graphmada which will facilitate, progressing its core objective of shifting from a current production run-rate of 6kt per annum to >20kt per annum production, with a significant mine life.

The Company plans to commence Ore Reserve estimation as part of Feasibility Studies that will underpin the Company's application for Large Project Status as defined under Malagasy Mining Law.

Bass will conduct further drilling at Mahela in early 2020 with the aim to add additional resource and also to explore the mineralization trend between the Loharano and Mahela deposits, a trend with a known strike length of approximately 4kms."

On December 18, Bass Metals announced:

Bass achieves key milestones at Graphmada, setting a robust platform for its growth objectives. Bass has commenced studies and approvals for large scale mining and processing operations.

On December 20, Bass Metals announced:

Bass achieves quarterly records, exceeding 1,000mt of graphite concentrates shipped and A$700,000 revenue received to date with 500mt of sales still to be receipted for current quarter.

On December 20, Bass Metals announced: "Bass agrees to terms for sale of Tasmania assets for $360,000 plus bond."

Graphite developers

Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] (OTC:APMFF)

The Black Crystal Project is located in the Slocan Valley area of British Columbia, Canada, 35km West of the city of Nelson, and 70km North of the border to the USA. The quarry and plant areas are the project's two main centers of activity.

No news for the month.

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF) (formerly Magnis Resources)

Magnis is an Australian based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project.

On December 11, Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd announced: "Binding EPC contract executed with metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC]." Highlights include:

"Binding EPC Contract executed with Metallurgical Corporation of China[MCC], to provide a turn-key solution for The Nachu Graphite Project, with the facility to produce 240,000 tpa graphite.

MCC is the world's largest metallurgical construction contractor and operation service provider, with over 130,000 employees, US $50 Billion of assets and over US $28 Billion in annual revenue.

Funding applications and negotiation have commenced with Export Credit Agencies and Banks for contributions to project funding, with at least 80% in debt or delayed payments targeted.

Value added graphite products for emerging industries to be manufactured using sustainable processes."

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] ( OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world.

On December 10, Mason Graphite announced:

Positive test results in lithium ion cells for Mason Graphite's anode material. The battery test results obtained on a pilot batch of spherical graphite for Li-ion batteries from Mason Graphite Inc. (Mason Graphite or the Company) as part of a value-added product [VAP] development project are positive.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

NextSource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that's developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The Company also has the Green Giant Vanadium Project on the same property.

No significant news for the month.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here. You can watch the company's Senior Vice President Brent Nykoliation video interview here.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The Company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd. is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga 100% owned graphite deposits are in Sweden, proprietary process test facility is in Germany.

On December 17, Talga Resources announced:

Second commercial scale graphene coating trial. Advanced battery anode materials and graphene additives provider Talga Resources Ltd is pleased to announce the commencement of a new large scale commercial trial of its Talcoat™ graphene additive for maritime coatings. At the core of the Talcoat product is Talga's new patent pending graphene functionalisation technology in the form of an on-site dispersible powder that can successfully add graphene's exceptional strength into paint and coatings. Supported by the same ship owner, Talga has provided its next generation graphene additive to enhance a primer coating successfully applied over a sizeable area of a second large container ship.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

SRG Mining Inc. [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y] [Formerly SRG Graphite Inc.]

SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

On November 27, SRG Graphite Inc. announced:

SRG Mining receives mining permit for its Lola Graphite Project. SRG Mining Inc. today is pleased to announce it has been formally awarded the mining permit for its Lola graphite project (the "Project") near the town of Lola in eastern Guinea, West Africa. The fifteen (15) year renewable permit was officially granted by the Government of Guinea through presidential decree in conformity with the Company's request of March 22, 2019.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials' flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project all located in Scandinavia.

No significant news for the month.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

On December 10, Triton Minerals announced: "Triton receives $8.5 million from strategic placement to Jinan Hi Tech." Highlights include:

"Conditions precedent to the Strategic Placement subscription agreement satisfied, $8.5 million subscription funds received from Jinan Hi Tech.

JHT and Triton now working together to finalise non-dilutive debt funding for the Ancuabe Graphite Project.

Subscription funds enable Triton to commence development of the Ancuabe Graphite Project, with the EPC contractor to commence detailed engineering and placement of orders for long lead items.

Triton ideally placed to become the next graphite producer on the ASX."

On December 16, Triton Minerals announced: "Cornerstone investment from strategic partner Jinan Hi Tech now finalised." Highlights include:

"Transfer of Shandong Tianye Mining's 19.3% interest to Jinan Hi Tech [JHT] now complete. JHT holds 34.01% of Triton.

JHT nominee director, Mr. Chendong Wang, appointed to the Board."

You can view the latest investor presentation here and an excellent video here.

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau Monde Graphite own the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

On December 3, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced: "Nouveau Monde Graphite completes drilling for an upcoming resource update."

On December 17, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:

Nouveau monde reaches a major environmental assessment milestone. The BAPE will evaluate the Matawinie Project in January.

On December 20, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:

Nouveau Monde receives VAP equipment at its demonstration plant. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. is pleased to announce the receipt of the first commercial-scale spheronization and micronization equipment at its graphite demonstration plant in Saint-Michel-des-Saints as part of its strategy to supply the lithium-ion battery [LiB] market with a high-purity, sustainable and ethically sourced product...

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L]

Volt Resources Ltd. is a graphite exploration company. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania and the identification of further assets globally which have the potential to add value to shareholders.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

On December 11, Renascor Resources announced: "Approval granted to permit production of large-scale marketing samples."

On December 18, Renascor Resources announced: "Joint Development Agreement with battery anode company." Highlights include:

"Renascor enters into non-binding memorandum of understanding [MOU] with Sicona Battery Technologies [Sicona] to jointly develop battery anode material.

Sicona is a battery anode company commercialising a next-generation silicon-composite battery anode that combines silicon with graphite to improve both capacity and cell density over current graphite-only battery anodes...

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

EcoGraf Limited [ASX:EGR]

On November 30, EcoGraf announced:

EcoGraf Kwinana processing facility. The proposed EcoGraf processing facility in Kwinana will produce high purity battery graphite, suitable for use in lithium-ion batteries.

On December 12, EcoGraf announced:

Change of Company Name and New ASX Code EcoGraf Limited ("EcoGraf" or the "Company") [ASX: EGR] commences trading today under ASX code: EGR following regulatory approval of the change of name from Kibaran Resources Limited that was overwhelmingly supported by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 29 November 2019.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF) (formerly Zenyatta Ventures)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ZEN Graphene is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit ("Albany"), as well as developing graphene and graphene applications.

On December 10 ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

ZEN Graphene Solutions announces offering of flow-through shares.

On December 20, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced: "ZEN Graphene Solutions provides corporate update."

Graphene production and graphene oxide research update:

"The Company is moving forward with graphene production and anticipates that small-scale graphene related production will commence before the end of Q1 2020. The first batch of equipment for the purification small-scale pilot plant was delivered this week. In the coming months, ZEN is aiming to setup small-scale graphite purification and graphene-related production facilities including Graphene Quantum Dots [GQDs] and Graphene Oxide [GO]. These products will be available for research and development, application development and for commercial use."

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith resource of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project in Malawi.

No graphite related new for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

New Energy Metals Corp. [ASX:NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

New Energy Minerals are pioneering Vanadium and Graphite mining, exploration, and technology. With the unique Caula Project in Mozambique nearing production they are set to supply the high quality resources critical to the rapidly expanding new energy market.

On December 2, New Energy Metals Corp. announced:

New Energy Metals provides corporate update. New Energy Metals Corp. announces that it has completed a comprehensive review of its mineral claim portfolio, including the Company's option to acquire a 70% royalty-free interest in and to certain exploration and exploitation mineral concessions (the "Option") comprising the Carmen, Elvira, Gran Elbita and Nevenka projects (collectively, the "Expliradora North Project") located in the II and III Regions of Northern Chile.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Westwater Resources (WWR) (formerly Alabama Graphite)

Westwater Resources Inc. is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama, holds dominant mineral rights positions in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas.

No graphite related news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Other graphite juniors

Berkwood Resources [TSXV:BKR] [GR:BR2N] (OTC:CZSVF), BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF), DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCPK:ECORF), First Graphene [ASX:FGR] (OTC:FGPHF), Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF), Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTCPK:GRXXF), Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF), NovoCarbon Corp. (formerly Great Lakes Graphite [TSXV:GLK] [GR:8GL] (OTC:GLKIF)), Walkabout Resources Ltd. [ASX:WKT].

Conclusion

December saw graphite prices slightly lower.

Highlights for the month were:

The market for special graphite is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.14% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence: "Graphite anode demand could increase by seven times in the next decade, as the surge in EV sales and the emergence of energy storage continue to drive the construction of lithium-ion battery megafactories."

European Commission approves major lithium-ion subsidy scheme. The ambitious subsidy program has the potential to benefit miners.

Fastmarkets: Low demand balances tightening supply of flake.

Bass Metals & Urbix discuss a potential JV facility in Madagascar capable of producing a purified high value graphite product. Bass delivers outstanding 44% increase in Mineral Resources at Graphmada Mining Complex.

Magnis Energy Technologies signs binding EPC contract with Metallurgical Corporation of China [MCC], to provide a turn-key solution for The Nachu Graphite Project, with the facility to produce 240,000 tpa graphite.

Mason Graphite - Positive test results in lithium ion cells for Mason Graphite's anode material.

Talga Resources commercial scale graphene coating trial to enhance a primer coating over a sizable area of a second large container ship.

SRG Mining receives mining permit for its Lola Graphite Project.

Triton Minerals cornerstone investment from strategic partner Jinan Hi Tech now finalized.

Renascor Resources enters into non-binding memorandum of understanding [MOU] with Sicona Battery Technologies [Sicona] to jointly develop battery anode material.

Kibaran Resources changes name to EcoGraf Limited [ASX:EGR].

ZEN Graphene Solutions - Small-scale graphene related production will commence before the end of Q1 2020.

