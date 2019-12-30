Synovus Still Meaningfully Undervalued, But Also Lacking Quick Fixes To Sentiment

With few remedies to declining NIM or fierce loan competition, and no more surplus capital to distribute, Synovus has few options other than just managing the business to plan.

It’s a little lonely being bullish on Synovus (SNV), particularly when you realize the sector-wide issue with near-term earnings headwinds means that the apparent undervaluation at Synovus is largely moot for the time being. And the last quarter certainly didn’t help matters, with a higher provisioning expense and uptick in non-performing loans spooking investors who were already nervous about the credit quality of the FCB business Synovus acquired.

Synovus still looks undervalued to me, but I freely admit that just waiting for the Street to see the value here is not a particularly compelling bullish thesis. There’s still a solid value argument for holding these shares, but it’s going to take patience for the stock to work, and management is a little short on options now for driving much positive news in the near term.

FCB Credit Worries Still Loom Large

Still down more than 20% since the date management announced the FCB deal, against regional bank indices that are down marginally since then, it’s clear that the bank’s big move into Florida has destroyed a lot of near-term value for shareholders. Much of that is tied to worries about the quality of FCB’s loan book – FCB was a fast-growing lender focused on the Florida real estate space with a reputation for being more aggressive on credit quality.

Synovus management has tried repeatedly to reassure investors about the credit quality of FCB’s loan book, and Stephens analyst Tyler Stafford did a great loan-level deep dive into the FCB portfolio, but the reality is that once investors settle in on a theme (FCB’s loan book is going to go bad), it takes the weight of evidence to sway them, and that means years when it comes to loan book credit quality - it only takes a bad quarter or two to convince investors that the loan book is bad, but it can take a full cycle to put to bed worries that another shoe will drop.

To be sure, there was some growth in non-performing loans in the third quarter, as well as modest qoq growth in the NPA ratio, but none of that was really out of line with what other banks are experiencing at this point in the cycle, and Synovus’s credit quality still looks no worse than average on balance. Likewise, while the higher than expected provisioning expense in the quarter spooked investors, I believe that this was once again confirmation bias – provisioning expense can jump around quite a bit from quarter to quarter, and I don’t believe this is a warning sign (and likewise, I’d note that the second-quarter provision expense was quite a bit lower than expected).

Not A Lot Management Can Do In The Meantime

Synovus is looking at the same challenging environment as any other U.S. bank, namely a rate-loosening cycle that is pressuring net interest margins as loan rates fall faster than deposit rates. Couple that with the fact that we’re past the peak of the credit quality cycle (meaning credit quality is much more likely to get worse than better) and banks are still competing fiercely for loans and deposits, and it’s a tough operating environment.

As far as rates go, it’s too late for Synovus to do much of anything. The negative carry on swaps today limits the value of hedging unless you believe rates are going to go to zero. Likewise, with fierce competition for C&I loans in the company’s operating area, there’s not much management can do to push higher loan yields. Likewise, with a pretty high loan/deposit ratio, Synovus can’t afford to be too aggressive on deposit costs, though I do think the bank has some untapped potential to use brokered funds to offset deposit costs.

Management has also tied its hands with respect to capital returns. I think big buybacks in the current environment are sometimes more of a way to distract bored or antsy investors than build real value, but either way, Synovus can’t do much here. After using a preferred offering earlier this year to buy back $345M worth of stock, the CET-1 ratio fell below 9% in the third quarter and there’s not much loose change in the couch cushions anymore.

What Management Can Do Is Continue To Run The Playbook

With the acquisition of FCB, Synovus has a pretty attractive footprint concentrated in Georgia and Florida, two of the more attractive long-term markets in the country. Synovus also still has leverage to cost synergies from the FCB acquisition, including both operating costs and deposit costs, as FCB had a much higher-cost deposit base than Synovus (overall, Synovus is more or less average in terms of deposit costs).

Synovus also has an opportunity to take advantage of the Truist (TFC) merger of equals between BB&T and SunTrust. Mergers like this always cause some level of disruption and attrition in lending and deposit relationships, and Truist’s decision to establish a new joint headquarters in Charlotte could lead to higher-than-average turnover. What that all means for Synovus is that this could be an opportunity to boost its market share in those overlapping markets. I think the same could be true, albeit it to a much lesser extent, with the First Horizon (FHN) / Iberia (IBKC) merger.

Unfortunately, loan growth is likely to remain toward the lower end of Synovus’s target range, but I give management some credit for sticking to their guns on rate and structure and not trying to paper over the near-term challenges with loan growth that they’ll later regret. Instead, Synovus needs to stay focused on its core lending (which tends to be fairly conservative), while building up its specialty commercial lending operations (the bank recently announced a new structured financing operation). In truth, if Synovus’s mid-single-digit loan growth target can be met, that’ll be relatively strong for the peer group.

The Outlook

I believe Synovus’s current valuation reflects an excess assumption of credit risk/expense, but the reality is that it’s going to take time to shrink that discount. I’ve lowered some of my near-term expectations on lower NIM and slower loan growth, but not really any more so than I have for other banks, and my long-term core earnings growth rate hasn’t changed much (around 5% on an organic basis). Both discounted core earnings and an ROTCE-driven P/TBV multiple approach suggest Synovus is undervalued below the low-to-mid $40s.

The Bottom Line

It’s hard to see what’s going to drive a reevaluation of Synovus other than just solid quarter-by-quarter execution. Value investors will probably be okay with that, as value investing typically demands above-average patience, but it’s still going to take time. I believe Synovus management has done all it can with respect to reassuring the Street about the credit situation, and all they can really do now is show the Street they remain committed to disciplined execution across the business – something that, if they do, will likely be rewarded in time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.